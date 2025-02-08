Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan reunite for Sinners — here’s what to expect

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is the business relationship between Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan? Who is starring in Sinners? Is there a trailer for Sinners? When does Sinners release in theaters?

Ryan Coogler is one of the first names you hear when critics discuss the directors with the brightest futures in the movie industry. Coogler has a keen sense of what makes both an entertaining and thought-provoking story on the big screen. He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture for his producing efforts on Judas and the Black Messiah, but let’s stick with his directorial career only for the sake of this article. His vision always includes Michael B. Jordan as his muse. Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, and its sequel are the four films the duo have collaborated on so far, and their fifth film is just around the corner.

Sinners will star Jordan as two identical twins with a checkered past as they travel back to their hometown in search of a better life. The unexpected horrors that await Smoke and Stack when they arrive will test their identities and their abilities to survive. There are not a lot of plot details, but the movie seems to be a perfect mix of horror and thriller elements. It should also critique race relations and make social statements about the current world we’re living in if we’re to go off of what Coogler’s previous movies have focused on. This is everything we know about Sinners so far, from any trailers for the movie to the release date of the film in theaters (it’s not far away).

What is the business relationship between Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan?

As mentioned in the intro, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan have a type of relationship that has been shared in the past by duos like Martin Scorsese and Robert DeNiro. Fruitvale Station was the first time they collaborated. It was Coogler’s first time directing a film and one of the first times Jordan was the main star after smaller roles in shows like The Wire. They revived the Rocky franchise with the spinoff film Creed at a time when many people didn’t think Jordan would be able to serve as an adequate star for the world’s most famous boxing franchise. And then came the movie franchise that changed everything for both Coogler and Jordan: Black Panther. Jordan played the antagonist of the film, while Coogler’s vision for Marvel’s biggest movie yet helped solidify it as a modern classic. It became the first Marvel film to win an Academy Award.

Now that both Coogler and Jordan are cemented as big stars in Hollywood, Sinners presents an opportunity for them to take more risks and find their footing outside of superhero and sports movie franchises. Coogler’s films have always been some of the best Black History Month films to binge, so why not expect Sinners to fit that mold yet again? It will have a lot of competition in the Black horror genre since Jordan Peele has been so innovative and dominant in the category for nearly a decade now.

Who is starring in Sinners?

We already know about Michael B. Jordan, but there are some other talented supporting actors in Sinners, too. The female lead and Jordan’s co-star will be played Hailee Steinfeld. Beyond her real-life romance with NFL star Josh Allen, Steinfeld is known for her incredible performance in the movie True Grit, in which she was an Academy Award nominee back in 2010. Other supporting actors in the movie include Miles Caton, Jack O’Connell, and Jayme Lawson. Jordan will be carrying the majority of the weight, though, since he’s both of the main characters. We know what he’s capable of and we can’t wait to see how he’s grown as a major star and the protagonist of a movie since his roles in the Creed franchise.

Is there a trailer for Sinners?

Sinners | Official Trailer

The first trailer for the film made it clear that it will have a lot of religious elements to it. Jordan and the rest of the cast are trapped in church at the end of the clip while a narrator warns of when the devil comes knocking. This was released in September 2024 so there is more footage in the second trailer that just came out in January 2025.

Sinners | Official Trailer 2

The second trailer gives us a lot more in the way of character details. It looks like one of Jordan’s characters will be a vampire at some point in the movie. One brother is still good and trying to keep the evil out of the town church, while the other is possessed or demonic and trying to get inside. Steinfeld’s character also looks like she turns to the dark side after kindling a romance with one of Jordan’s characters earlier in the film.

When does Sinners release in theaters?

Sinners will come out in theaters on April 18, 2025. This is a great time for the movie to come out right before the summer movie rush that usually accompanies May, June, and July.