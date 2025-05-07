8 intense and gripping movies like Sinners to watch next

Sinners is the biggest original movie of 2025 so far. With an overabundance of franchises and retreads, fans have fervently crowded theaters to see Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan’s next collaboration. The movie follows twin brothers who must fight back against evil spirits in a Mississippi town after returning to civilian life following World War I. The mix of racial commentary, social analysis, and beautiful set pieces has transfixed viewers to the big screen so far.

Going to a movie two or three times is always a good antidote for your movie craving, but if you’ve already exhausted your Sinners allotment for the time being, it might be best to look for similar films. Vampires, period pieces, racial implications, and so much more feature in this wide array of movies like Sinners. We’ve got you covered right here.

His House (2020) 93m Genre Drama, Horror Stars Sope Dirisu, Wunmi Mosaku, Malaika Wakoli-Abigaba Directed by Remi Weekes Watch on Netflix His House is exactly like Sinners in a couple of key ways. The plot follows a man and a woman who try to rebuild their lives in the United States after escaping horrors in Sudan, but supernatural evil in their new home is eve scarier than the war they experienced in Africa. The theme that you can draw parallels between racism and fleeing fantastical horrors is prevalent in both movies. Trying to tell the difference between culture shock and evil spirits is something that makes viewers think about discrimination in completely new ways.

Django Unchained (2012) 165m Genre Drama, Western Stars Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio Directed by Quentin Tarantino Watch on Amazon Django Unchained is known for being one of Quentin Tarantino’s defining films during the 2010s, but there’s a lot more commentary underneath the surface. Jamie Foxx and Christoph Waltz star as a pair of cold-blooded killers who are on a mission to take down their enemies by any means necessary. The setting (on a Southern plantation) and the time period (Civil War) make it feel like a precursor to the aesthetic in Sinners (taking place about 50 years or so later). Leonardo DiCaprio is almost underrated and overlooked here because of how good Foxx and Waltz are.

Blade (1998) 121m Genre Horror, Action Stars Wesley Snipes, Stephen Dorff, Kris Kristofferson Directed by Stephen Norrington Watch on Amazon Marvel used to be the little guy in the movie industry. I know, it’s hard to believe. Blade was one of the films that launched Marvel into the spotlight for the first time as Wesley Snipes turns in a great performance as a man who resembles a vampire. Blade is filled with strong Black heroes and ushered in a new era of non-white characterization that led to films like Black Panther. Kris Kristofferson is excellent in the supporting role.

Creed (2015) 133m Genre Action, Drama Stars Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson Directed by Ryan Coogler Watch on Amazon Creed isn’t anything like Sinners except for the major detail that both films are directed by Ryan Coogler and star Michael B. Jordan. A spinoff of the Rocky franchise in which Apollo Creed’s son is the center of the story, the movie can be enjoyed whether you watched the 1970s classics or not. Themes like perseverance, loyalty, and more are prevalent and shine through to make this a heartwarming and inspiring sports film.

30 Days of Night (2007) 113m Genre Horror, Thriller Stars Josh Hartnett, Melissa George, Danny Huston Directed by David Slade Watch on Amazon 30 Days of Night isn’t going to get you thinking about the world in new ways, but if you love Sinners for the horror and vampiric elements of the plot, this film will be something you’ll love. Starring Josh Hartnett as a man trying to protect a small town from monsters during a month-long darkness, the story is a little corny but incredibly entertaining. It’s not as high-brow or literary as Sinners, but definitely a great example of the vampire genre. Melissa George and Danny Huston deserve a shout-out for solid supporting performances.

From Dusk Till Dawn (1996) 108m Genre Horror, Action, Thriller, Crime Stars George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino, Harvey Keitel Directed by Robert Rodriguez Watch on Amazon Quentin Tarantino is usually behind the camera (except for his cameo appearances in his own films) but this time plays a main role next to George Clooney. From Dusk Till Dawn is the fun and wacky adventure horror cult classic that shows what happens to a couple of unprepared kidnappers when they run into a horde of vampires while attempting an attack in Mexico. Tarantino’s acting isn’t nearly as good as his directing, but this film shows his true love for the medium and what his taste in roles would have been if he pursued acting more often.

Longlegs (2024) 100m Genre Crime, Horror, Thriller Stars Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, Blair Underwood Directed by Osgood Perkins Watch on Amazon One of the most recent horror films on this list, Longlegs was the surprise thriller of summer 2024. Nicolas Cage turns in a vintage performance as an investigator who goes to great lengths to take down a psycho wreaking havoc in Oregon during the 1990s. This one has a lot of religiously coded symbolism that motivates the crimes. Much like Sinners, viewers slowly discover there’s something inhuman and fantastical underneath the surface of the kills.