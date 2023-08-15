 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The 10 best Robert Downey Jr movies, ranked

Is your favorite RDJ movie on this list?

Shawn Laib
By
Iron Man Best Super Hero Movies
Marvel Studios / Walt Disney Productions

Sometimes an actor will become so synonymous with one character or franchise that a mention of their name instantly makes you think about the movies from that universe. Speaking about Daniel Radcliffe brings nostalgic yearnings for elementary school screenings of Harry Potter. Harrison Ford’s name will conjure arguments of Indiana Jones vs Han Solo. And when you talk about the greatness of Robert Downey Jr, you’re most likely going to think about the massive list of Marvel Cinematic Universe films he has graced as the ingenious but emotionally-scarred rich kid Tony Stark.

Iron Man is one of the most critical on-screen heroes ever because of Downey Jr’s portrayal, but the MCU has also typecast the actor and cornered him into a genre that he may now want to start venturing out of. With Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Downey Jr got to go the biopic route with fantastic results. We want to look at the 10 best Robert Downey Jr movies, from his talented beginnings to his superhero stardom and everything in between.

Recommended Videos

10. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

10. Spider-Man: Homecoming
133m
Genre Action, Adventure, Science Fiction, Drama
Stars Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr.
Directed by Jon Watts
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

The re-launching of the Spider-Man franchise required a lot of creative liberties and chances taken by Marvel and the casting directors. They were pretty sure that Tom Holland was the perfect choice to depict Peter Parker in this reboot, but writing Iron Man into the plot as a mentor to him was something that left an indelible mark on the film. Downey Jr makes an exquisite transition to second banana in this film, letting Holland get his feet wet and eventually soar as Marvel’s most famous hero. 

9. Short Cuts (1993)

9. Short Cuts
187m
Genre Comedy, Drama
Stars Andie MacDowell, Bruce Davison, Jack Lemmon
Directed by Robert Altman
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

This Robert Altman-directed picture is filled with a massive supply of talent, from Julianne Moore and Jack Lemon to Lily Tomlin and Frances McDormand. Robert Downey Jr was still in his pre-Marvel phase here, but his abilities stand out amongst a strong cast of stars in a movie about struggling Los Angeles residents whose stories are told in short bursts. The movie is based on short stories by Raymond Carver.   

8. Sherlock Holmes (2009)

8. Sherlock Holmes
129m
Genre Action, Adventure, Crime, Mystery
Stars Robert Downey Jr., Jude Law, Rachel McAdams
Directed by Guy Ritchie
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Released in the glowing aftermath of Iron Man, Sherlock Holmes is an incredibly entertaining adaptation of the famous mystery story by Sir Author Conan Doyle. Downey Jr plays the titular detective, and Jude Law portrays sidekick John Watson, the two actors creating a memorable chemistry that makes for compelling fun. The film was supposed to be a sign that Downey Jr would appear in more non-Marvel projects in the 2010s, but that never really materialized. 

7. Tropic Thunder (2008)

7. Tropic Thunder
107m
Genre Action, Comedy, Adventure, War
Stars Ben Stiller, Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr.
Directed by Ben Stiller
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Released within months of Downey Jr’s meteoric rise to re-stardom in the late 2000s, Tropic Thunder probably hasn’t aged very well considering how many demographics it makes fun of. If you can get over the humor that revolves around racism, mental disabilities, and drug addiction, the film is a very sharp satire on some of the more ridiculous parts of Hollywood. Downey Jr plays an actor who uses blackface to get into character for his next role. His ensemble work with Ben Stiller and Jack Black is what truly makes the film go, though. 

6. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

6. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
103m
Genre Comedy, Crime, Mystery, Thriller
Stars Robert Downey Jr., Val Kilmer, Michelle Monaghan
Directed by Shane Black
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang was Robert Downey Jr’s first big film after recovering from addiction in the late 1990s and early 2000s. He plays a thief who accidentally tries out for a role in a movie, and the antics that ensue as he tries to play the part are hilarious. Val Kilmer is especially excellent in a supporting role in this mid-2000s classic.

5. Richard III (1995)

5. Richard III
104m
Genre Drama, War
Stars Ian McKellen, Annette Bening, Jim Broadbent
Directed by Richard Loncraine
watch on max
watch on max

While Ian McKellan gives the shining performance of this modernized Shakespeare adaptation, Robert Downey Jr is stellar in the supporting role of Rivers. The movie depicts the deceit and struggles for power that readers of classic literature are used to, and the score and atmosphere created by director Richard Loncraine give this one a different feel than previous Shakespearean movies.   

4. Chaplin (1992)

4. Chaplin
143m
Genre Drama
Stars Robert Downey Jr., Geraldine Chaplin, Paul Rhys
Directed by Richard Attenborough
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Seeing actors portray other actors is always a fascinating bit of irony, and RDJ absolutely knocked this role out of the park. Charlie Chaplin was the defining performer of the first half of the 20th century, and at this point in his career Downey Jr was a rising star with much to prove. He embodied the life and career of Chaplin with eerie skill and incredible attention to detail. This was the performance that made people understand he was going to be a big deal.

3. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

3. Avengers: Endgame
181m
Genre Adventure, Science Fiction, Action
Stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo
Directed by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

The culmination of all of Downey Jr’s work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is also one of his best performances. As Tony Stark deals with the fallout of Thanos’ actions and his responsibilities as one of the original members of the Avengers, Downey Jr is able to inhabit all of the emotions and weight that fans expect Stark to possess at this point in his journey. RDJ has always been the poster boy for Marvel, and this final film was exquisitely climactic. 

2. Oppenheimer (2023)

2. Oppenheimer
181m
Genre Drama, History
Stars Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon
Directed by Christopher Nolan

Since the end of his time in Iron Man’s suit, Downey Jr has been quiet for the most part. His roaring return to Hollywood in the most recent Christopher Nolan film was critically acclaimed and helped Marvel fans see the actor in an entirely new light. Oppenheimer is a thrilling and harrowing look at the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. Downey Jr is Lewis Strauss, a founder of the U.S. Atomic Energy Commission.

1. Iron Man (2008)

1. Iron Man
126m
Genre Action, Science Fiction, Adventure
Stars Robert Downey Jr., Terrence Howard, Jeff Bridges
Directed by Jon Favreau
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

Jon Favraeu’s Iron Man not only kicked off superhero movies as we know them, but it allowed Robert Downey Jr to embody a character that otherwise would have never realized its full potential. Downey Jr makes a smug, cocky nepo-baby likable through sheer charm, combining real-life struggles with comic book solutions. Jeff Bridges is iconic as Downey Jr’s antagonist, the Iron Monger.

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
Your weekend watch list for August 12-13: UFC, Only Murders in the Building, & more
Looking for new movies to stream and new shows to watch? We've got you covered
Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building.

With every new weekend comes new opportunities to catch up on the latest streaming options across movies, TV, and sports. There's always plenty on at home, and in the midst of the summer heat, home might be the best place to be. Here are our picks for the best new shows, movies, and sports to check out over the coming weekend:

Best new shows to watch
What to watch on Netflix

Read more
These incredible cartoons on Netflix are the binge-worthy shows adults will love
These animated titles range across genres, and they're sure to make every animation aficionado happy
Bojack Horseman and Princess Caroline

 

For more than a decade now, there have been plenty of great Netflix shows to stream. If you're an animation fan, that's especially true, because, in addition to housing some of the best anime series in the world, there's a wide variety of cartoons on Netflix for adults and kids alike. If you're looking for the best place to watch cartoons online, you really don't need to look much further than Netflix.

Read more
The 10 best movies on Max available to stream now
New to Max? Here are the top movies to start with
Scene from The Hobbit

With HBO Max rebranding to Max, it's a great time to get acquainted with all of the great movies on the streaming service. In addition to large portions of the Warner Bros. catalog, it also has tons of seminal, classic films, as well as plenty of foreign releases. Because the catalog is so big and rich, there are about 250 titles that could go on this list. There's a wealth of options to choose from whether you're into action movies or comedies, and you shouldn't feel limited by the selection below.
Instead, you should treat it as a jumping-off point of Max movies, one that will hopefully allow you to explore many of the titles that didn't quite make the cut. Max has great movies in every genre and from every period of film history. This is just a sampling of what the service has to offer. And if you're looking for more Max content, we've rounded up the best shows on Max to watch right now.

Dunkirk (2017)

Read more