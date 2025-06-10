 Skip to main content
The first teaser for Apple’s new Matthew McConaughey movie is here

The movie suggests a mix of drama and action

By

In between stints where he flirts with running for governor of Texas, Matthew McConaughey apparently found enough time to make a new Apple movie with American Ferrera. Now, we’ve got our first teaser for that movie, which is titled The Lost Bus. The film is centered on California’s 2018 Camp Fire.

The film is based on Lizzie Johnson’s fact-based novel Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire, which chronicles the deadliest wildfire in the state’s history. McConaughey plays a bus driver and Ferrera a teacher, and the two of them are focused on saving a bus full of children amidst the chaos of the fire.

The teaser offers us a glimpse of a bus driving through blazing fires, as well as audio of a dispatcher saying “There’s a situation at Ponderosa Elementary. There are 23 kids who are stranded. Is there anybody in the area that can pick them up?” It seems like McConaughey’s bus driver might be the one to answer the call.

Paul Greengrass directed the film from a script he co-wrote with Brad Ingelsby. “The Lost Bus is the story of quiet heroism — of people coming together in the face of the unthinkable. I’m honored to have been entrusted with this story,” Greengrass said in a statement.

The movie is Apple’s latest move into action-adjacent filmmaking. Some of the titles that have gone straight to the streaming service have disappeared almost as soon as they arrived. Others, though, have had major cultural legacies. CODA even went on to win Best Picture. The Lost Bus probably won’t soar quite that high, but it’s set to hit Apple TV+ and theaters this fall.

