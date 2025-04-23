 Skip to main content
Industry season 4: Everything we know so far

One key cast member is unlikely to return for the fourth season.

Myha'la in 'Industry'
After three seasons on HBO and Max, Industry has proven itself to be one of the most thrilling, unexpected success stories of the past few years. The show, which follows a group of young employees as they work their way up the rungs of an investment bank, has focused on the kinds of wild personalities required to sacrifice every scruple you have in the name of making money.

The show’s third season ended with a major twist, as Pierpoint, the bank at the show’s center, went under. Given that major twist, many are wondering what the show’s fourth season might entail. Here’s what we know about the show’s fourth season so far:

Has Industry been renewed for a fourth season?

Thankfully, HBO has renewed the show for a fourth season, and seems excited about its potential to continue growing its audience.

“We’re so excited that viewers and critics have recognized season three as bigger and better than ever, buoyed by sublime performances from our unparalleled cast,” said Francesca Orsi, executive VP of HBO Programming and head of HBO’s drama series and films when the series was renwed/ “We have no doubt that [showrunners] Mickey [Down] and Konrad [Kay], alongside the amazing team under executive producer Jane Tranter at Bad Wolf and executive producer Kathleen McCaffrey, will take season 4 to even greater heights.”

What is the release date for Industry season 4?

Ken Leung in Industry
The show’s fourth season doesn’t have a release date yet, although there’s some speculation that the show could be back at some point in 2026. The third season finale aired on Sept. 29, 2024, and there were almost exactly two years between the second season and the third. That would put the premiere date for season 4 in September of 2026, but there has been no official announcement about a release date yet.

Do we know about Industry season 4 is about?

There has been no official plot description for the show’s fourth season yet, but it seems likely that the next season will pick up where the previous one left off. What we do know, though, is that Harper expresses her desire to work out of New York in the season 3 finale, and it seems likely that she’ll be headed to the U.S. for season 4.

“I think her saying [she’s ready to go back to New York], whether or not it’s true, is just indicative of her confidence now,” Myha’la, who plays Harper, told Elle. “She’s like, ‘I’ve built the most profitable relationships. I know how to use them to my advantage, and even if I’m in the actual shitter, like all the way in the shitter, I know how to get myself out. So the only thing left to come for, now, is my fear of home.’”

Yasmin, meanwhile, decided to leave behind her attempts at a career in favor of marrying Henry, a wealthy man she almost definitely doesn’t love. She’s unlikely to join Harper in the United States, and the future of the rest of the show’s ensemble is just as uncertain because of Pierpoint’s closure.

Whatever happens next season, though, the odds seem high that everyone will still be scheming, and some characters will be eager to stab one another in the back.

Who will be in the cast for season 4?

Kit Harrington and Harry Lawtey in Industry.
Myha’la as Harper Stern, Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani, Eric as Ken Leung, and Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani are all expected to return for the fourth season. One notable character who seems to be departing the show is Harry Lawtey’s Rob Spearing, who takes a job working for a Silicon Valley start up at the end of the show’s third season. Deadline is reporting that Lawtey will not be returning for season 4, claiming that his absence is due to “scheduling conflicts.”

“We love Robert as a character. We love Harry as an actor. We think he’s going to go into massive things—he already has done,” co-creator Mickey Down told TheWrap. “And it was, I think, a sort of mutual decision that we couldn’t make it work for the time that we had, but also that we had reached the conclusion of the character. And I think Harry reached his own conclusion.”

HBO has not made any other returning cast members official, but it seems likely that Kit Harrington will be returning as Sir Henry Muck now that he’s married to Yasmin, and that a variety of other recurring players will be back for season 4. Those include Jay Duplass as Jesse Bloom; Sarah Goldberg as Petra Koenig Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly; Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn; Irfan Shamji as Anraj Chabra; and Faith Alabi as Aurore Adekunle. We won’t know for sure until HBO actually makes the announcement.

Variety has also reported that Max Minghella, who may be best known from his performance in The Handmaid’s Tale, is joining the cast for the show’s fourth season. According to the reporting, Minghella will play “the CFO and Founder of Tender, a payment processor entering a growth phase.”


Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
