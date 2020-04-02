While Netflix is a great source of the best movies and original series, the platform doesn’t have everything. And if you find yourself endlessly browsing just to find something you haven’t already seen, it may just be time to look elsewhere. Fortunately, Hulu has a rich catalog of great movies to stream, and we’ve found the very best ones to watch right now.

If you’re looking for something other than movies, we’ve also found the best documentaries, true crime shows, and cooking shows to consume.

Director: Olivia Wilde

Main Cast: Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Jessica Williams

IMDb Rating: 7.2

There are a lot of folks out there who have tried to compare Booksmart to Superbad, but the two movies have completely different tones. The story follows two academic superstars and best friends who find themselves wishing they would have studied less and partied more. In an effort to let loose, the two girls attempt to cram four years of high-school fun into one epic night.

Director: Katsuhiro Ôtomo

Main Cast: Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki, Mami Koyama

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Arguably one of the best anime movies of all time, Akira is a crazy sci-fi adventure you’ll want to stream on Hulu. The story begins in Neo-Tokyo 31 years after being destroyed during World War 3. Though the city has become a thriving metropolis, a secret military project has transformed a biker gang member into a rampaging psychic psychopath that threatens to destroy Neo-Tokyo once more. That is, unless two teenagers and a group of psychics can stop him.

Director: Adam McKay

Main Cast: Christian Bale, Amy Adams, Steve Carell

IMDb Rating: 7.2

Vice is a biographical comedy that follows the story of Dick Cheney (Christian Bale) as he quietly wielded power as Vice President to George W. Bush (Sam Rockwell). If you have ever wondered who Cheney was and the impact he has had on our world today, this is a great place to start. And you will likely be blown away by Bale’s dramatic transformation into the unassuming politician.

Director: Stephen Merchant

Main Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Based on the true story of WWE wrestler Paige, Fighting with my Family is look into a familial dynamic unlike any other. The plot follows former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his family as they make a living performing at small venues around the country. His kids, however, find themselves dreaming of one day joining the WWE themselves.

Director: Gus Van Sant

Main Cast: Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck

IMDb Rating: 8.3

This is one of those movies that is just too good not to watch and then watch again. This emotional tale follows a young man named Will (Matt Damon) as he struggles with his identity. His genius in mathematics is revealed while solving complex equations as a janitor at M.I.T., but solving the problems within himself proves to be much more difficult. Good Will Hunting is a heartfelt story of love, opportunity, and dealing with your past.

Director: Edward Zwick

Main Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Djimon Hounsou, Jennifer Connelly

IMDb Rating: 8.0

This high-octane thrill ride is led by some terrific acting that earned multiple Oscar nominations at the time. Danny Archer (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a mercenary smuggler searching for priceless diamonds in the middle of Sierra Leone’s civil war. When he meets Soloman (Djimon Honsou) and Maddy (Jennifer Connelly), his life begins to change forever.

Director: Travis Knight

Main Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Cena

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Bumblebee was a bit of a surprising spin-off from the Transformers franchise. When Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) discovers a broken Bumblebee in a junkyard, she quickly realizes she isn’t dealing with an ordinary VW bug. Charlie brings Bumblebee back to life, only to put herself in grave danger. The two fight to survive and form a deep, heartfelt friendship along the way.

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Main Cast: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Todd Field

IMDb Rating: 7.4

After his wife tells him her sexual fantasies, William Hartford (Tom Cruise) sets out for a night of sexual adventure. However, things don’t go nearly as smoothly as expected, and Hartford finds himself at a secret sex party surrounded by danger. Stanley Kubrick’s final film is also one of his most controversial, making it worth keeping your eyes wide open throughout the entirety of the film.

Director: Jonathan Levine

Main Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogan, Anna Kendrick

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Inspired by a true story, 50/50 is a comedy about tragedy. The story follows 27-year-old writer Adam (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) who is diagnosed with a rare form of spinal cancer. With the help of his best friend Kyle (Seth Rogan), his mother, and a young therapist at the cancer center, Adam learns what the most important things in life truly are.

Directors: Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Main Cast: Alex Honnold, Tommy Caldwell, Jimy Chin

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Jimmy Chin’s award-winning documentary follows climber Alex Honnold’s free solo ascent of one the most iconic slabs of granite in the world, El Capitan. Vertigo-inducing shots and candid conversations about life and death are told through the lens of a 33-year-old who wants nothing more than to climb a 3,000-foot cliff with no ropes or safety harness.

