Lots of NBC hits are on Peacock now — here are the best shows to watch

There are definitely too many streaming services. Thanks to the revolution that Netflix ushered in, every broadcast network and parent company decided that they had to get in on the streaming wars. Peacock TV is NBC Universal’s streaming service, and although it may not seem like the most attractive option, there are actually a number of great Peacock movies and shows available on the service that are hard to find anywhere else.
Some of those popular shows are Peacock streaming originals, although there are plenty that initially aired on NBC or elsewhere, and have wound their way to Peacock thanks in part to the complicated nature of TV rights. Regardless of where the best Peacock shows came from originally, though, all the ones on this list are well worth checking out. Looking for more streaming options? We also have your guide to the best shows on Netflix, the best shows on Hulu, and the best shows on Paramount Plus.
Suits (2011)
Poker Face (2023)
The Office (2005)
Superstore (2015)
30 Rock (2006)
Parks and Recreation (2009)
Based on a True Story (2023)
Yellowstone (2018)
Mrs. Davis (2023)
The Traitors (2023)
The Continental: From the World of John Wick (2023)
Monk (2002)
Top Chef (2006)
Saturday Night Live (1975)
What shows are coming to Peacock in March?
March 1
- Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
- Megamind vs. The Doom Syndicate (Peacock Original)*
- Megamind Rules!, Season 1, 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
- Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 2
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
March 3
- Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode
March 4
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 5
- Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
- The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 6
- Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 7
- Erika Jayne: Bet it All on Blonde, 2024 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
- The Traitors, Season 2, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
March 8
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
- Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*
March 9
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
March 11
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- The McBee Dynasty: The Real American Cowboys, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 12
- Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
- The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 13
- Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Password, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 14
- Apples Never Fall, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
- The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*
March 15
- Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 16
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline 24/7 Channel “Foul Play?” Marathon (NBC) – Through March 19
March 18
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 10, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Nanny, Seasons 1-6, All Episodes
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 19
- Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
- The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 20
- Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 21
- Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*
- Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
March 22
- Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 23
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
March 24
- Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
March 25
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
March 26
- Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Fatal Family Feuds, Season 1, All Episodes (Oxygen)
- Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 17, New Episode (Oxygen)
- The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 27
- Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- The Valley, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
March 28
- Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
- The Traitors Australia, Season 2, All Episodes*
- The Traitors New Zealand, Season 1, New Episodes*
- The Traitors UK, Season 2, New Episodes*
- Top Chef, Season 21, New Episode (Bravo)
March 29
- Fright Krewe, Season 2, All Episodes
- Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
March 30
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
