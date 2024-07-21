Are you ready for another season of this FX comedy-drama series?

The Bear just wrapped up its third season a couple of weeks ago, and fans of the incredible FX comedy-drama are already salivating at the thought of more restaurant stress and family dysfunction. The show focuses on the mental health and interpersonal problems of Carmy, Syndey, Richie, and the rest of the titular restaurant’s staff as they navigate opening up a fine-dining establishment in the same location as a previously legendary deli sandwich shop.

While you can enjoy shows like The Bear while waiting for the next season, you should also check out the details about what’s next on the horizon for the show itself. This is everything we already know about The Bear season 4!

What will The Bear season 4 be about?

One of the biggest fan complaints about season 3 was that too many episodes meandered around plotlines instead of resolving them. The third season ended on a cliffhanger regarding a potentially fatal review of the restaurant that popped up on Carmy’s phone in the final scene, but that wasn’t the only storyline left up to our imaginations. Carmy also never talked to his ex-girlfriend about his feelings for her, but family friend Neil Fak tried to put the bug in her ear that Carmy might eventually reach out in season 4.

Sydney got a job offer to work at a different restaurant during the middle of season 3 and used much of the final half of the season to contemplate leaving Carmy’s staff for greener pastures. Many fans were disappointed she didn’t make her choice before the credits rolled on the season finale, so expect this to be another vital plot thread that will be pushed to the forefront at the beginning of The Bear season 4.

Richie featured heavily throughout the end of season 2 but didn’t get as much screen time during season 3. His personal and professional life stalled after a lot of character development last year, but fans absolutely love actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach so expect him to elevate his game yet again next season.

Who will appear in The Bear season 4?

Fans can expect to see the same main cast members in The Bear season 4. Jeremy Allen White will return as Carmy, Ayo Edebiri will play Sydney, and the aforementioned Moss-Bachrach will play Richie. The Bear is known for getting a lot of big guest stars to cameo throughout the last three seasons. Surely, the Hulu hit will find another superstar to flash their greatness during The Bear season 4. John Cena was season 3’s biggest surprise, while Jamie Lee Curtis returned as the Berzatto’s matriarch in one of the best episodes of the year, “Ice Chips.”

When does The Bear season 4 come out?

The Bear season 4 will likely be released in late June 2025. The first three seasons were all released in June. There is no reason to believe there will be any delays in making the fourth season unless we get an update from the cast and crew stating so. Fans can also expect the entire season to be released at the same time when season 4 comes out, as Hulu has made all episodes available on the same day for the previous three seasons. The Bear season 2 and season 3 both had 10 episodes. It’s safe to say they’ll stick with this number for season 4.