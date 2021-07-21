As soon as I realized you could be funny as a job, that was the job I wanted.

A man you probably know best for being one of the most popular stoners in pop culture, Seth Rogen has been behind and in front of the camera for many different features over the years. Not surprisingly, a lot of those movies are chock-full of humor that is perfect for stoners and goofy comedy fans alike. Looking past the cultural scope of Seth Rogen as a stoner icon and who he is today, he started out with stand-up comedy as a teenager in his hometown of Vancouver B.C. This helped him with his confidence as a comedy writer, as he teamed up with his long-time friend and co-writer Evan Goldberg for the majority of his writing projects. Stemming from his booming success in movies as well as pop culture, Rogen has gone on to support and host charity events for Alzheimer’s (along with donating and taking part in 21 others) and started his own commercialized marijuana and paraphernalia business in Canada, also co-created with Goldberg.

Besides being an overall good and goofy guy, Seth Rogan has been behind and in front of some of the most hilarious and absolutely ridiculous comedies of the past few decades that are definitely worth mentioning. Without getting too serious, the extent of his acting career has actually been pretty diverse, especially over the past few years. Seeing Seth discover himself in new lights has been entertaining for sure, but his biggest fans know that his best lane is the comedy lane where he shines so brightly. So, getting to the goofy and the sometimes surprisingly deep, we will rank his ten best films of all time.

10. Knocked Up (2007)

In classic Judd Apatow fashion, Knocked Up mixes comedy with attempts to take itself a bit too seriously but sure gives a fun ride along the way. Ben Stone (Seth Rogen) is a Canadian illegal immigrant man-child living with his best friends who are all trying to start an innovative porn site. Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) is a type A Hollywood reporter who is on the rise in her career but still likes to have fun. When the two of them meet at a club and have an alcohol-fueled one-night stand, they rediscover each other a few weeks later only to realize that she is pregnant, and they set about preparing to raise a baby. As mentioned before, the serious scenes cause a sort of tonal inconsistency that often tries to be funny but ultimately falls flat. However, some of the scenes have some real humanity to them that definitely merits a viewing of this movie.

Director: Judd Apatow

Main Cast: Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl, Paul Rudd

Runtime: 129 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.9

9. Neighbors (2014)

When it comes to over-the-top comedies, Neighbors may or may not come to mind depending on how strongly you enjoyed or hated it. When a married couple with a baby get some new neighbors (a wild and rowdy fraternity), they do everything they can to either stave off or destroy their new, destructive neighbors. Also starring Rose Byrne as his wife and Zac Efron as the fraternity leader, the comedy performances are quite strong, only weighed down by the scenes with gross-out and lowbrow comedy goals.

Director: Nicholas Stoller

Main Cast: Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, Zac Efron

Runtime: 97 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.3

8. The Interview (2014)



Riddled with controversy and global tension at the time of its release, The Interview is one of those movies that should have been released at least a few years later when the political climate settled down a bit. Two American pop culture journalists (Seth Rogen and James Franco) travel to North Korea, where they have been openly invited to interview Kim Jong Un but have been recruited by the CIA to assassinate him. Though it is highlighted by some pretty funny scenes (considering the context of the global situation at the time), this film was one that Rogen once said in an interview he wished, “…maybe people scrutinized that a little more,” before its untimely release.

Director(s): Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen

Main Cast: James Franco, Seth Rogen, Randall Park

Runtime: 112 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.5

7. Paul (2011)

One that you won’t find on most “Best Seth Rogen Movies” lists, Paul is an all-out nerdfest of endless sci-fi movie references and cameos. Two British super nerds go on a road trip tour of the most famous American UFO hotspots to experience a possible “close encounter,” which is exactly what they get, and closer than they had ever imagined. Rogen plays Paul, the stranded alien who has been subject to tests and various questionings that supposedly shaped popular culture based on his image and technology. Despite the fact that this is simply a voiceover for Rogen and how much criticism the announcement received, the foul-mouthed, party boy alien went perfectly with his voice and worked fantastically as a well-written and produced sci-fi comedy from Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

Director: Greg Mottola

Main Cast: Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Seth Rogen

Runtime: 104 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.0

6. Take This Waltz (2011)

In an almost completely out of character performance, Take This Waltz is a film about romance and the human condition that starts out how you might expect, then takes a turn toward harsh reality. Margot (Michelle Williams) is happily married to a goofball named Lou (Seth Rogen) but starts to envision a new life when she falls in love with their passionate and artistic neighbor. Corny as it sounds, this movie goes into some very real territory about relationships and their stagnant periods, detailing what it means to feel an urge to escape, but ultimately warns against it. Rogen’s character is, at first, just the silly guy you might expect him to play, but he turns on a new side of his acting ability toward the end of the movie that is definitely worth the wait.

Director: Sarah Polley

Main Cast: Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman

Runtime: 116 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.6

5. The Night Before (2015)

A worthy addition to the list of raunchy, ridiculous Christmas comedies, The Night Before has some themes that help it to stand out in the crowd. Three lifelong friends have a long-running Christmas tradition of debauchery and bingeing; unfortunately, they have to grow up when Isaac (Seth Rogen) has a baby on the way. Since it’s their last year of the tradition, they go in search of the most epic Christmas party in NYC. Full of the usual jokes you might expect out of such a film, this movie is unique in the way it celebrates friendship and family in the Christmas spirit by saturating it with drugs, alcohol, and non-stop stimulation.

Director: Jonathan Levine

Main Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen, Jillian Bell

Runtime: 101 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.4

4. Pineapple Express (2008)

In his second big writing and starring hit after Superbad, Pineapple Express established a new era of stoner comedy mixed with outright violence and absolute hilarity. A process server named Dale Denton (Seth Rogen) witnesses his next “client” brutally murder somebody in his home. When it turns out that “client” (Gary Cole) is actually the top dog of the local underground marijuana industry, Dale and his regular dealer (James Franco) have to get lost or get angry. Full of quotable one-liners and unforgettable comedy moments, this legendary stoner flick might be the closest thing to Up in Smoke for the younger generations.

Director: David Gordon Green

Main Cast: Seth Rogen, James Franco, Gary Cole

Runtime: 111 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.9

3. This Is the End (2013)

Taking the raunchy, over-the-top comedy to the next level in a great way, This Is the End turns an apocalyptic movie into a satirical work of comedy brilliance that blends some impressive visual effects as well. Some Hollywood stars are all trapped inside James Franco’s house when the biblical apocalypse strikes, forcing them to survive against the monsters outside and the monsters within themselves. Though this portrayal of themselves is quite an exaggeration for some, this movie does well to address real problems the characters are/were personally facing with fame, long-term friendships, and trying to be somebody they simply aren’t. The absolute highlight of this movie is in the first 25 or so minutes when we get to see hilarious cameos from Michael Cera, Kevin Hart, Aziz Ansari, Jason Segel, and many more.

Director(s): Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen

Main Cast: James Franco, Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen

Runtime: 107 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.6

2. Superbad (2007)

A crude and endlessly classic comedy, Superbad is probably the most popular work of comedy produced by writers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg in their prime. Two sexually obsessed high school students Seth (Jonah Hill) and Evan (Michael Cera) and their strange friend Fogel (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) are not the coolest in school, but when they get a chance to supply a party with alcohol, every inconvenience imaginable will stand in their way. Written at a very young age (and refined at a later date) about their own personal high school experience, this is a fine story describing how and where Rogen and Goldberg undoubtedly developed their sense of humor as the not-so-cool kids. What’s even funnier is that Rogen plays one of two not-so-great cops that end up trying to bust the party. This is one of the best comedies on Netflix if you happen to have a subscription.

Director: Greg Mottola

Main Cast: Michael Cera, Jonah Hill, Christopher Mintz-Plasse

Runtime: 113 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.6

1. Long Shot (2019)

Maintaining a similar comedic tone but largely improved and thematically mixed, Long Shot takes two of the most unlikely actors and creates surprisingly pungent chemistry. Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen) is a journalist who ends up at a party where his former babysitter — now Secretary of State — Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron) happens to be. Driven to run for president, she hires him as her speechwriter, and unexpectedly, sparks fly. The usual comedy we see from the films these guys brought us — Neighbors and Knocked Up — is considerably refined and tonally sound, with an added bonus of seeing Charlize Theron let loose a bit alongside familiar-faced funnyman Seth Rogen. This movie is a pleasant surprise to view and is absolutely recommended for anyone who enjoys well-written romcoms with a political twist.

Director: Jonathan Levine

Main Cast: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen, June Diane Raphael

Runtime: 125 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.8

