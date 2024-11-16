The sci-fi master is still going strong in his 80s

Ridley Scott somehow finds a way not to overshadow his actors as some other big directors do (Stanley Kubrick being a prime example) while still maintaining a good amount of creative control and a sizable chunk of his movies’ billboard value. His ability to adapt while staying true to his favorite genres allows him to traverse many eras of Hollywood history going back to the late 1970s. Scott’s large repertoire of actors who enjoy working with him also forces his movies into the public consciousness.

Ridley Scott is back yet again with Gladiator II, which makes now as good of a time as any to look back on his career and rewatch his films. Whether you want to think about the future of the planet, peer in on a piece of history, or get a thrill out of a crime story, these are the best Ridley Scott movies to stream right now!

Alien (1979) 117m Genre Horror, Science Fiction Stars Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright Directed by Ridley Scott Watch on Hulu Alien changed the game for science fiction storytelling, both in movies and even in video games (think Nintendo’s Metroid franchise). Sigourney Weaver leads a group of space heroes into the unknown where they are confronted by an extraterrestrial threat never seen by humankind. The atmospheric horror and psychological scares inflicted on the protagonists made Alien one of the trendsetting adventures of its time period, and it opened doors for women to be the stars of action blockbuster movies.

Gladiator (2000) 155m Genre Action, Drama, Adventure Stars Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen Directed by Ridley Scott Watch on Amazon Gladiator dramatizes one of the Roman Empire’s most famous and vicious sporting events: fighting to the death for fanfare. Russell Crowe plays a proud warrior who must kill all who oppose him in a quest to defeat the rule of Commodus. Joaquin Phoenix is phenomenal as the villain of the story. Ridley Scott didn’t win Best Director at the Academy Awards, but the film won Best Picture. Gladiator II is now one of the most anticipated sequels of 2024 and will star Pedro Pascal.

Blade Runner (1982) 118m Genre Science Fiction, Drama, Thriller Stars Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young Directed by Ridley Scott Watch on Amazon Harrison Ford was at the top of the world in the 1980s and Ridley Scott capitalized with the inedible, genre-defining sci-fi effort Blade Runner. Ford plays yet another heroic, yet relatable protagonist named Rick Deckard whose job it is to save the planet from futuristic androids from outer space. Scott’s passion for unique ideas that push their given category forward is evident here more than ever. A sequel came out in 2017, but this first film stands tall as a classic.

The Martian (2015) 141m Genre Drama, Adventure, Science Fiction Stars Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig Directed by Ridley Scott Watch on max Matt Damon flexes his versatility in a story that forces him into solitary confinement of sorts on Mars. The Martian ponders the cost of space exploration on human life and what it will take to expand our universe. Scott’s direction focuses on creating a tone that differs from his other sci-fi works like Blade Runner and Alien. The story is much more adventure-based rather than horror-adjacent.

Black Hawk Down (2001) 145m Genre Action, War, History Stars Josh Hartnett, Eric Bana, Ewan McGregor Directed by Ridley Scott Watch on Amazon Black Hawk Down is one of the most underrated and forgotten war films of the 2000s. It’s a fictionalized retelling of a group of humanitarian aid soldiers fighting for their lives in the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia. Because the conflict took place less than a decade before the film was made, astute viewers could put a microscope on the story and compare how Scott’s version of the event measured up to the real thing.

Thelma & Louise (1991) 130m Genre Drama, Thriller, Crime, Adventure Stars Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis, Harvey Keitel Directed by Ridley Scott Watch on Tubi Thelma & Louise is the unforgettable 1990s classic about two overly adventurous women who get in way over their heads on what was supposed to a be a relaxing road trip. Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis pair like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, with every line and interaction complimenting the other. A lot of movies and shows that follow feminine leads still take bits and pieces of this drama to contribute to its legacy. Brad Pitt also makes a small appearance.

American Gangster (2007) 157m Genre Drama, Crime Stars Russell Crowe, Denzel Washington, Chiwetel Ejiofor Directed by Ridley Scott Watch on Netflix American Gangster is Ridley Scott’s most famous venture into the crime sphere. While it didn’t get as much acclaim as a Martin Scorsese movie, it built a sizeable audience on the backs of Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe (who became one of Scott’s favorite actors to work with in the wake of Gladiator). Washington plays a drug lord who uses unconventional methods of generating and maintaining power. Idris Elba also makes a supporting appearance.

House of Gucci (2021) 158m Genre History, Drama, Crime Stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino Directed by Ridley Scott Watch on Amazon House of Gucci won’t be much of an educational experience for those who love the history of the famous Gucci family. but it revels in the newfound acting interest of pop star Lady Gaga to great effect. The dynamics of the Italian business people who became a dominant fashion dynasty are riddled with a murder mystery and a cool aesthetic. Not everyone will enjoy this one, but it’s an essential Scott film from the last decade.