Is your favorite RDJ movie on this list?

Sometimes an actor will become so synonymous with one character or franchise that a mention of their name instantly makes you think about the movies from that universe. Speaking about Daniel Radcliffe brings nostalgic yearnings for elementary school screenings of Harry Potter. Harrison Ford’s name will conjure arguments of Indiana Jones vs Han Solo. And when you talk about the greatness of Robert Downey Jr, you’re most likely going to think about the massive list of Marvel Cinematic Universe films he has graced as the ingenious but emotionally-scarred rich kid Tony Stark.

Iron Man is one of the most critical on-screen heroes ever because of Downey Jr’s portrayal, but the MCU has also typecast the actor and cornered him into a genre that he may now want to start venturing out of. With Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Downey Jr got to go the biopic route with fantastic results. We want to look at the 10 best Robert Downey Jr movies, from his talented beginnings to his superhero stardom and everything in between.

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 133m Genre Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Drama Stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr. Directed by Jon Watts The re-launching of the Spider-Man franchise required a lot of creative liberties and chances taken by Marvel and the casting directors. They were pretty sure that Tom Holland was the perfect choice to depict Peter Parker in this reboot, but writing Iron Man into the plot as a mentor to him was something that left an indelible mark on the film. Downey Jr makes an exquisite transition to second banana in this film, letting Holland get his feet wet and eventually soar as Marvel's most famous hero.

Short Cuts (1993) 187m Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Andie MacDowell, Bruce Davison, Jack Lemmon Directed by Robert Altman This Robert Altman-directed picture is filled with a massive supply of talent, from Julianne Moore and Jack Lemon to Lily Tomlin and Frances McDormand. Robert Downey Jr was still in his pre-Marvel phase here, but his abilities stand out amongst a strong cast of stars in a movie about struggling Los Angeles residents whose stories are told in short bursts. The movie is based on short stories by Raymond Carver.

Sherlock Holmes (2009) 129m Genre Action, Adventure, Crime, Mystery Stars Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Rachel McAdams Directed by Guy Ritchie Released in the glowing aftermath of Iron Man, Sherlock Holmes is an incredibly entertaining adaptation of the famous mystery story by Sir Author Conan Doyle. Downey Jr plays the titular detective, and Jude Law portrays sidekick John Watson, the two actors creating a memorable chemistry that makes for compelling fun. The film was supposed to be a sign that Downey Jr would appear in more non-Marvel projects in the 2010s, but that never really materialized.

Tropic Thunder (2008) 107m Genre Action, Comedy, Adventure, War Stars Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr. Directed by Ben Stiller Released within months of Downey Jr's meteoric rise to re-stardom in the late 2000s, Tropic Thunder probably hasn't aged very well considering how many demographics it makes fun of. If you can get over the humor that revolves around racism, mental disabilities, and drug addiction, the film is a very sharp satire on some of the more ridiculous parts of Hollywood. Downey Jr plays an actor who uses blackface to get into character for his next role. His ensemble work with Ben Stiller and Jack Black is what truly makes the film go, though.

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005) 103m Genre Comedy, Crime, Mystery, Thriller Stars Robert Downey Jr., Val Kilmer, Michelle Monaghan Directed by Shane Black Kiss Kiss Bang Bang was Robert Downey Jr's first big film after recovering from addiction in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He plays a thief who accidentally tries out for a role in a movie, and the antics that ensue as he tries to play the part are hilarious. Val Kilmer is especially excellent in a supporting role in this mid-2000s classic.

Richard III (1995) 104m Genre Drama, War Stars Ian McKellen, Annette Bening, Jim Broadbent Directed by Richard Loncraine While Ian McKellan gives the shining performance of this modernized Shakespeare adaptation, Robert Downey Jr is stellar in the supporting role of Rivers. The movie depicts the deceit and struggles for power that readers of classic literature are used to, and the score and atmosphere created by director Richard Loncraine give this one a different feel than previous Shakespearean movies.

Chaplin (1992) 143m Genre Drama Stars Robert Downey Jr., Geraldine Chaplin, Paul Rhys Directed by Richard Attenborough Seeing actors portray other actors is always a fascinating bit of irony, and RDJ absolutely knocked this role out of the park. Charlie Chaplin was the defining performer of the first half of the 20th century, and at this point in his career Downey Jr was a rising star with much to prove. He embodied the life and career of Chaplin with eerie skill and incredible attention to detail. This was the performance that made people understand he was going to be a big deal.

Avengers: Endgame (2019) 181m Genre Adventure, Science Fiction, Action Stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo The culmination of all of Downey Jr's work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is also one of his best performances. As Tony Stark deals with the fallout of Thanos' actions and his responsibilities as one of the original members of the Avengers, Downey Jr is able to inhabit all of the emotions and weight that fans expect Stark to possess at this point in his journey. RDJ has always been the poster boy for Marvel, and this final film was exquisitely climactic.

Oppenheimer (2023) 181m Genre Drama, History Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon Directed by Christopher Nolan Since the end of his time in Iron Man's suit, Downey Jr has been quiet for the most part. His roaring return to Hollywood in the most recent Christopher Nolan film was critically acclaimed and helped Marvel fans see the actor in an entirely new light. Oppenheimer is a thrilling and harrowing look at the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. Downey Jr is Lewis Strauss, a founder of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

Iron Man (2008) 126m Genre Action, Science Fiction, Adventure Stars Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard, Jeff Bridges Directed by Jon Favreau Jon Favraeu's Iron Man not only kicked off superhero movies as we know them, but it allowed Robert Downey Jr to embody a character that otherwise would have never realized its full potential. Downey Jr makes a smug, cocky nepo-baby likable through sheer charm, combining real-life struggles with comic book solutions. Jeff Bridges is iconic as Downey Jr's antagonist, the Iron Monger.

