 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Netflix thriller just became one of the streamer’s most-watched movies ever

The movie has earned favorable comparisons to Die Hard.

By
Taron Egerton in Carry-On
Netflix

It turns out people like a good airport thriller. Variety is reporting that Carry-On, Netflix’s holiday action movie set largely in an airport, is now the fifth most-viewed English language movie in the streamer’s history. Carry-On achieved the designation on Jan. 7, hitting 149.5 million views since its release in December.

“More than the numbers, it’s seeing people’s reactions to the movie,” director Jaume Collet-Serra told the publication following the news. “I started getting a lot of calls and texts from friends and people who didn’t know I directed it. They didn’t know until they saw the credits and they were sending me texts that they loved it. I think at that moment I knew the movie was finding an audience and connecting to it.”

Recommended Videos

The movie stars Taron Egerton as a TSA agent who gets embroiled in an international terrorist plot after they threaten him in order to bypass security. This relatively simple premise makes for a fairly tense watch, with some even comparing the movie to Die Hard because it’s set on Christmas Eve.

Related

In spite of the movie’s tremendous success, Collet-Serra also said that there haven’t yet been any talks about making a sequel.

“We don’t have any plans for a sequel,” he said. “But if audiences wanted a sequel, families wanted a sequel and if we had an idea that would spark and live up to the original maybe we would do something. But right now, there are no plans.”

Carry-On is a throwback to the great, original action movies of the ’80s and ’90s that we all love, and we were excited to make this film as an homage to the best of that genre. Clearly audiences are loving the film, and I’m thrilled it has entered into the list of Netflix’s most popular films ever,” Netflix’s chairman of film Dan Lin said in a statement. “Congratulations to Jaume, Dylan, the team at Amblin Entertainment and the entire cast and crew.”

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
January streaming guide: The best Netflix shows to enjoy
Binge-worthy Netflix series you don't want to miss
Bojack Horseman and Princess Caroline

TV may not be peaking quite the way it was a few years back, but there are still more than enough shows out there to keep you busy. After Netflix emerged on the scene and revolutionized how we all watched TV, it was joined by a huge swath of competitors determined to take advantage of the streaming boom. All of those competitors have great stuff to watch, but Netflix is still many people's hub for all things TV. Even within the streamer, though, it can be difficult to figure out what the best shows on Netflix are.

As the very first streamer, Netflix has a pretty strong hold on my imagination about what streaming TV should be. And given the long list of great titles you'll see below, it's clear that you could watch Netflix shows for several years without running out of interesting things to check out.

Read more
Discover the best Disney+ movies to watch this January
If you're a Disney+ member, stream these movies this month
Princess Bride

Disney is arguably the most iconic entertainment brand in the world. The company's properties, both original and acquired, combine to produce content that transcends age demographics. Disney has built a brand that's beloved by children, and those children eventually age into adults who introduce their kids to the films they loved when they were young. Disney's animation alone has made it iconic, but in recent years, the company has also acquired some of the biggest pieces of intellectual property there are. And with Disney Plus available on any device, you can watch all these movies whenever you want.

Between its acquisitions of both Marvel and Star Wars, there's a good chance that Disney is shepherding whatever you love to screens, both large and small. When it launched Disney+, the company was sure to fill it with both those nostalgic animated classics and plenty of new stuff as well. If, like me, you've ever felt a twinge of nostalgia for the Disney movies you loved as a kid, they're all there. Just as importantly, though, you can find movies that will resonate with you today in ways they didn't as a kid. Whatever you're looking for, you can probably find it on Disney+.

Read more
The best Netflix movies: Top picks for January
Pick from this definitive list that covers all genres of movies to stream on Netflix
Netflix logo on TV with red backlighting

Although it's now only one big player in an even bigger streaming market, Netflix still manages to crank out plenty of stuff to keep its users subscribing. That glut of good movies on Netflix is great if all you want is to never get bored, but it can make it difficult to figure out which things are actually worth your time and which aren't. If that's your goal, we've got you covered. This list is a combination of great Netflix original movies and good movies to watch that Netflix is currently housing on its service, and it even includes a few great Netflix action movies. What unites these movies, though, is that they are the very best Netflix movies currently available.
Netflix is, for many people, including myself, the first place you go when you're looking for great stuff to watch. And if I'm being honest, there's tons of crap to wade through. Thankfully, this list will help you find the best stuff right away.
If you're looking for films to watch on some of Netflix's competitors, we've also found the best Amazon Prime movies, the best Hulu movies, and the best Disney+ movies. You can also check out some new Netflix movies at the bottom of this post.

Blackhat (2015)

Read more