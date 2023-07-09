From popular musicians to historical movers and shakers, these are the biopics you need to see

HBO Max was one of the most popular streaming services in the world due to its incredibly high-level content and the sheer amount of shows and movies available. You've probably noticed when you log into HBO Max that the platform is now simply rebranded to Max. What does this mean? WarnerMedia and Discovery have merged all of their content into one convenient location. You can still enjoy all of the same stuff like Succession and The Sopranos on Max, and now Discovery+ content like reality shows and cooking competitions, which are now in the library.

From comedy to drama, sci-fi to pseudo-documentary, Max has it all. Other than enjoying some spectacularly produced and acted miniseries entertainment, these shows will also teach you something if you allow them. Let your mind unwind and hope it’s a weekend because some of these are the best shows on Max that will make you want to keep hitting that "Next Episode" button till the sun comes up.

Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000)