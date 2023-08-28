Matthew McConaughey has some awesome films to watch — here are our top picks

Matthew McConaughey has had quite an interesting career, to say the least. His filmography really is a story in three parts. When he first started out in the 1990s, McConaughey often played supporting roles in thoughtful dramas, bringing out the best in his co-stars. As he aged into the 2000s, Hollywood pinned him as a rom-com lead, and we can’t ignore why. The man is pure swag and sex appeal, with a Texas accent that melts hearts and makes you want to go to the theater more than one time.

His third act was at the beginning of the 2010s when he became a true blockbuster, Academy Award-worthy star. Accolades for prestige biopics, fascinating sci-fi films, and more were very deserving and shined a light on a diverse and well-earned career. Now, McConaughey has taken a step back from acting for the most part, instead putting his focus on politics and other issues. Here are the 10 best Matthew McConaughey movies so far.

Recommended Videos

10. Bernie (2012) 99m Genre Comedy, Crime, Drama Stars Jack Black, Shirley MacLaine, Matthew McConaughey Directed by Richard Linklater watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Jack Black and Matthew McConaughey try a different type of role than what they usually appear in: black comedy. Bernie Tiede is a small-town resident who is immensely popular with his neighbors, therefore when he murders one of the most hated women in the area, it’s almost impossible for McConaughey’s character to have the ability to convict Bernie. Read less Read more

9. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) 116m Genre Comedy, Romance Stars Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey, Kathryn Hahn Directed by Donald Petrie watch on Amazon watch on Amazon McConaughey’s best rom-com of the 2000s pairs him with Kate Hudson. His character is an arrogant business executive who tries his hardest to sell himself to Hudson’s character, a woman confident in her ability to lose a man. This dichotomy leads to some sappy chemistry and funny scenes as the couple learns more about each other. Read less Read more

8. Contact (1997) 150m Genre Drama, Science Fiction, Mystery Stars Jena Malone, David Morse, Jodie Foster Directed by Robert Zemeckis watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Considering how much religion and science contrast one another in many cases, you would think there would be more movies on this subject matter. In Robert Zemeckis’s adaptation of the novel Contact, Jodie Foster plays an astronomer who has to come to grips with the consequences of discovering alien communications and signals on Earth. One of her main opponents is Christianity and its followers, a religion that highly opposes the prospect of extraterrestrial life. Matthew McConaughey plays a devout believer who also tries to understand Foster’s character’s struggles and revelations in the scientific community. Read less Read more

7. Tropic Thunder (2008) 107m Genre Action, Comedy, Adventure, War Stars Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr. Directed by Ben Stiller watch on Amazon watch on Amazon There weren’t many movies in the late 2000s with more star power than Tropic Thunder. This spoof of the war film genre and the actors who often take up the roles in these films were highly racist at times ( Robert Downey Jr. wearing blackface for his character might not have gone over too well with fans today, but it was definitely a riot nonetheless). Matthew McConaughey played Rick Peck, the friend of Tugg Speedman ( played by Ben Stiller ). Read less Read more

6. Dazed and Confused (1993) 102m Genre Comedy Stars Jason London, Joey Lauren Adams, Matthew McConaughey Directed by Richard Linklater watch on Amazon watch on Amazon McConaughey’s first big role as a stoner in Dazed and Confused gave birth to his famous improvised line “alright, alright, alright,” but the movie is more than just this iconic wording. If you enjoy getting a little bit of insight into the 1970s and the general carefree attitudes of the era, Dazed and Confused gives a fun and nostalgic look at the decade of hippies and disco music. Read less Read more

5. The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) 119m Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller Stars Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei, Ryan Phillippe Directed by Brad Furman watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Now a Netflix series of the same name, The Lincoln Lawyer is about the ingenuity and struggles of a man who runs a law office out of the back of his Lincoln. McConaughey’s charm and wit make for a perfect fit playing an attorney, making this one of the more unique legal dramas of the time period. This movie also definitely helped tie McConaughey to the vehicle brand in the title, as he’s been making commercials riding inside of Lincolns ever since. Read less Read more

4. Mud (2013) 130m Genre Drama Stars Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Tye Sheridan Directed by Jeff Nichols watch on max watch on max Mud, despite critical acclaim, is one of McConaughey’s more underrated movies. He plays the titular man hiding from the authorities who receives help from two curious teenage boys. As the film plays out and the details of the characters come to light, Mud’s motivations are revealed to be romantic. This puts McConaughey in a very familiar position, considering his days playing starring characters in rom-coms. Read less Read more

3. Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 117m Genre Drama, History Stars Matthew McConaughey, Jared Leto, Jennifer Garner Directed by Jean-Marc Vallée watch on Amazon watch on Amazon The movie that got McConaughey his first and only Academy Award, Dallas Buyers Club is a very relevant and moving film about the journey of a man who uses his last years living with HIV/AIDS to help others buy illicit drugs to help with their own diagnoses. The movie helps have a discussion around the homophobia and bigotry surrounding the HIV/AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, and the power of one man to help make a difference and change the world’s perspective on a major issue. Read less Read more

2. Interstellar (2014) 169m Genre Adventure, Drama, Science Fiction Stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain Directed by Christopher Nolan watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Christopher Nolan’s space epic follows an astronaut who gives one last attempt to save humanity by exploring the farthest reaches of space by Saturn. Matthew McConaughey gives a stellar performance in a genre he’s usually unfamiliar with, and the special effects and Nolan’s insistence on making the film as accurate as humanly possible made this one of the biggest sci-fi films of the 2010s. The movie also has some excellent commentary on the threat of humans destroying their own ecosystems, forcing filmgoers to think about the ways they can be more helpful in protecting the environment. Read less Read more

1. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 180m Genre Crime, Drama, Comedy Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie Directed by Martin Scorsese watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Director Martin Scorsese has started to have more limited success in his career’s twilight, but The Wolf of Wall Street remains on the Mt. Rushmore of his films. Leonardo DiCaprio is the protagonist Jordan Belfort, a real-life stockbroker who lived a life of excess and immorality that led to his downfall and prison sentence. Matthew McConaughey plays Mark Hanna, one of the other brokers who worked with Belfort at the beginning of his career. This film is highly stylized and a good contrast from Scorsese’s usual mobster movies . Margot Robbie also appears in one of the first big roles of her career. Read less Read more

Editors' Recommendations