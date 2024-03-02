 Skip to main content
Yellowstone, Suits, The Office, and more: The best shows to binge on Peacock in March

Lots of NBC hits are on Peacock now — here are the best shows to watch

Joe Allen
Shawn Laib
By and
Gabriel Macht wearing a light gray suit
USA Network

There are definitely too many streaming services. Thanks to the revolution that Netflix ushered in, every broadcast network and parent company decided that they had to get in on the streaming wars. Peacock TV is NBC Universal’s streaming service, and although it may not seem like the most attractive option, there are actually a number of great Peacock movies and shows available on the service that are hard to find anywhere else.

Some of those popular shows are Peacock streaming originals, although there are plenty that initially aired on NBC or elsewhere, and have wound their way to Peacock thanks in part to the complicated nature of TV rights. Regardless of where the best Peacock shows came from originally, though, all the ones on this list are well worth checking out. Looking for more streaming options? We also have your guide to the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, and the best shows on Paramount Plus.

Suits (2011)

Suits
tv-14 9 Seasons
Genre Drama
Cast Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty, Amanda Schull
Created by Aaron Korsh
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock
One of the most perplexing phenomenons of the past few years was the summer everyone spent watching Suits. If you weren’t part of that initial craze, or you simply want to watch it again, you can check out all nine seasons of the show on Peacock. Telling the story of a genius without a law degree who manages to fake being a lawyer, the show’s premise allows for plenty of compelling interpersonal drama, even as the law firm where this man works also deals with regular cases from week to week. It’s not always perfect, but it goes down very smoothly.
Suits - Season 1
Poker Face (2023)

Poker Face
tv-ma 1 Season
Genre Mystery, Crime, Comedy, Drama
Cast Natasha Lyonne
Created by Rian Johnson
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock
Rian Johnson’s mystery show is a throwback to old-fashioned procedurals in the best possible way. The show follows Charlie, a woman on the run who finds herself ensconced in various murder plots as she travels across the country. Charlie has one minor superpower: She can always tell when someone is lying. That power allows her to uncover a wide array of different crimes, and do it in a way that only Natasha Lyonne could. Thanks to sharp writing, a wide array of great guest actors, and a total embrace of the genre’s formulas, Poker Face is a rare treat that never feels like homework.
Poker Face (Peacock) Trailer HD - Natasha Lyonne series

The Office (2005)

The Office
66 %
9/10
tv-14 9 Seasons
Genre Comedy
Cast Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer
Created by Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Greg Daniels
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock
Although it had plenty of fans while it was airing, The Office has only grown in popularity since it became available to stream on Netflix. Of course, now that it’s on Peacock, it’s no longer available on that other streaming service. It says something about Peacock’s strategy, though, that they wanted to lure subscribers over just by offering The Office. It’s also easy to see why the show has become so popular. Its cringe comedy has largely aged well, and it’s also a show about a found family of weirdos who all begrudgingly find themselves supporting one another just because they happen to work in the same office.

Superstore (2015)

Superstore
58 %
7.8/10
tv-14 6 Seasons
Genre Comedy
Cast Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn
Created by Justin Spitzer
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock
Peacock is home to many of the shows that once aired on NBC, and in recent years, NBC has become the home for a number of outstanding comedies. Superstore may not have received the acclaim that greeted series like 30 Rock or The Office, but its version of the workplace sitcom was a natural evolution of those series. The show follows a found family of weird, hilarious employees at a suburban megastore, and for as funny as it often was, it also had an enormous heart. Superstore stayed sharp throughout its run, and it’s sure to be a great discovery for those looking for a great, under-the-radar sitcom.

30 Rock (2006)

30 Rock
73 %
8.3/10
tv-14 7 Seasons
Genre Comedy
Cast Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan
Created by Tina Fey
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock
If The Office represents the softer side of what NBC comedies could be, 30 Rock is the hard-edged, joke-dense counterpoint. The show, which follows Tina Fey as the fictional Liz Lemon, a writer on a Saturday Night Live-style sketch show, is hilarious and often quite cynical about the way the world works. Not every joke from the series lands perfectly, but 30 Rock is just one of the funniest shows that has ever aired on TV. Alec Baldwin redefined his entire career with his performance as Jack Donaghy, and Fey proved that she could be as funny in front of the camera as she was writing jokes behind the scenes.

Parks and Recreation (2009)

Parks and Recreation
67 %
8.6/10
tv-14 7 Seasons
Genre Comedy
Cast Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman
Created by Greg Daniels, Michael Schur
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock
Although it started as little more than a riff on The OfficeParks and Recreation evolved into a meditation on how to create a comedy where the characters are generally kind and loving toward one another. Although Ted Lasso gets a lot of credit for how much it puts kindness at the center of its story, Parks and Recreation operated in a very similar space. After a rough start, the show was consistently funny, and it packed together a cast of incredible comedians who have almost all gone on to incredible success in the years since the show ended.

Based on a True Story (2023)

Based on a True Story
tv-ma 1 Season
Genre Comedy, Drama
Cast Kaley Cuoco, Chris Messina, Tom Bateman
Created by Craig Rosenberg
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock
When a married couple gets entangled in the grasp of a supposed serial killer, they decide the best course of action is to start a true crime podcast and exploit their close proximity to the criminal. This is a fun and exciting new comedy thriller, and although it has not been as well-received as Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, it should satisfy fans of the genre.

Yellowstone (2018)

Yellowstone
54 %
8.7/10
tv-ma 5 Seasons
Genre Western, Drama
Cast Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes
Created by John Linson, Taylor Sheridan
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock
Although it’s often described as a show for middle America, Yellowstone is a great watch no matter where you live. The series follows the Dutton family, the owners of the biggest ranch in the entire United States. The plotting takes the shape of a fairly conventional soap opera, but that’s not meant as an insult. Some of the greatest TV shows of all time play out like soaps, and Yellowstone uses them as a playbook. There’s plenty of intrigue and family drama, but Yellowstone is always good enough to keep you coming back for more.

Mrs. Davis (2023)

Mrs. Davis
tv-ma 1 Season
Genre Comedy, Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cast Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Andy McQueen
Created by Damon Lindelof, Tara Hernandez
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock
Perhaps the wildest show on Peacock, Mrs. Davis tells the story of a nun living in a world where an artificial intelligence (AI) has become incredibly influential in the lives of most people. When the nun, Simone, sets out to stop the AI, she winds up going on a series of wacky adventures that have to be seen to be believed. Anchoring the entire show is Betty Gilpin’s commanding central performances, as well as sharp writing that makes us buy into a premise that is absurd on its face. This show is silly and profound, and that’s why it’s great.
MRS DAVIS Trailer (2023) Betty Gilpin, Jake McDorman, Drama Series

The Traitors (2023)

The Traitors
1 Season
Genre Reality
Cast Alan Cumming
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock
Based on a British reality show of the same name, The Traitors follows a mixture of famous reality contestants and everyday Americans as they get trapped in a house together and are forced to play a murder mystery game. The game comes with plenty of twists and turns, but what makes The Traitors so fun is that it gives you both the fun of a reality show and also the chance to play along with the contestants. It’s a formula that’s worked incredibly well wherever the show was set, and as it turns out, the U.S. was no exception.
The Traitors | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

The Continental: From the World of John Wick (2023)

The Continental: From the World of John Wick
tv-ma 1 Season
Genre Crime, Drama, Action & Adventure
Cast Mel Gibson, Colin Woodell, Mishel Prada
Created by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, Shawn Simmons
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock
If you’re a lover of great action movies, then you’ve likely seen at least one John Wick. While that franchise continues to dominate the box office, though, you may find yourself hungry for more content set in a similar world. Lucky for you, there’s The Continental, a prequel series about the hotel for assassins that is so central to the lore of John Wick. It adjusts the perspective of the series so that the focus is on the workers at the hotel instead of the hitmen, The Continental offers a familiar world in a slightly new package, and should give every John Wick fan plenty to chew on.
The Continental: From the World of John Wick 'A Three-Part Event' Teaser

Monk (2002)

Monk
tv-14 8 Seasons
Genre Comedy, Crime, Drama, Mystery
Cast Tony Shalhoub, Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford
Created by Andy Breckman
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock
Thanks in large part to Tony Shalhoub’s incredible, hilarious central performance, Monk became one of the most enduring shows of the first decade of the 21st century. The series, which tells the story of a former police officer with obsessive-compulsive disorder who works with the police to solve difficult homicides, manages to toe the line brilliantly between comedy and drama. Not every episode is perfect, but part of Monk‘s charm is learning how its mysteries unfold, even as we watch Adrian Monk struggle to survive in a world riddled with the dangers of germs.
MONK - Official Trailer

Top Chef (2006)

Top Chef
tv-14 20 Seasons
Genre Reality
Cast Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock
A reality competition series that will make you think you can cook, Top Chef has long been one of the most acclaimed series of its kind on TV. The show, which is often set in different cities across the country, is great for appreciating the vast diversity of the U.S. and the way that diversity is often reflected in a town’s food culture. Whether you’re a foodie or not, Top Chef is the kind of show that’s easy to fall in love with. Thankfully, there is more than a decade of seasons to get through if you’re someone who loves a binge.
SNEAK PEEK: Top Chef Brings All-Stars From Across The Globe For Season 20 | Top Chef | Bravo

Saturday Night Live (1975)

Saturday Night Live
tv-14 49 Seasons
Genre Comedy, News
Cast Michael Che, Mikey Day, Kenan Thompson
Created by Lorne Michaels, Dick Ebersol
watch on Peacock
watch on Peacock
One of the most enduring shows in the history of television, Saturday Night Live has been an institution for almost 50 years now. The sketch comedy series has had its ups and downs over that time, but the show is still humming along and occasionally delivering the kind of comedy that you can’t really find anywhere else. Thanks to its consistent ability to find excellent hosts and musical performers, SNL doesn’t seem like it’s going anywhere, at least not anytime soon.
Dakota Johnson and Justin Timberlake Are in For a Surprise from Sarah Sherman - SNL

What shows are coming to Peacock in March?

March 1

  • Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
  • Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
  • Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
  • Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Peacock Original)*
  • Megamind Rules!, Season 1, 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)*
  • The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
  • Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 2

  • Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
  • Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

March 3

  • Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode

March 4

  • Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 5

  • Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
  • Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
  • Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
  • The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 6

  • Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
  • Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
  • Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
  • The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 7

  • Erika Jayne: Bet it All on Blonde, 2024 (Bravo)
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
  • Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
  • The Traitors, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

March 8

  • The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
  • Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
  • The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*

March 9

  • Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
  • Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

March 11

  • Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
  • The McBee Dynasty: The Real American Cowboys, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 12

  • Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
  • Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
  • Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
  • The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 13

  • Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
  • Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
  • Password, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
  • Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
  • The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 14

  • Apples Never Fall, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
  • Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
  • The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*

March 15

  • Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 16

  • Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
  • Dateline 24/7 Channel “Foul Play?” Marathon (NBC) – Through March 19

March 18

  • Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
  • The Nanny, Seasons 1-6, All Episodes
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 19

  • Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
  • Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
  • Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
  • The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 20

  • Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
  • Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
  • The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
  • Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
  • The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 21

  • Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
  • The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*
  • Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

March 22

  • Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 23

  • Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

March 24

  • Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

March 25

  • The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
  • Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

March 26

  • Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
  • Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
  • Fatal Family Feuds, Season 1, All Episodes (Oxygen)
  • Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
  • The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 27

  • Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
  • Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
  • The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
  • Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
  • The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

March 28

  • Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
  • The Traitors Australia, Season 2, All Episodes*
  • The Traitors New Zealand, Season 1, New Episodes*
  • The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*
  • Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)

March 29

  • Fright Krewe, Season 2, All Episodes
  • Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

March 30

  • Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
  • Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
