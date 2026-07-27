Is 21-Year-Old Jackson Koivun the Future of Golf? Scottie Scheffler Already Offering High Praise

The future is here, and his name is Jackson Koivun. The 21-year-old made only his third pro start over the weekend at TPC Twin Cities, where he fended off world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to capture the 3M Open. It’s Koivun’s first PGA Tour win, but it’s not just that he won. It’s how he won that impressed the golf world, including Scheffler.

The Auburn alum entered the final day of the tournament with a three-stroke lead, and he didn’t let up. Koivun got off to a stellar start on the front nine. He later admitted that he had nerves heading into the back nine, but it didn’t show. Koivun posted two birdies on the back nine and finished the final round bogey-free. He’d go on to win by three strokes. He finished 5-under 66 on Sunday and set a tournament-record 25-under 259 total.

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Making the win even more impressive is that Scheffler played almost to perfection the entire weekend, finishing 8-under on Sunday and 22-under for a 262 total. As if Koivun holding off Scheffler wasn’t already impressive enough, the kid did so while hearing it from fans, and he didn’t fold the least bit.



“Well it seems once I made the turn all the fans kept yelling at me, ‘Scottie’s charging.’ So, I knew he was playing well and getting closer to me,” he said. “I just try not to let that affect my game plan too much. And, fortunately, it all worked out in the end.”

Heading into the final round with a three-stroke lead, Koivun offered insight into one of his strongest traits.

“I just told myself I want to be committed to every shot I hit. And if I do that, then that’s all I can do. I was hitting it really, really good on the front nine, and started to feel a little bit of nerves on the back nine, but to get that birdie on one and then four and six, it kind of just settled me in nicely. I was able to keep my head in the game throughout the rest of the round.”

As he walked the grounds on Sunday, Koivun was also endearing himself to fans, just one of several signs that Koivun just might be the future face of golf due to his prowess on the greens, his mental toughness, and his interactions with the fans, whom he high-fived and fist-pumped on his way to the next hole.

“Fans are so important. They’re what make this game so great, might as well have them feel included, too,” he said.

He’s only 21, but Koivun is already talking like a seasoned veteran.

Case in point: During his post-match press conference, a reporter asked Koivun what’s his best trait. Without skipping a beat, the kid answered that it’s his mental strength.

“I would say my mentality. I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better over the last couple of years of being able to beat guys with my mentality,” he answered. “Sometimes I watch guys hit on the range, and I don’t feel like I”m the most talented out there, but if I can go out there and believe and use my brain to my advantage, then that’s definitely a superpower.”

Yes, the future of golf is here.

Scheffler Praises Koivun

Game recognizes game. Just ask Scheffler, who couldn’t help but also recognize that Koivun’s mental strength carried him this weekend.

“To win for the first time with a big lead, probably a bit easier. But anytime you’re trying to win for the first time it’s awfully difficult, especially for a young guy coming out of college,” Scheffler said. “That shows not only how talented of a player he is, but the mental strength he had as well.”

Koivun, the former top-ranked amateur in the world, also earned a huge check: $1,584,000 to be exact. He also jumped 124 spots in the FedExCup, now sitting at No. 70.

So, how did Koivun celebrate his big win? He was spotted fishing in a pond right by the 18th green.

It’s so easy to root for the kid.