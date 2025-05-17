 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

8 new summer movies we can’t wait to watch

Summer 2025 is filled with blockbusters

By
The cast of Fantastic Four
Marvel

The summer movie season has always been a time for Hollywood to release the most anticipated films of the year. Watching blockbusters in a relaxing, air-conditioned theater is the best antidote to the blazing sun outside. And while people were worried that the COVID-19 pandemic would ruin the theater industry forever, in-person theater viewing is back and stronger than ever, half a decade after its dip.

The summer movie list is usually filled with Marvel and other comic book films, but this year there’s only one big superhero release. Dinosaurs, racing, karate, and Tom Cruise running around shirtless (for the final time?) will have to make do. These are the summer movies coming out in 2025.

Recommended Videos

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (2025)

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
169m
Genre
Action, Adventure, Thriller
Stars
Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames
Directed by
Christopher McQuarrie
Watch on Youtube

Tom Cruise used to be an Oscar-worthy young superstar before finding his niche as Ethan Hunt. The Mission: Impossible franchise has become his baby, with eight films so far and plenty of kick-butt action attached to them. The Final Reckoning is supposed to be the last movie in the franchise before Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie pursue spinoffs. Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One underperformed at the box office in 2023, but I have a feeling this outing will be the talk of the early summer movie conversation. This one will come out on May 23, 2025.

Related

Karate Kid: Legends (2025)

Karate Kid: Legends
94m
Genre
Action, Adventure, Drama
Stars
Ben Wang, Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio
Directed by
Jonathan Entwistle
Watch on Youtube

The Karate Kid franchise has been one of the surprisingly durable ones of the last 40 years. Karate Kid: Legends will reboot the movie side of things after the immense success of Netflix’s spinoff series, Cobra Kai. Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are the headliners here, so what else do you need to know? It should be all of the same martial arts-infused fun that parents and kids have been enjoying together for generations now. The film will release in theaters on May 30, 2025.

The Life of Chuck (2025)

The Life of Chuck
110m
Genre
Drama, Fantasy, Science Fiction
Stars
Tom Hiddleston, Matthew Lillard, Karen Gillan
Directed by
Mike Flanagan
Watch on Youtube

Stephen King’s stories are still being adapted nearly a half a century after Carrie. The Life of Chuck is a uniquely told tale of a man named Charles Krantz. Viewers live through Chuck’s experiences beginning with his death near 40 years old and working back to his haunted past as a child. The movie was acclaimed in early release and will arrive in theaters on June 13, 2025.

28 Years Later (2025)

28 Years Later
126m
Genre
Horror, Thriller, Science Fiction
Stars
Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O'Connell
Directed by
Danny Boyle
Watch on Youtube

28 Years Later is the third movie in the cult horror franchise that started in 2002 with Cillian Murphy in the lead role. With Jodie Comer and Aaron Taylor-Johnson at the front of the ticket this time, the plot will follow the survivors of the apocalypse . . . wait for it . . . 28 years after its inception. There will be another sequel, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, that comes out in 2026. This one will release on June 20, 2025.

F1 (2025)

F1
150m
Genre
Action, Drama
Stars
Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon
Directed by
Joseph Kosinski
Watch on Youtube

Racing movies starring big names have been much more in vogue in recent summers, from Ford v Ferrari in 2019 to Grand Turismo in 2023. This summer will get Brad Pitt onto the race track as a Formula One driver who rediscovers his spark while mentoring a youthful driver with high potential for success. In the process, Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes, understands what was missing from his career during his beginnings. There are a lot of relative unknowns in the supporting roles, so this is a good chance for the film to be a career-launching effort for them. F1 releases on June 27, 2025.

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025)

Jurassic World Rebirth
134m
Genre
Science Fiction, Adventure, Thriller
Stars
Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali
Directed by
Gareth Edwards
Watch on Youtube

Jurassic World Rebirth represents yet another re-start for the famous dinosaur franchise. Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey are the stars as the new researchers must fight for their lives and for the future of humanity in the face of monstrous new reptiles on a remote island. The decision to create new dinosaurs instead of just using real ones from prehistory is a slippery slope that might take the franchise into something Steven Spielberg never intended. The controversial sequel will come out on July 2, 2025.

Heads of State (2025)

Heads of State
113m
Genre
Action, Thriller, Comedy
Stars
John Cena, Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Directed by
Ilya Naishuller
Watch on Amazon

Heads of State is Amazon’s biggest release of the summer and will bring some of the exhilarating action you’re used to experiencing in the theater to your couch at home. John Cena and Idris Elba play rival world leaders who must put their differences aside and team up to take down a threat that could destroy the world as we know it. Does it sound corny and contrived? Of course, but summer is all about letting your hair down and not taking anything too seriously. This movie is like eating junk food at the beach with your friends. Prime Video will have the film exclusively on streaming starting on July 2, 2025.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Genre
Science Fiction, Adventure
Stars
Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn
Directed by
Matt Shakman
Watch on Youtube

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been one of the most coveted films in Marvel’s schedule ever since its announcement. Filling in the void before the next Avengers film and trying to capitalize on the positive energy surrounding Thunderbolts, this reboot of Fantastic Four has some of the biggest stars in the industry, from Pedro Pascal to Joseph Quinn of Stranger Things fame. First Steps will re-tell the story of the family’s inception, how they got their powers, and the usual trappings that come along with Marvel’s films. This movie should help the company launch its next era and regain its foothold in the comic book film world. Fantastic Four will come out on July 25, 2025.

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…

Editors’ Recommendations

Heads of State could be Prime Video’s wildest action movie yet
John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State

Amazon Prime Video has slowly but surely become one of the most expansive streaming services on the planet. With incredible original shows and classic hits from the past, you can count on Prime Video to provide a wide variety in its library. With the financial fortitude of Amazon backing the service, Prime Video also takes chances by making feature films starring big actors, and Amazon MGM is back again with its newest upcoming summer blockbuster, Heads of State.

Idris Elba and John Cena join forces as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the President of the United States, respectively. The powerful men have to put aside their petty differences and combine their leverage to save the world from an even bigger threat than they could have ever imagined. Does it sound corny? Of course. Is it still going to be a ton of fun on a hot July night to gather with friends and family and binge? Yes again! Here's everything we know about Heads of State, from the trailer to the full cast list.

Read more
Everything we know about Dexter: Original Sin season 2
Get ready for another season of Original Sin: When to expect it and more
Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan in Dexter: Original Sin season 1

Dexter: Original Sin was announced to mixed reactions. Hearing that a Dexter prequel story was in the works with someone else playing the titular killer instead of Michael C. Hall could have been disastrous, but new star Patrick Gibson did a fantastic job of capturing the youthful version of Dexter Morgan. Dexter: Original Sin turned out to be a striking success that paints an entertaining picture of Dexter's life during early adulthood. Hall's narration of the character's inner monologues helps connect the prequel to the original and form the extended universe that SHOWTIME is trying to craft with Dexter.

While the first season of the show ended on a climactic note that would have allowed the series to be a single season if it had been cancelled, the renewal gives the writers more time to capture Dexter's story. This is everything we know so far about Dexter: Original Sin season 2, from the potential plot lines of the season to the release date on Paramount+.

Read more
The best true crime shows that you can binge now
From documentaries to drama series, these are the very best true crime shows.
Daisy Edgar Jones in Under the Banner of Heaven

Over the past 20 years, true crime has become one of the defining genres of our time. There are dozens of podcasts, movies, and especially TV series devoted to the topic, so much so that it can be hard to figure out which ones are actually worth your time.

True crime has become so popular that the best shows in this genre have even garnered awards attention, although more shows have been nominated than have actually won major awards.

Read more