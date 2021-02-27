The 11 Best Shows on Hulu To Stream Right Now

What are the best shows out there right now? Right now, with so many shows being released, and re-released, and far too many options for streaming services, it can be hard to decide what to watch, much less where to invest your money. For those of you that chose Hulu as your main streaming hub, finding the right shows can be the hardest thing to do, given that it was created as the hub for all TV shows specifically. Luckily, this list today should help to narrow down the options as they are all well-reviewed and heavily binged by viewers such as yourselves.

For those of you that are streaming from multiple services, that can really bring about a multitude of options, so if you’re looking for the best Amazon Prime shows, best Netflix shows, or, more specifically, best travel shows and documentaries on Netflix for those craving travel, we’ve narrowed those down as well.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Considered today to be one of the best comedy shows to date, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is a show that really pushes the envelope of what’s funny and what’s outrageous. Five self-absorbed Philadelphia residents are the absolute epitome of awful, fighting amongst themselves and turning on each other at the drop of a hat. What started as a racy sitcom turned to a brilliant satire that leaves no stone unturned, as political discourse and personal matters play out in the messiest and most raucous of fashions.

Main Cast: Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney

Total Episodes: 157

IMDb Rating: 8.8

Atlanta

Earn (Glover) is a struggling father and ex-boyfriend looking for a break when he tries to change his luck by becoming the manager of his cousin Alfred, a recent breakout rap star going by the alias “Paper Boi” in Atlanta. Created by and starring the creative and multi-talented Donald Glover, Atlanta is a smart and witty series that addresses the themes of parenthood, race, discrimination, gender, music culture, classism, gentrification, and many others all at once, making it a truly one-of-a-kind show of comedic and dramatic proportions.

Main Cast: Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield

Total Episodes: 39

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Key & Peele

In a provocative and entertaining sketch comedy show, Key & Peele features the comic minds of Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, writers and actors bringing a refreshing dose of sketch as well as digital shorts that satirize the way the world runs, also contrasted with absolutely inane absurdism. Fun and easy to watch, this show will hit at least a few points that remain relatable and relevant, making it a revelation in the sketch comedy genre.

Main Cast: Keegan-Michael Key, Jordan Peele

Total Episodes: 55

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Ramy

Beautifully unique and underrated, Ramy is a show about a first-gen Muslim-American trying to make his own path in this life. Between religion, family, and friends, life becomes defined by what you believe in, and what you believe yourself to be in this world. Featuring some fresh themes of modern Islam in America, our character (loosely based on the real-life trials of the star, Ramy Youssef) navigates culture and the dark side of discrimination, in a realist comedy unlike any other.

Main Cast: Ramy Youssef, Amr Waked, Mohammed Amer

Total Episodes: 21

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Broad City

Created by the stars Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer and produced by Amy Poehler, Broad City is a silly and smart show following two best friends in their 20’s that navigate New York City with wondrous splendor and an adventurous spirit. This show is a laugh-out-loud comedy that sometimes makes a whole episode out of a single, mundane task, just showing the writing chops that this talented duo can bring to the table.

Main Cast: Ilana Glazer, Abbi Jacobson, Hannibal Buress

Total Episodes: 50

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Hot Ones

“… the show with hot questions and even hotter wings”, Hot Ones is an interview show originally started on YouTube for hot sauce fanatics. Host Sean Evans takes on celebrities from all circles of entertainment to test their range of spicy as he questions them about their careers. Full of zany zings, zesty anecdotes, and spicy inside scoop, this show is a great choice for Scoville scale enthusiasts as well as pop culture fans.

Main Cast: Sean Evans

Total Episodes: 20

IMDb Rating: 8.4

Justified

In the critically acclaimed crime drama, Justified, we follow Raylan Givens, a Deputy U.S. Marshall tasked with bringing down some of the most dangerous drug rings in the North American South. Armed with his hip-holstered handgun and his fearless wit, our character is the closest thing to a modern-day cowboy in streaming television today. Starring Timothy Olyphant and Walton Goggins, we explore the themes of justice, peace, crime, and punishment from altering perspectives and some of the best character arcs in years.

Main Cast: Timothy Olyphant, Nick Searcy, Joelle Carter

Total Episodes: 78

IMDb Rating: 8.6

One-Punch Man

One of the best anime series on Hulu, One-Punch Man follows the life of Saitama, a hero that fights evil just because it’s fun to do so. Of course, fighting can only be so entertaining when you can defeat any enemy with a single punch. With comedy intricately intertwining the artistically executed action, One-Punch Man is a unique series that even anime newbies can enjoy from the start, subbed or dubbed.

Main Cast: Makoto Furukawa, Kaito Ishikawa, Max Mittelman

Total Episodes: 24

IMDb Rating: 8.8

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

From host and astrophysicist Neil Degrasse Tyson comes the documentary series Cosmos: Possible Worlds, a continuation of his series originally and simply titled Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey. Achieving his goal to translate to the layman the importance of astrophysics to our modern world, Neil speculates based on modern science what we have discovered thus far in our universe that could be, in theory, habitable. This show also does a good amount of realism when referencing our world and how we can improve our daily lives so that we can treat our current world with respect and maintain its habitability before it’s too late.

Main Cast: Neil deGrasse Tyson, Seth MacFarlane, Shereen Balles

Total Episodes: 13

IMDb Rating: 9.2

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations

Featuring the late and great Anthony Bourdain, we follow him around the world for 15 long seasons (only season 7 and 8 available on Hulu, unfortunately) to get a taste of culture. Not only does Anthony delve into the culture, but he tries all the strangest foods and cocktails along with keeping up with the current events and historical tales of wherever he ends up. This is one of the best streaming travel shows available today.

Main Cast: Anthony Bourdain, Tom Vitale, Zamir Gotta

Total Episodes: 32

IMDb Rating: 8.4

High Fidelity

Based on Nick Hornsby’s novel and one of the best John Cusack movies, High Fidelity is a story of music, neuroticism, and self-deprecation. A deeply involved lover of music and pop culture, Robyn ‘Rob’ Brooks (Zoë Kravitz) is the owner of a local record store, where she makes endless top 5 lists while throwing back neat whiskey and reviewing all the events that led to the end of her last relationships. With moments of great comedic timing and writing, this modern revival is worthy of a watch for any music lover.

Main Cast: Zoë Kravitz, Jake Lacy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Total Episodes: 10

IMDb Rating: 7.7

