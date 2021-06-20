While Disney+ may not have a ton of original shows just yet, it is a treasure trove of Disney nostalgia for anyone who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s. The streaming platform has also released a few of the most popular TV series to come out of recent years that make getting a Disney+ subscription worthwhile for just about anyone. With content from Star Wars, Marvel, and the Disney channel all available to stream right now, you can find some of the best shows on Disney+.

We’ve gathered a list of the best series streaming on the platform right now, but you can also take a look at our picks for the best movies on Disney+ if you’re looking for feature-length films. And if you can’t find something good to watch on this list, make sure to check out the best shows on Netflix and the latest Hulu series to binge on this season.

Loki

In yet another Marvel series spinoff from the already expansive film universe, Loki takes the endless possibilities of time from Endgame and runs with it. Stemming from that, Loki is back and ready for action. Sent to what is basically time prison for stealing the Tesseract in Endgame, Loki is forced to work with the timekeepers to ‘fix reality’ as they know it. Giving this universe alternate timelines to work with has really opened it up, with no end in sight for this comic book to screen frenzy.

Main Cast: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Total Episodes: 6

IMDb Rating: 9.1

America’s Funniest Home Videos

Feeling nostalgic? Sick of the ads you get on YouTube these days? Missing those days when you could just lay on grandma’s rug and watch funny videos? Don’t fret, Disney+ has nine seasons of America’s Funniest Home Videos for you to enjoy. This is the original version, the one with that ever-familiar voice, the one that arguably inspired meme culture into conception, that one.

Main Cast: Jess Harnell, Tom Bergeron, Bob Saget

Total Episodes: 198

IMDb Rating: 6.2

WandaVision

As the latest Marvel series to hit the streaming service, WandaVision has it all. If you’ve seen all of the Avengers movies, then you are likely already familiar with Wanda and Vision — but you have never seen them like this. Set in a series of sitcoms throughout the ages, WandaVision follows the couple as they traverse a televerse where they happen to be the main characters. We don’t want to give away the story any more than that, however, so you’ll just have to watch it.

Main Cast: Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kathryn Hahn

Total Episodes: 9

IMDb Rating: 8.2

The Mandalorian

One of the biggest draws of Disney+ is that you can watch all the Star Wars Movies online. But The Mandalorian is the first live-action Star Wars series and it has been widely well-received. With two great seasons and the addition of a baby Yoda-like creature, it is one of the most entertaining shows you can watch right now. Plus you get to see Pedro Pascal deliver a magnificent performance without ever revealing his face and loads of great Star Wars cameos that fans will truly appreciate. Think of The Mandalorian as a slightly darker, more gritty Star Wars film and that’s basically what it is.

Main Cast: Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito

Total Episodes: 24

IMDb Rating: 8.8

Gargoyles

This classic 90s cartoon isn’t quite like the others of its time. Gargoyles is based in New York City where a seemingly benevolent billionaire discovers an ancient species that has been locked in stone since the dark ages. Once freed, these Gargoyle-like creatures find they must adapt to NYC nightlife and traverse modern-day struggles and evil plots as they go. One of the most unique things about this cartoon series is how continuous it is. The story develops over time, and you really need to watch it in chronological order to truly appreciate it.

Main Cast: Keith David, Salli Richardson-Whitfield, Jeff Bennett

Total Episodes: 65

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Gravity Falls

This fantastic cartoon series is based in Gravity Falls, Oregon among the rich northwest wilderness. The plot follows twin siblings, Dipper and Mabel Pines, who are spending the summer at their great uncle’s tourist attraction: The Mystery Shack. It’s hard to fully explain this series, but the long and short of it is that Gravity Falls is a seemingly normal, but magical place with hidden secrets at every corner. It’s also hilariously witty and you’ll enjoy every minute of it.

Main Cast: Jason Ritter, Alex Hirsch, Kristen Schaal

Total Episodes: 40

IMDb Rating: 8.9

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars is one of the best things to come out of the early 2000s movies. With Anakin, Obi-Wan, and Ahsoka Tano as a few of the main characters, this series follows the Jedi Knights as they lead the Grand Army of the Republic against the droid army of separatists. It adds some great depth to the Star Wars universe, so if you think yourself a fan, it’s worth binging all 133 episodes.

Main Cast: Tom Kane, Dee Bradley Baker, Matt Lanter

Total Episodes: 133

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Darkwing Duck

Another 90s cartoon, Darkwing Duck only lasted a couple of years, but it was widely well-received among kids and adults alike. The story follows a bumbling superhero who battles crime with the help of his sidekick — who just so happens to be his daughter and pilot. This unusual duo is constantly running into obstacles of their own creation as they struggle to fight wrong-doers.

Main Cast: Jim Cummings, Terence McGovern, Christine Cavanaugh

Total Episodes: 91

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Once Upon a Time

Though it originally ran as a TV series, Once Upon a Time has more than a few elements of a Disney tale. In fact, it has several fairy tales all mixed up into one fantastic show. The story follows a young woman with a troubled past who is uncharacteristically drawn to a small town in Maine. And while this small town is seemingly normal, it of course is actually made up of fairy tale characters locked in a false reality.

Main Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Morrison, Lana Parrilla

Total Episodes: 156

IMDb Rating: 7.7

The Simpsons

What more can really be said about The Simpsons? If you haven’t already watched this amazing adult animated series, then you should. And even if you have already watched it, you should probably watch it again. With over 700 episodes worth of content, you may want to narrow your search to the 10 best Simpsons episodes so it doesn’t suck you in and take over your life. Up to you though.

Main Cast: Dan Castellaneta, Nancy Cartwright, Harry Shearer

Total Episodes: 707

IMDb Rating: 8.6

Kim Possible

This Disney channel classic hits all the right notes of what a cartoon should be. The story follows a high school cheerleader named Kim Possible who also happens to be a global crime fighter. So naturally, she struggles to balance fighting evil masterminds with the typical challenges of adolescence. With the addition of a bumbling best friend and a naked mole-rat, it’s the perfect balance of action and drama.

Main Cast: Christy Carlson Romano, Will Friedle, Nancy Cartwright

Total Episodes: 86

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Boy Meets World

Boy Meets World is one of those coming-of-age sitcoms that really helped to define a generation of television. The story follows an adolescent boy named Cory Matthews who does his best to make it through life alongside his two siblings and best friend. The series spans a 7 year period, and you quite literally get to watch the characters grow and adapt to their roles throughout the years.

Main Cast: Ben Savage, Rider Strong, William Daniels

Total Episodes: 158

IMDb Rating: 8.1

