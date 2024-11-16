 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

The 9 best Ridley Scott movies of all time

The sci-fi master is still going strong in his 80s

By
Universal

Ridley Scott somehow finds a way not to overshadow his actors as some other big directors do (Stanley Kubrick being a prime example) while still maintaining a good amount of creative control and a sizable chunk of his movies’ billboard value. His ability to adapt while staying true to his favorite genres allows him to traverse many eras of Hollywood history going back to the late 1970s. Scott’s large repertoire of actors who enjoy working with him also forces his movies into the public consciousness.

Ridley Scott is back yet again with Gladiator II, which makes now as good of a time as any to look back on his career and rewatch his films. Whether you want to think about the future of the planet, peer in on a piece of history, or get a thrill out of a crime story, these are the best Ridley Scott movies to stream right now!

Recommended Videos

Alien (1979)

Alien
117m
Genre
Horror, Science Fiction
Stars
Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright
Directed by
Ridley Scott
Watch on Hulu

Alien changed the game for science fiction storytelling, both in movies and even in video games (think Nintendo’s Metroid franchise). Sigourney Weaver leads a group of space heroes into the unknown where they are confronted by an extraterrestrial threat never seen by humankind. The atmospheric horror and psychological scares inflicted on the protagonists made Alien one of the trendsetting adventures of its time period, and it opened doors for women to be the stars of action blockbuster movies.

Related

Gladiator (2000)

Gladiator
155m
Genre
Action, Drama, Adventure
Stars
Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen
Directed by
Ridley Scott
Watch on Amazon

Gladiator dramatizes one of the Roman Empire’s most famous and vicious sporting events: fighting to the death for fanfare. Russell Crowe plays a proud warrior who must kill all who oppose him in a quest to defeat the rule of Commodus. Joaquin Phoenix is phenomenal as the villain of the story. Ridley Scott didn’t win Best Director at the Academy Awards, but the film won Best Picture. Gladiator II is now one of the most anticipated sequels of 2024 and will star Pedro Pascal.

Blade Runner (1982)

Blade Runner
118m
Genre
Science Fiction, Drama, Thriller
Stars
Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young
Directed by
Ridley Scott
Watch on Amazon

Harrison Ford was at the top of the world in the 1980s and Ridley Scott capitalized with the inedible, genre-defining sci-fi effort Blade Runner. Ford plays yet another heroic, yet relatable protagonist named Rick Deckard whose job it is to save the planet from futuristic androids from outer space. Scott’s passion for unique ideas that push their given category forward is evident here more than ever. A sequel came out in 2017, but this first film stands tall as a classic.

The Martian (2015)

The Martian
141m
Genre
Drama, Adventure, Science Fiction
Stars
Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig
Directed by
Ridley Scott
Watch on max

Matt Damon flexes his versatility in a story that forces him into solitary confinement of sorts on Mars. The Martian ponders the cost of space exploration on human life and what it will take to expand our universe. Scott’s direction focuses on creating a tone that differs from his other sci-fi works like Blade Runner and Alien. The story is much more adventure-based rather than horror-adjacent.

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Black Hawk Down
145m
Genre
Action, War, History
Stars
Josh Hartnett, Eric Bana, Ewan McGregor
Directed by
Ridley Scott
Watch on Amazon

Black Hawk Down is one of the most underrated and forgotten war films of the 2000s. It’s a fictionalized retelling of a group of humanitarian aid soldiers fighting for their lives in the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia. Because the conflict took place less than a decade before the film was made, astute viewers could put a microscope on the story and compare how Scott’s version of the event measured up to the real thing.

Thelma & Louise (1991)

Thelma & Louise
130m
Genre
Drama, Thriller, Crime, Adventure
Stars
Susan Sarandon, Geena Davis, Harvey Keitel
Directed by
Ridley Scott
Watch on Tubi

Thelma & Louise is the unforgettable 1990s classic about two overly adventurous women who get in way over their heads on what was supposed to a be a relaxing road trip. Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis pair like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, with every line and interaction complimenting the other. A lot of movies and shows that follow feminine leads still take bits and pieces of this drama to contribute to its legacy. Brad Pitt also makes a small appearance.

American Gangster (2007)

American Gangster
157m
Genre
Drama, Crime
Stars
Russell Crowe, Denzel Washington, Chiwetel Ejiofor
Directed by
Ridley Scott
Watch on Netflix

American Gangster is Ridley Scott’s most famous venture into the crime sphere. While it didn’t get as much acclaim as a Martin Scorsese movie, it built a sizeable audience on the backs of Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe (who became one of Scott’s favorite actors to work with in the wake of Gladiator). Washington plays a drug lord who uses unconventional methods of generating and maintaining power. Idris Elba also makes a supporting appearance.

House of Gucci (2021)

House of Gucci
158m
Genre
History, Drama, Crime
Stars
Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Al Pacino
Directed by
Ridley Scott
Watch on Amazon

House of Gucci won’t be much of an educational experience for those who love the history of the famous Gucci family. but it revels in the newfound acting interest of pop star Lady Gaga to great effect. The dynamics of the Italian business people who became a dominant fashion dynasty are riddled with a murder mystery and a cool aesthetic. Not everyone will enjoy this one, but it’s an essential Scott film from the last decade.

Prometheus (2012)

Prometheus
124m
Genre
Science Fiction, Adventure, Mystery
Stars
Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Charlize Theron
Directed by
Ridley Scott
Watch on Hulu

Prometheus carries on the legacy of the Alien franchise with a modern coat of paint and great actors like Charlize Theron and Michael Fassbender. The movie doesn’t possess any of the characters from the original movie, but it retains the sense of science fiction horror and wonder that Scott is always so adept at directing.

Editors’ Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Topics
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
Daisy Ridley’s latest project is an action movie from a ‘James Bond’ director
Ridley is also set to come back to the role of Rey in Star Wars
Daisy Ridley in The Force Awakens

It's been almost a decade since Daisy Ridley almost shot out of a cannon as the star of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Since that sequel trilogy ended, Ridley has starred in projects of various sizes and has occasionally struggled to break out of the box that being in movies as large as those can put you in.

Now, Variety is reporting that Ridley is set to star in Dedication from director Martin Campbell. The two have previously worked together on Cleaner, and Campbell is also known for directing Goldeneye, Casino Royale, and The Green Lantern.

Read more
Discover the 8 best classic movies you can stream on Tubi
These free classics give you an alternative to what's on Netflix

Movie fans are used to searching Netflix, Hulu, Max, and Prime Video for their favorite films. While these services have the most options, the increase in streaming prices has limited the number of options people can afford to choose from. Bundles make it better, but watching movies for free is even better. Look no further than Tubi. This online site has a ton of great, overlooked films in a variety of genres to provide entertainment to the masses without having to pay a subscription.

As older movies get harder to find, Tubi has decided to make it a priority to collect a large library of classics for free. Whether you want to watch a literary adaptation or a comedy flick, all of the pre-21st-century legends are at your fingertips. These are the best classic movies to stream on Tubi.

Read more
Every Mission: Impossible movie, ranked
The series was adapted from a long-running television series from the 1960s
Paula Patton and Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol.

The Mission: Impossible franchise is one of the most reliable franchises in modern Hollywood. Spanning more than 20 years and still ongoing, the franchise has produced a number of unbelievable action movies, and, because it's a Paramount franchise, they also represent the most rewatchable movies on Paramount Plus.

Starring Tom Cruise as action hero Ethan Hunt, these movies are always ostensibly about Hunt as an agent of the Impossible Mission Force assigned to save various world calamities. Really, though, this franchise has just become an excuse to watch Cruise do some of the most insane things you've ever seen. The stunts are incredible, but just as remarkable is how consistently great these movies have been. We're ranking the entire franchise from worst to best, but remember that most of these movies are pretty good.

Read more