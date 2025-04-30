Heads of State could be Prime Video’s wildest action movie yet

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is Heads of State about? Who is starring in Heads of State? Is there a trailer for Heads of State? When does Heads of State come out?

Amazon Prime Video has slowly but surely become one of the most expansive streaming services on the planet. With incredible original shows and classic hits from the past, you can count on Prime Video to provide a wide variety in its library. With the financial fortitude of Amazon backing the service, Prime Video also takes chances by making feature films starring big actors, and Amazon MGM is back again with its newest upcoming summer blockbuster, Heads of State.

Idris Elba and John Cena join forces as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and the President of the United States, respectively. The powerful men have to put aside their petty differences and combine their leverage to save the world from an even bigger threat than they could have ever imagined. Does it sound corny? Of course. Is it still going to be a ton of fun on a hot July night to gather with friends and family and binge? Yes again! Here’s everything we know about Heads of State, from the trailer to the full cast list.

What is Heads of State about?

Heads of State seems to be your stereotypical action flick with big names and an uncomplicated plot. With political tensions so high worldwide right now, watching fictional leaders of the U.S. and the U.K. working together to bring world peace is a nice symbolic truce of sorts (although these two neighbors across the pond have been friendly for a long time in the real world).

The dynamic between Elba and Cena reminds me of other buddy action flicks such as Bad Boys, Hot Fuzz, or The Heat. Expect the film to follow the pace of modern classics like these while using the political undertones and the setting to make it just different enough from its predecessors.

Who is starring in Heads of State?

Idris Elba

Idris Elba was expected to be one of the biggest actors in the world after his incredible performance in the early 2000s on one of HBO’s best shows, The Wire. While his portrayal of Stringer Bell was legendary, it didn’t quite lead to the prolific portfolio some fans expected. Still, Elba is a reliable force in a variety of genres. He’s done voice work in franchises like Sonic the Hedgehog and Pixar films like Finding Dory.

He is familiar with the superhero genre ever since his appearance in Thor. Elba is now in the part of his career where there is no pressure on him to do award-worthy dramas. Heads of State should be a fun action film that tests his comedic chops.

John Cena

John Cena is one of the most famous wrestlers-turned-actors in Hollywood. He has been in big franchises like Suicide Squad and Fast & Furious. He often likes to cameo as himself or a version of himself, such as in season 3 of The Bear. Cena’s sense of humor translates from the WWE onto the big screen. He specializes in combining action and comedy, so this film should be right in his comfort zone.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has been an Indian filmmaking superstar for quite some time, but her fame in the United States is mostly tied to her marriage to Nick Jonas. She’ll be playing a special agent who tries to help Elba and Cena’s characters in Heads of State. Hopefully, this role will introduce her to a new legion of fans. Her biggest role outside of Bollywood so far was probably the crime thriller Quantico.

Jack Quaid

Jack Quaid started out as a nepo-baby but has since matched the success of his famous parents. His breakout role in The Boys has made him a staple on the big and small screen since. He has experience in the brainless action sphere with the flick Novocaine that was released to surprisingly positive reviews earlier this year.

Stephen Root

Stephen Root won’t often be the star of a project, but he always injects whatever he’s in with the right amount of whatever the story needs. His most famous role in his career so far might be in the dark comedy series, Barry, on Max.

Sarah Niles

Sarah Niles is a perpetual supporting superstar in shows like I May Destroy You, Ted Lasso, and Catastrophe. She understands her strengths as both a dramatic and comedic actor, and I can’t wait to see her in a comedy/action mashup.

Is there a trailer for Heads of State?

The trailer for the movie shows a lot of the funny and intense action sequences you would expect from a movie made by the director of Nobody (the 2021 action film starring Bob Odenkirk and directed by Ilya Naishuller). Hopefully the trailer didn’t give away too many of the best scenes (I’m kind of a trailer pessimist these days. Don’t mind me.)

When does Heads of State come out?

Heads of State will stream on Prime Video on July 2, 2025.