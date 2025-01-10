 Skip to main content
Could Ryan Gosling’s upcoming sci-fi movie be one of 2026’s biggest blockbusters?

The movie is being directed by Chris Miller and Phil Lord, who previously helmed The Lego Movie.

By

The space movie remains one of the most popular genres of big-budget filmmaking, and Ryan Gosling is no slouch either. Put the two together, and you might have a recipe for success (or you might have First Man, which was admittedly not aimed at a massive audience).

Project Hail Mary, Gosling’s next sci-fi movie, has officially wrapped filming according to its writer Drew Goddard. The film is adapted from an Andy Wier book of the same name and will follow Gosling Ryland Grace as an astronaut who wakes up alone in space without his memory. Eventually, as he puts the pieces of his memory back together, he begins to realize just how vital the mission he’s on is to the people of Earth.

The movie will be directed by Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, who have previously directed both Jump Street movies as well as The Lego Movie. In addition to Gosling, the movie will also star Milana Vayntrub, Bastian Antonio Fuentes, Isla McRae, and James Wright, and Anatomy of a Fall star Sandra Hüller.

Goddard has already adapted one Wier novel to the big screen with The Martian, and he says this movie is very much on a similar wavelength.

“If you like The Martian, I suspect you’re really going to like what we’re cooking up with Hail Mary,” Goddard said. “Chris [Miller] and Phil [Lord] and I have known each other for decades now, and I love their work. And then obviously, Ryan Gosling is one of the staggering talents of our time.”

The movie is currently set to hit theaters on March 20, 2026.

Joe Allen
