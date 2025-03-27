Poker Face season 2: Everything we know so far

Table of Contents Table of Contents Who is starring in Poker Face season 2? Is there a trailer for Poker Face season 2? When will Poker Face season 2 come out?

Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as Charlie Cale, a strong-willed detective with uncanny instincts and the intelligence to read through the facades of the criminals she’s tasked with catching. Much like Only Murders in the Building, this Peacock original series takes tried-and-true murder mystery tropes and turns them into something fresh and fun for a new age of fans. Every episode presents a new mystery to solve with different guest stars. Rian Johnson brings a lot of credibility to the creator’s chair. He previously directed two of Breaking Bad’s most famous episodes back in the early 2010s, “Fly” and “Ozymandias”. Old-school fans of the genre will also recognize the nostalgic callbacks to shows like Columbo from the 1970s.

Natasha Lyonne was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for season 1. The strength of her lead performance gives the series a lot of stability as a rotating cast of characters moves through each episode and alters the storylines of each hour. The second season is finally on its way this year after being on hiatus since 2023. We have all of the information you need on the newest guest stars, the release date, and any trailers that can tease what’s come. This is everything you need to know about Poker Face season 2 ahead of its premiere.

Who is starring in Poker Face season 2?

The highlight of this series is the massive haul of guest stars that are more than happy to jump aboard for an episode of the show. The first season featured famous actors such as Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Hong Chau, John Ratzenberger, Chloe Sevigny, Simon Helberg, Judith Light, Tim Meadows, Nick Nolte, Cherry Jones, Tim Russ, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Luis Guzman, Stephanie Hsu, Ron Perlman, and Rhea Perlman. These big names usually play a suspect or someone else who is involved in the crime in some way.

We have a whole new batch of great actors who are appearing in season 2:

Awkwafina – This talented actress and rapper has been in a lot recently, from the animated hit Kung-Fu Panda 4 to appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Corey Hawkins – From The Color Purple to The Walking Dead, Corey Hawkins is popping up in comic book fare and Academy Award-worthy movies.

Method Man – Rappers love trying their hand at TV, but not many are as good as Method Man. His role in The Wire on HBO is perhaps his most famous role to date.

John Mulaney – Saturday Night Live fans are quite familiar with Mulaney’s comedic timing. He was a regular on the sketch series between 2008 and 2013.

Giancarlo Esposito – Breaking Bad fans treat Esposito like a deity ever since his career-defining role as Gus Fring. The villain actor has since been in other great shows like The Boys and the recent Marvel hit, Captain America: Brave New World.

Katie Holmes – She was married to Tom Cruise and made headlines because of her romantic life years ago, but Katie Holmes also has been a relevant actress. She’s appeared in The Kennedys and Ray Donovan.

Kumail Nanjiani – Shows like Silicon Valley and Welcome to Chippendales are where most folks have watched Nanjiani. He is one of the most famous Pakistani actors in the world right now.

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked was one of the biggest movies of 2024 and netted Erivo her second Oscar nomination for Lead Actress. She proves she’s not too good for cameo roles and we are excited to see her appear in Poker Face.

Justin Theroux – The star of The Leftovers, Justin Theroux is an underrated star on TV. He recently was in Running Point on Netflix.

Margo Martindale – “I know her! It’s that lady”. Margo Martindale is the most prominent TV actress that you can probably identify but can’t remember her name. She’s been in everything from Dexter, The Americans, Suits, Justified, and even BoJack Horseman.

Melanie Lynskey – The standout performer in Yellowjackets, Lynsky has also been in Two and a Half Men and The Last of Us.

Is there a trailer for Poker Face season 2?

Peacock released a teaser trailer f0r the second season that is high on vibes and low on spoilers. Because Poker Face focuses more on episodic storylines instead of overarching ones, there isn’t really a way for the trailer to give any specific tidbits about the season. It does give us a rundown of the famous guest stars that were mentioned above. Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito, Awkwafina, Method Man, Justin Theroux, Taylor Schilling, Kumail Nanjiani, and Melanie Lynskey all show their faces in the trailer.

When will Poker Face season 2 come out?

Poker Face season 2 will premiere with three new episodes on May 8. The season will then run weekly on Peacock with a new episode each week until July 10. This hybrid model of releasing several new episodes on the premiere night followed by weekly releases the rest of the season seems to be working out well for so many shows in the TV industry. Invincible, Yellowjackets, and more have done this method of release so far in 2025. This is great way to have a mini-binge on the first night of the season.