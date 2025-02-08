 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan reunite for Sinners — here’s what to expect

Coogler and Michael B. Jordan will reunite for the fifth time

By
Coogler and Jordan
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Ryan Coogler is one of the first names you hear when critics discuss the directors with the brightest futures in the movie industry. Coogler has a keen sense of what makes both an entertaining and thought-provoking story on the big screen. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture for his producing efforts on Judas and the Black Messiah, but let’s stick with his directorial career only for the sake of this article. His vision always includes Michael B. Jordan as his muse. Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, and its sequel are the four films the duo have collaborated on so far, and their fifth film is just around the corner.

Sinners will star Jordan as two identical twins with a checkered past as they travel back to their hometown in search of a better life. The unexpected horrors that await Smoke and Stack when they arrive will test their identities and their abilities to survive. There are not a lot of plot details, but the movie seems to be a perfect mix of horror and thriller elements. It should also critique race relations and make social statements about the current world we’re living in if we’re to go off of what Coogler’s previous movies have focused on. This is everything we know about Sinners so far, from any trailers for the movie to the release date of the film in theaters (it’s not far away).

Recommended Videos

What is the business relationship between Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan?

As mentioned in the intro, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan have a type of relationship that has been shared in the past by duos like Martin Scorsese and Robert DeNiro. Fruitvale Station was the first time they collaborated. It was Coogler’s first time directing a film and one of the first times Jordan was the main star after smaller roles in shows like The Wire. They revived the Rocky franchise with the spinoff film Creed at a time when many people didn’t think Jordan would be able to serve as an adequate star for the world’s most famous boxing franchise. And then came the movie franchise that changed everything for both Coogler and Jordan: Black Panther. Jordan played the antagonist of the film, while Coogler’s vision for Marvel’s biggest movie yet helped solidify it as a modern classic. It became the first Marvel film to win an Academy Award.

Related

Now that both Coogler and Jordan are cemented as big stars in Hollywood, Sinners presents an opportunity for them to take more risks and find their footing outside of superhero and sports movie franchises. Coogler’s films have always been some of the best Black History Month films to binge, so why not expect Sinners to fit that mold yet again? It will have a lot of competition in the Black horror genre since Jordan Peele has been so innovative and dominant in the category for nearly a decade now.

Who is starring in Sinners?

Jordan in Creed
Courtesy of Warner Brothers

We already know about Michael B. Jordan, but there are some other talented supporting actors in Sinners, too. The female lead and Jordan’s co-star will be played Hailee Steinfeld. Beyond her real-life romance with NFL star Josh Allen, Steinfeld is known for her incredible performance in the movie True Grit, in which she was an Academy Award nominee back in 2010. Other supporting actors in the movie include Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, and Jayme Lawson. Jordan will be carrying the majority of the weight, though, since he’s both of the main characters. We know what he’s capable of and we can’t wait to see how he’s grown as a major star and the protagonist of a movie since his roles in the Creed franchise.

Is there a trailer for Sinners?

Sinners | Official Trailer

The first trailer for the film made it clear that it will have a lot of religious elements to it. Jordan and the rest of the cast are trapped in church at the end of the clip while a narrator warns of when the devil comes knocking. This was released in September 2024 so there is more footage in the second trailer that just came out in January 2025.

Sinners | Official Trailer 2

The second trailer gives us a lot more in the way of character details. It looks like one of Jordan’s characters will be a vampire at some point in the movie. One brother is still good and trying to keep the evil out of the town church, while the other is possessed or demonic and trying to get inside. Steinfeld’s character also looks like she turns to the dark side after kindling a romance with one of Jordan’s characters earlier in the film.

When does Sinners release in theaters?

Michael B Jordan in Sinners
Warner Bros.

Sinners will come out in theaters on April 18, 2025. This is a great time for the movie to come out right before the summer movie rush that usually accompanies May, June, and July.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
Nicole Kidman is reuniting with the ‘Big Little Lies’ author for a new series
It's not clear yet whether Kidman will star in the show or just produce it.
Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in Big Little Lies.

Few actresses have taken the transition to television more in stride than Nicole Kidman. Although she was a movie star for decades, Nicole is now all over the small screen after first jumping over with Big Little Lies. Now, the actress has announced her latest small screen project, an adaptation of Liane Moriarty's Here One Moment.

Moriarty's adaptations have been all over Netflix in recent years, including Big Little Lies, Apples Never Fall, and Nine Perfect Strangers, among others. Kidman has worked on two other Moriarty adaptations, but on this one, it isn't yet clear whether she will also have a role on camera or not. For now, she is just producing the adaptation along with Per Saari, as well as Made Up Stories’ Bruna Papandrea and Steve Hutensky, according to Deadline. It's worth noting, though, that Kidman has ended up starring in the past two Moriarty adaptations that she was a part of.

Read more
Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler reunite in the first trailer for ‘Sinners’
The movie will be Ryan Coogler's first attempt at a horror film.
Michael B Jordan in Sinners

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan just can't seem to quit one another, and we are the beneficiaries. The actor/director duo have worked together numerous times, and they have just dropped the trailer for their latest collaboration, a horror movie called Sinners.

The film also features Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, and Wunmi Mosaku, and as the trailer suggests, it's a period piece set in the 1930s. Jordan plays two different characters in the film, and while plot details remain unclear, the trailer suggests that Jordan will be charged with fighting something ominous in a deep South still roiled by segregation.

Read more
The best ’80s horror movies: Stream these longtime favorites
The '80s was one of the best decades in the history of the genre.
The Shining

Horror movies are a little like grocery stores--through good times and bad, people will always turn to them. That doesn't mean that the genre doesn't grow and change, because horror has definitely evolved in the last 40 years. Even so, there are still plenty of gems from the 1980s worth considering if you're someone who loves horror.

We've pulled together a list of the very best '80s horror movies that you should definitely make time for. Check them out, and decided for yourself whether they're still petrifying.

Read more