The 10 Best Movies Streaming on Disney+ To Binge-Watch Right Now

Ah yes, Disney. The name we all grew up with and came to know through classics like Aladdin, Cinderella, Dumbo, Bambi, The Lion King, and other such films that, frankly, broke our hearts and shaped some of our childhoods. These days, it’s easy to find Disney stamped on a great many things we see in entertainment, namely the movies and who “owns” them. Over the years, Disney has come to pick up film franchises along the way, many of which dominate the box offices year after year.

One of the new(er) streaming services, Disney+, contains all that we have ever known about Disney movies and more. Sure, we could list all of the best movies they have to offer, including the entire Star Wars franchise (and any Lucasfilm production, such as the successful Mandalorian series), any Pixar movie, and all of the Marvel universe, but that would be too easy. Instead, our list today will bring you the oddballs, treasures, standouts, and surprises that Disney+ has to offer. For more options from other streaming services check out best movies on Netflix, best movies on Hulu, and best movies on Amazon.

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

With a story based on Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew and re-vamped to fit the 90s grunge of Seattle, 10 Things I Hate About You is a timeless classic, giving high-school rom-coms a run for their money. In an upper-middle-class Seattle high school, Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) is a popular and beautiful girl that many would feel lucky to date (arrogant schmucks and romantic nerds alike), but with her terrified and controlling father, she is not allowed to date unless her blunt and abrasive older sister, Kat (Julia Stiles) decides to date somebody. Starring a wide array of recognizable faces and witty dialogue, at least one of you will fall victim to Heath Ledger’s endlessly charming smile.

Director: Gil Junger

Main Cast: Heath Ledger, Julia Stiles, Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Runtime: 97 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)

Darkly humorous and oddly romantic, Grosse Pointe Blank is one of the best John Cusack films to date. Martin Blank (Cusack) is a skilled yet flawed hitman who is back in his hometown of Grosse Pointe, Michigan for a 10-year high school reunion. He meets up with an ex-flame (Minnie Driver) and begins to question the direction of his life as he picks up another assignment in his hometown, simultaneously being hunted by an opposing hitman. This quick-witted action-romance-comedy is excellent for Cusack fans and casual viewers alike, defining a nice slice of a hybrid sub-genre.

Director: George Armitage

Main Cast: John Cusack, Minnie Driver, Dan Aykroyd

Runtime: 107 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Hamilton (2020)

Originally written and performed for the stage, Hamilton is actually just a recording of one of the original productions, making it the most unique choice on our list today. Based on true events, we follow the story of Alexander Hamilton (Lin-Manuel Miranda), one of the founding fathers and a proud man who came from nothing and turned himself into one of the most important men in American history. Chosen for its uniqueness, this film is an iconic take on race, culture, history, and music, as the caucasian historic figures are all played by POC, and highlighted by rap and hip hop music as opposed to your usual, run-of-the-mill musical.

Director: Thomas Kail

Main Cast: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, Leslie Odom Jr.

Runtime: 200 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.5

Coco (2017)

Yes, this is seemingly just a Pixar film like many others available on Disney+, but it is so much more than that. When young and aspiring musician, Miguel, dreams of nothing more than being an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto De La Cruz, he must go against his entire family and their generational dislike of music in order to do so by traveling to the land of the dead. Besides the wonderful visuals and endearing characters, Coco goes so much farther by exploring themes of culture, family, language, love of music, and the afterlife. Beautiful and magical, this Pixar film has to be one of the all-time best ever.

Director(s): Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina

Main Cast: Anthony Gonzalez, Gael García Bernal, Benjamin Bratt

Runtime: 104 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.4

The Princess Bride (1987)

A witty fairytale about love, adventure, and hope, The Princess Bride is another timeless classic on our list today that nobody will judge you for watching a few dozen times. When a boy is sick in his bed, his grandfather decides to read him the story of The Princess Bride, mostly for the good quality of the incredible tale (not to mention Peter Falk’s legendary narration), but also to reconnect with his growing grandson. Cleverly written and full of excellent cameos, this film is a good choice for almost any occasion.

Director: Rob Reiner

Main Cast: Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Robin Wright

Runtime: 98 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

In an extremely successful live-action to cartoon hybrid, Who Framed Roger Rabbit is a dark take on what events might transpire when two worlds collide. Eddie Valiant (Bob Hoskins) is a private investigator who hates cartoons but is hired to investigate an adultery case between living cartoons Roger Rabbit and Jessica Rabbit. When Roger Rabbit is framed for murdering a cartoon producer, the case gets tricky and downright wacky.

Director: Robert Zemeckis

Main Cast: Bob Hoskins, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Cassidy

Runtime: 104 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.7

The Avengers (2012)

Included in our list today for its historic footprint, The Avengers is the beginning of the box-office megalodon that snowballed into the highest-grossing film franchise to date. When the movie first came out, it was a movie like no one had seen before. As the culmination of multiple Marvel storylines, including Iron Man, The Hulk, Captain America, and Thor, it had fans already drawn all the way in before it even hit theaters. Earth’s mightiest heroes come together to fight an alien force in this epic comic book movie. All Avengers movies can also be streamed on Disney+, making for one epic Sunday of bingeing.

Director: Joss Whedon

Main Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson

Runtime: 143 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998)

Obviously based on the Disney classic, Cinderella, Ever After is a darkly charming tale that brings the story into reality in a very intriguing and exceptional way. Danielle (Drew Barrymore) is a smart and odd young girl who loves to read with her father, but when her father doesnt come home one day, she falls slave to her truly evil stepmother and two stepsisters. With references to the Brothers Grimm, King Henry, Francis I, and Leonardo da Vinci (Patrick Godfrey) as one of the main characters, this Cinderella story feels like a very real part of history.

Director: Andy Tennant

Main Cast: Drew Barrymore, Anjelica Huston, Dougray Scott

Runtime: 121 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.0

Isle of Dogs (2018)

Unique and quirky in classic Wes Anderson fashion, Isle of Dogs breaches new grounds of imagination and creativity. When an executive order requires all dogs from Megasaki City to be banished to a trash dump on an island off the coast of Japan, a very young boy named Atari sets off on his own to find his lost dog. Even though it is set in a fictional world, this film says a lot about where we are and where we are going as a society.

Director: Wes Anderson

Main Cast: Bryan Cranston, Koyu Rankin, Edward Norton

Runtime: 101 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Anastasia (1997)

In one of the darkest Disney movies that almost surely scarred any child, Anastasia tells a tale of royalty and deception through the lens of curses and mystery. When one of the last surviving members of the royal Romanov family, Anastasia (Meg Ryan) is hunted by the evil wizard Rasputin, she must reconnect with her past in order to correct the future. Added for its dark story and a unique setting, this film is a memorable classic in animated cinema, just not recommended for very young children.

Director(s): Don Bluth, Gary Goldman

Main Cast: Meg Ryan, John Cusack, Christopher Lloyd

Runtime: 94 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.2

