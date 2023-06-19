 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

10 best Harrison Ford movies, ranked

From engaging in archaeology to outer space, Harrison Ford can do it all

Shawn Laib
By
Gage Skidmore

After over four decades of prominence in Hollywood, not many can lay claim to having the career that Harrison Ford has had. Whether you’re debating the respective merits of characters Indiana Jones and Han Solo, or you prefer one of his other classic movies like Blade Runner, Ford is cooler, more sophisticated, suave, and sexier than almost any of his peers. At 80 years old, the legend is still starring in upcoming films like this summer’s biggest picture, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Any time an actor has a hotly anticipated new film, it makes us nostalgic about what they’ve already offered up in years past. We’re here to count down the 10 best Harrison Ford movies of all time, an endeavor that will surely be a challenge considering how famous and successful he’s been. Hopefully your favorite Harrison Ford movie will make the list.

Recommended Videos
10. Cowboys & Aliens (2011)
10. Cowboys & Aliens
119m
Genre Action, Science Fiction, Thriller, Western
Stars Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford, Olivia Wilde
Directed by Jon Favreau
watch on Apple TV+
watch on Apple TV+

If there were two genres of film that Harrison Ford has occupied more than any other in his career, science fiction and Western would be the two that would come to mind first. Cowboys & Aliens isn’t the best movie Ford has ever made, but it’s a fun mashup of genre tropes that the actor is very familiar with. Ford teams up with James Bond actor Daniel Craig to help save a small town from extraterrestrials before it’s too late. The special effects have aged well, and Ford and Craig have good chemistry that is easy on the eyes.

9. 42 (2013)
9. 42
128m
Genre Drama
Stars Chadwick Boseman, Harrison Ford, Nicole Beharie
Directed by Brian Helgeland
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

Harrison Ford has been teased a little bit for continuing to play the same characters from his younger years even as he ages into his twilight ones. This biopic is a nice age-specific role for him though, as he portrays Branch Rickey, the owner of the Brooklyn Dodgers in the 1940s. The Dodgers were the baseball team that signed Jackie Robinson, the first Black man to ever play in a Major League Baseball game. Robinson is acted with perfection by the late, great Chadwick Boseman, bringing to light smaller details of an important story that deserves to get told over and over again.

8. American Graffiti (1973)
8. American Graffiti
110m
Genre Comedy, Drama
Stars Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Paul Le Mat
Directed by George Lucas
watch on Netflix
watch on Netflix

50 years after its release, this George Lucas-directed coming of age film is still the ideal embodiment of the 1960s youth counterculture and the misadventures of a time lost to nostalgia. No matter what year you graduated high school, American Graffiti will still instantly bring you back to the days of your commencement as the characters of the film drive around California trying to soak up all of the fun that will be lost in adulthood.   

7. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
7. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
136m
Genre Adventure, Action, Science Fiction
Stars Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher
Directed by J.J. Abrams
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

While I didn’t want to include two movies of the same franchise in this list, it’s impossible not to give credit to the vitality and gravity Harrison Ford embedded within the reboot of the Star Wars movies starting in 2015. The Force Awakens needed someone from the original trilogy to shine bright so that fans could see a connective thread between the past and the present, and Ford is incredible stepping back into the shoes of Han Solo decades after his last appearance in the role of the famous space cowboy.

6. Witness (1985)
6. Witness
112m
Genre Crime, Drama, Romance, Thriller
Stars Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis, Josef Sommer
Directed by Peter Weir
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

The only role that Harrison Ford was ever nominated for an Oscar for, Witness is a powerful and engaging crime film that shows the lengths a police officer will go to when trying to protect vulnerable people like a mother and her young child. This movie was made at the height of Ford’s fame in the 1980s and it fits perfectly within his action/adventure umbrella. Seeing him step outside of the confines of franchise work was also a nice change of pace for Ford.

5. Clear and Present Danger (1994)
5. Clear and Present Danger
141m
Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
Stars Harrison Ford, Willem Dafoe, Anne Archer
Directed by Phillip Noyce
watch on Paramount+
watch on Paramount+

Harrison Ford’s last time in the skin of CIA agent Jack Ryan is an exciting story of the character fighting back against the Columbian cartel and all of the dangers and risks that come along with this type of adventure. James Earl Jones and Willem Dafoe also integrate high-level performances into this crime thriller.

4. The Fugitive (1993)
4. The Fugitive
131m
Genre Action, Thriller, Drama
Stars Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones, Joe Pantoliano
Directed by Andrew Davis
watch on Amazon
watch on Amazon

The plot of this intense thriller film is nothing extraordinarily original: a man who is wrongly convicted of killing his wife must escape the police and find the person who really committed the crime. The way the story is executed is what still brings us to the edge of our seats today, though. Ford had already built up almost two decades of goodwill with fans which led to a lot of anticipation for this remake of the popular 1960s TV show of the same name. Tommy Lee Jones is also excellent in the role of U.S. Deputy Marshal Gerard.

3. Blade Runner (1982)
3. Blade Runner
118m
Genre Science Fiction, Drama, Thriller
Stars Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young
Directed by Ridley Scott
watch on Apple TV+
watch on Apple TV+

Harrison Ford continues his impeccable run of 1980s successes in the world of genre-heavy storytelling by playing Rick Deckard, a cop who is tasked with saving the citizens of a dystopian Los Angeles from the horrors of android intelligence from afar. Blade Runner brilliantly lays out all of the fascinating and introspective ideologies that form the cyberpunk category of science fiction movies that would come in the decades after its release. A sequel titled Blade Runner 2049 came out in 2017 with Ford reprising his role as Deckard.

2. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)
2. Raiders of the Lost Ark
115m
Genre Adventure, Action
Stars Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman
Directed by Steven Spielberg
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

The first film in what would go on to be a five movie series that culminates this summer, Raiders of the Lost Ark sees Harrison Ford don his archaeology outfit for the first of many adventures as Indiana Jones competes with the nazis for the Ark of the Covenant. Ford is the ultimate adventure hero, combining his handsome, gruff exterior with a tender resolve and perseverance to overcome the enemies laid before him. People may still argue whether Indiana Jones was even needed to stop the antagonists of the story, but we sure as heck are glad he was present to add his charm and archetypal badassery!

1. The Empire Strikes Back (1980)
1. The Empire Strikes Back
124m
Genre Adventure, Action, Science Fiction
Stars Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher
Directed by Irvin Kershner
watch on Disney+
watch on Disney+

Over 40 years later, The Empire Strikes Back stands tall as everything a sequel should be. Upping the stakes of the original Star Wars, darkening the tone, refining the special effects, and getting even better performances out of its star actors, this legendary film encapsulates the magic of science fiction romps and discussions on good versus evil. Harrison Ford famously didn’t believe this franchise could turn into anything worthwhile before this movie, and you can tell in his portrayal of Han Solo that he was completely dialed in. What a movie!

Editors' Recommendations

Movie images and data from:
Shawn Laib
Shawn Laib
Contributor
Shawn Laib is a freelance writer with publications such as Den of Geek, Quote.com, Edge Media Network, diaTribe, SUPERJUMP…
Every Batman movie, ranked from worst to best
What is your favorite Batman movie? See if it made this list
Batman lifting The Joker by the collar.

Batman captivates audiences of all ages -- from every walk of life -- no matter whether you like comedy, action, or anything in between. Batman's ability to both transport you back to your childhood, while also making you understand parts of yourself during your current adult life makes him a hero unlike any other.

Despite the obvious fascination and positive traits exuded by Bruce Wayne's alter ego, there have been some varied and sometimes not-so-good adaptations of the Caped Crusader on the screen. Of all Batman movies, big names have depicted the character, such as Michael Keaton and Christian Bale, while the villains have been equally famous ranging from Jack Nicholson to Jim Carrey. We're here to help you sort out over 50 years of Batman's stories, from animated classics to the most recent dark and moody reboot. Here's the worst to the best Batman movies.

Read more
10 best HBO shows ever, ranked
From Tony Soprano to Kendall Roy, HBO is home to a lot of legends
Game of Thrones Throne of Joy Quest HBO

TV has often been viewed as an inferior form of entertainment compared to film, but one network has dramatically helped alter this narrative more than any other in the past 25 years. HBO has always been willing to take risks, employ star actors, and provide a budget for showrunners that's unrivaled in television. And while HBO gets the reputation for swaying toward more adult content, it has plenty of diversity in genres and content.

Comedy, drama, high fantasy, the zombie apocalypse, and the White House are all occupants of the network's prestigious stories and characters. We're here to celebrate all of the greatness that has taken place on the airwaves of HBO by ranking the top 10 HBO shows ever. Did your favorite HBO series make the list?

Read more
Indiana Jones vs. Han Solo: Which iconic Harrison Ford character is the bigger badass?
Which Harrison Ford hero is your favorite?
Harrison Ford/Han Solo image

Most actors would be lucky to play a single iconic action hero at some point throughout their careers. Imagine having two legendary roles that come to mind when fans and critics are evaluating your place in film history! If you're Harrison Ford, you don't have to envision this scenario because it's an incredible reality.

Ford is a superstar of the highest degree, and his portrayals of both Indiana Jones from the same-named series of movies, and Han Solo from the Star Wars franchise left an indelible mark on film history. In the grand scheme of Harrison Ford movies, these two characters stand out above the rest in his career.

Read more