8 new summer movies we can’t wait to watch

Amazon Prime Video has slowly but surely become one of the most expansive streaming services on the planet. With incredible original shows and classic hits from the past, you can count on Prime Video to provide a wide variety in its library. With the financial fortitude of Amazon backing the service, Prime Video also takes chances by making feature films starring big actors, and Amazon MGM is back again with its newest upcoming summer blockbuster, Heads of State.

Idris Elba and John Cena join forces as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the President of the United States, respectively. The powerful men have to put aside their petty differences and combine their leverage to save the world from an even bigger threat than they could have ever imagined. Does it sound corny? Of course. Is it still going to be a ton of fun on a hot July night to gather with friends and family and binge? Yes again! Here's everything we know about Heads of State, from the trailer to the full cast list.