This Netflix thriller just became one of the streamer’s most-watched movies ever

It turns out people like a good airport thriller. Variety is reporting that Carry-On, Netflix’s holiday action movie set largely in an airport, is now the fifth most-viewed English language movie in the streamer’s history. Carry-On achieved the designation on Jan. 7, hitting 149.5 million views since its release in December.

“More than the numbers, it’s seeing people’s reactions to the movie,” director Jaume Collet-Serra told the publication following the news. “I started getting a lot of calls and texts from friends and people who didn’t know I directed it. They didn’t know until they saw the credits and they were sending me texts that they loved it. I think at that moment I knew the movie was finding an audience and connecting to it.”

The movie stars Taron Egerton as a TSA agent who gets embroiled in an international terrorist plot after they threaten him in order to bypass security. This relatively simple premise makes for a fairly tense watch, with some even comparing the movie to Die Hard because it’s set on Christmas Eve.

In spite of the movie’s tremendous success, Collet-Serra also said that there haven’t yet been any talks about making a sequel.

“We don’t have any plans for a sequel,” he said. “But if audiences wanted a sequel, families wanted a sequel and if we had an idea that would spark and live up to the original maybe we would do something. But right now, there are no plans.”

“Carry-On is a throwback to the great, original action movies of the ’80s and ’90s that we all love, and we were excited to make this film as an homage to the best of that genre. Clearly audiences are loving the film, and I’m thrilled it has entered into the list of Netflix’s most popular films ever,” Netflix’s chairman of film Dan Lin said in a statement. “Congratulations to Jaume, Dylan, the team at Amblin Entertainment and the entire cast and crew.”