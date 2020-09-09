Comedy is one of the most difficult genres to pin down. Every individual has their own sense of humor, and no list of the best comedy movies is ever going to align perfectly with everyone. That being said, we’ve gone and attempted to handpick the very best comedies on Netflix right now.
If you’re looking for other Netflix movies to watch, we’ve also found those too. But if you’re simply looking for a cheap laugh, keep scrolling for our top comedy picks.
Airplane! (1980)
Airplane! is comedy gold at its shiniest. The plot follows a young man who has become traumatized about flying after a botched mission during WWII. But when he gets on a plane to win back his old flame, he ends up being the only one who can save it — assuming he can overcome his fear of flying. With more puns, wordplay, and ridiculous one-liners than any single movie should have, no list of the best comedies should go without it.
Directors: Jim Abrahams, David Zucker
Main Cast: Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, Leslie Nielsen
Runtime: 88 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.7
Tucker and Dale vs Evil (2010)
If you find yourself searching for a horror movie that doesn’t take itself too seriously, watching Tucker and Dale vs Evil is one of the best choices you could make. Tucker and Dale are two rednecks who are heading out to a rickety cabin in the woods for a much-needed vacation. But multiple encounters with college kids doing some vacationing of their own leads to some deadly misunderstandings.
Director: Eli Craig
Main Cast: Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk, Katrina Bowden
Runtime: 89 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.5
The Other Guys (2010)
While most cop movies tend to focus on the top detectives, The Other Guys shines a light on a completely mismatched duo. Allen Gamble (Will Ferrell) and Terry Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg) are at the bottom of the food chain, but an opportunity arises for them to make it to the top.
Director: Adam McKay
Main Cast: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Michael Keaton
Runtime: 107 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.6
Pineapple Express (2008)
Pineapple Express is Seth Rogan and James Franco at their finest. When a process server and his weed dealer wind up on the run from hitmen and corrupt police, hilarity ensues. If you’re going to watch this movie, we highly recommend you do it while under the influence of cannabis.
Director: David Gordon Green
Main Cast: Seth Rogan, James Franco, Gary Cole
Runtime: 111 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.9
The Addams Family (1991)
The Addams Family follows the story of a rather…eccentric family. When a couple of con artists devise an attempt to steal from the family, they quickly find they’ve bitten off more than they can chew. If you’re looking for a good comedy to watch as we get closer to Halloween, we highly recommend this one.
Director: Barry Sonnenfeld
Main Cast: Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd
Runtime: 99 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.9
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)
This classic British comedy from Monty Python follows King Arther (Graham Chapman) and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on a low-budget and absolutely absurd search for the holy grail. Comedy ensues as this medieval group of soldiers encounters a plethora of silly obstacles in there quest for greatness. You can also try our movie drinking game to add to your enjoyment of the film.
Directors: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones
Main cast: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle
Runtime: 92 minutes
IMDb Rating: 8.2
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)
This action movie on Netflix is unlike any other. Faced with the prospect of new love, Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) must face his new girlfriend’s seven evil exes in battle in an effort to win her heart. If you like witty comedies with a dash of action and comedy, then dive into the world of Scott Pilgrim.
Director: Edgar Wright
Main Cast: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Ward, Kieran Culkin
Runtime:112 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.5
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story (2007)
If you’re familiar with the story of Johnny Cash, Walk Hard is a goofy and hilarious satire you’ll want to watch. Dewey Cox (John C. Reilly) is a musician who struggles to overcome a series of comedic hardships (including accidentally cutting someone in half) to become a musical legend.
Director: Jake Kasdan
Main Cast: John C. Reilly, Jenna Fischer, David Krumholtz
Runtime: 96 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.8
Dolemite is My Name (2019)
This comedy follows Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy), a washed-up musician who transforms himself into a cult star. Dolemite is My Name is unlike any Eddie Murphy you may have seen but his top-notch performance will still have you laughing in this dramedy.
Director: Craig Brewer
Main Cast: Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key
Runtime: 90 minutes
IMDb Rating: 7.3
Always Be My Maybe (2019)
If you’re looking for a good rom-com on Netflix, Always Be My Maybe is a great place to start. The story follows Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park), two people who everyone assumed would end up together. After reconnecting after 15 years apart, they begin to think maybe they are meant to be.
Director: Nahnatchka Khan
Main Cast: Ali Wong, Randall Park, James Saito
Runtime: 101 minutes
IMDb Rating: 6.8
