Inside the Pedr-evolution: What makes Pedro Pascal so castable?

The Last of Us star might be the biggest actor alive right now

By
Pedro Pascal
Liane Hentscher / HBO

Remember the McConsaisance? Throughout the middle of the 2010s, it felt like Matthew McConaughey was in every big movie and show that popped up on our screens. He had been famous for decades, but his emergence as a star in elite-level TV and film made him an icon. Robert Downey Jr. had been the butt end of jokes throughout the 1990s after suffering through substance abuse problems, but his casting in Iron Man made him the alpha dog of superhero movies for the last 15-plus years.

It’s always fun to dissect why someone who has been in the entertainment industry for eons suddenly hits their prime later in life. Pedro Pascal is the ultimate symbol of this ideal, though. The Chilean-born actor was a small supporting actor in a variety of projects for his entire life, but the 2020s have seen his life flipped upside down in the best way possible. The Mandalorian, The Last of Us, The Fantastic Four, Gladiator II, and The Wild Robot are each big enough on their own that any actor would love to star in just one of these projects.

Pascal’s dominance has given him a gluttony of casting riches in the last five years; he’s arguably the biggest star on the planet. But what changed? Pascal is the latest late bloomer who has captured our hearts, but most of us might not even know why.

Big franchises finally took a chance on him

Pedro Pascal in The Mandalorian
Disney+

Some of Pascal’s revolution can be attributed to sheer luck. He toiled away in the tiniest of roles throughout most of his life. Guest appearances on shows like Homeland, Nikita, Law & Order: SVU, Nurse Jackie, and The Good Wife showed the world his talent in small bunches. He was one of those actors that diehard fans would say “He looks familiar” when he popped up on the screen, but no casual viewer knew his name or filmography.

Pascal’s most memorable role during this period of his career was undeniably his incredible turn as the flamboyant, arrogant, and irresistible Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones. He captivated fans for the entire fourth season in a way that elevated the most popular show on TV to a place that it hadn’t been before. It’s like when Kevin Durant was added to the Golden State Warriors. A star-studded cast got a player that it didn’t need, but certainly wanted. Pascal put the world on notice: He was next in line.

Pascal’s next TV breakout role was Narcos on Netflix. A medium-level popularity hit with plenty of great action and crime, Narcos was the first show that put Pascal into a starring role, and in turn, served as the catalyst for the most important casting of his career: The Mandalorian. Playing the title character in the best and most important Star Wars series of the decade was a role that resembled a volcanic eruption.

Pedro Pascal is appealing, but in a non-intimidating way

Pedro Pascal
Fred Duval / Shutterstock

The most ironic part of Pascal’s role in The Mandalorian is that his face is covered up 99% of the time with a mask. Other stars would feel insulted by such a creative decision, but Pascal’s decades as an underdog allowed him to take it in stride. When he does get to show off his moneymaker at an awards show or during a photoshoot, it becomes clear he’s one of the most attractive stars in the world.

I’m just not sure whether Pascal knows it or not. His affable and humble demeanor, which allowed him to cover his mug in Star Wars, also makes him much more likable when he’s in a suit or a tuxedo. His charisma does all the talking, and his humility resonates in a way that other Hollywood stars should be jealous of. He has the looks to take over any big screen theater, but also the docility to let others shine. That’s a rarity that no other actor currently holds over his peers.

Casting directors know that because Pedro Pascal endured years of being overlooked and forgotten about, he’s willing to take a step back and let others be in the front of the billboard. This makes him so easy to cast as the A-lister (such as in The Last of Us), as part of an ensemble (The Fantastic Four), or even as the second or third character in an animated movie (The Wild Robot). Pascal is as diverse a talent as they come. He looks the part, and he acts the part.

Pascal represents the LGBTQ+ and Hispanic communities

Nicolas Cage (right) and Pedro Pascal (left) in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Lionsgate Films

How an actor represents himself off the screen is just as important as his characters’ presence on screen, especially in the social media age. Pedro Pascal isn’t afraid to share his ideals and ethics with the world. From his support of his transgender sister to his commitment to being a role model for young Latino and Hispanic actors who are trying to break through like he did for years, fans know what Pascal is all about. And a star who understands he’s a role model is one casting directors don’t have to be worried will instigate a social media nightmare that can overshadow the production.

When you combine his talent, personality, and values, you have someone with a triple threat of positives that will continue to thrive for years to come. The Pedr-evolution is here to stay.

Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
