Everything we know about the four Beatles biopics

As if there aren’t enough musical biopics that have been released in the last decade, director Sam Mendes is adding a quartet of Beatles movies to his filmography. A unique set of films that connect into one greater whole, the upcoming Beatles biopics have to be watched together to get a full appreciation of the band’s story. Much like Marvel fans who watch all of the superhero movies to get the best experience out of the story, this set of films will work the same way. Whether making an expanded Beatles universe of films is a good idea or not remains to be seen.

Each film will give equal screentime to Paul McCartney, George Harrison, John Lennon, and Ringo Starr. They will come out around the same time to encourage fans to see all of them. This is made possible by a simultaneous filming schedule in which all four movies will be produced alongside each other. The estimated release date is sometime in April 2028, according to Gold Radio. Sony hasn’t decided yet whether all four movies will come out on the same day or whether there will be slight differences in release, whether that be one a week, etc. We have everything you need to know about the four Beatles movies right here, from the actors in the films to each Beatle’s importance today.

Paul McCartney Biopic

Paul Mescal will play Paul McCartney in the film following the oldest living member of the Fab Four. Mescal is one of the biggest upcoming film stars today after appearing in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II and receiving a nomination for Best Actor at the Academy Awards for Aftersun. Mescal has a charming demeanor that also doubles as innocence. This is a perfect combination when playing Paul McCartney.

Some fans are upset that McCartney is being played by someone who already has a reputation as a rising star, instead suggesting that all four Beatles should have been portrayed by unknowns. As we saw with Timothee Chalamet playing Bob Dylan last year in A Complete Unknown, the fame of an actor in a biopic shouldn’t be a distraction if they are giving a wonderful performance.

There isn’t an exact release date on the Paul McCartney biopic, but it should come out within the same timeframe as the other three films. Expect this one in April 2028. McCartney is one of only two living members of the band. It will be fun to see if he has any reactions to the film when it comes out.

John Lennon Biopic

John Lennon is the most controversial member of the Beatles, and he’ll be played by the least famous of the four in the cast. Harris Dickinson has most notably appeared in Beach Rats, The Iron Claw, and See How They Run. Lennon’s life story is littered with drama, romance, and tragedy. We don’t know exactly what parts of Lennon’s life will be depicted in this film, but we’re sure that his wife, Yoko Ono, will feature at some point. Ono hasn’t been cast yet, but a rumor circulating has Shogun’s Anna Sawai as a potential choice.

Lennon’s assassination and the ensuing cult-like fandom surrounding his legacy should be a large part of this film. This is an event that has been retold and re-analyzed ad nauseam. Mendes will have to get creative, interview new people, and tell a different side of the story if he wants to keep the fandom’s attention. The release date will once again be in April 2028 with the rest of the film series.

George Harrison Biopic

George Harrison is the most forgotten Beatle of the bunch. He’ll be played by one of the busiest actors in Hollywood right now. Joseph Quinn from Stranger Things and the new Fantastic Four franchise will be playing the role of the band’s lead guitarist. Harrison had a relatively quiet career post-Beatles. His death in 2001 from cancer certainly didn’t create the fervor that Lennon’s murder did. Quinn and Mendes have a lot of liberties here in crafting a story about the band’s fourth wheel.

Ringo Starr Biopic

Ringo Starr will have a lot to say about his film in the franchise as one of the two remaining members of the band. He’ll be played by Barry Keoghan. The Irish star has been busy with films such as Saltburn, Eternals, and The Banshees of Inisherin. Starr is one of the best drummers of all time, but much like Harrison, he didn’t have a lot of controversy or a huge solo career. The film, from his perspective, should give a new voice to his life during and after the band.

Are there any trailers for the Beatles biopics?

There aren’t any trailers for the films yet, as they haven’t even begun filming. With the release date almost three years out, expect it to be a while longer before we get any footage of the film series. There should be four separate trailers that come out at the same time if Sony wants to market this as one mega-event (which they do).