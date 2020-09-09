Comedy is one of the most difficult genres to pin down. Every individual has their own sense of humor, and no list of the best comedy movies is ever going to align perfectly with everyone. That being said, we’ve gone and attempted to handpick the very best comedies on Netflix right now.

If you’re looking for other Netflix movies to watch, we’ve also found those too. But if you’re simply looking for a cheap laugh, keep scrolling for our top comedy picks.

Airplane! is comedy gold at its shiniest. The plot follows a young man who has become traumatized about flying after a botched mission during WWII. But when he gets on a plane to win back his old flame, he ends up being the only one who can save it — assuming he can overcome his fear of flying. With more puns, wordplay, and ridiculous one-liners than any single movie should have, no list of the best comedies should go without it.

Directors: Jim Abrahams, David Zucker

Main Cast: Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, Leslie Nielsen

Runtime: 88 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Watch Now

If you find yourself searching for a horror movie that doesn’t take itself too seriously, watching Tucker and Dale vs Evil is one of the best choices you could make. Tucker and Dale are two rednecks who are heading out to a rickety cabin in the woods for a much-needed vacation. But multiple encounters with college kids doing some vacationing of their own leads to some deadly misunderstandings.

Director: Eli Craig

Main Cast: Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk, Katrina Bowden

Runtime: 89 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Watch Now

While most cop movies tend to focus on the top detectives, The Other Guys shines a light on a completely mismatched duo. Allen Gamble (Will Ferrell) and Terry Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg) are at the bottom of the food chain, but an opportunity arises for them to make it to the top.

Director: Adam McKay

Main Cast: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Michael Keaton

Runtime: 107 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.6

Watch Now

Pineapple Express is Seth Rogan and James Franco at their finest. When a process server and his weed dealer wind up on the run from hitmen and corrupt police, hilarity ensues. If you’re going to watch this movie, we highly recommend you do it while under the influence of cannabis.

Director: David Gordon Green

Main Cast: Seth Rogan, James Franco, Gary Cole

Runtime: 111 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Watch Now

The Addams Family follows the story of a rather…eccentric family. When a couple of con artists devise an attempt to steal from the family, they quickly find they’ve bitten off more than they can chew. If you’re looking for a good comedy to watch as we get closer to Halloween, we highly recommend this one.

Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Main Cast: Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd

Runtime: 99 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.9

Watch Now

This classic British comedy from Monty Python follows King Arther (Graham Chapman) and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on a low-budget and absolutely absurd search for the holy grail. Comedy ensues as this medieval group of soldiers encounters a plethora of silly obstacles in there quest for greatness. You can also try our movie drinking game to add to your enjoyment of the film.

Directors: Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones

Main cast: Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle

Runtime: 92 minutes

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Watch Now

This action movie on Netflix is unlike any other. Faced with the prospect of new love, Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera) must face his new girlfriend’s seven evil exes in battle in an effort to win her heart. If you like witty comedies with a dash of action and comedy, then dive into the world of Scott Pilgrim.

Director: Edgar Wright

Main Cast: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Ward, Kieran Culkin

Runtime:112 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.5

Watch Now

If you’re familiar with the story of Johnny Cash, Walk Hard is a goofy and hilarious satire you’ll want to watch. Dewey Cox (John C. Reilly) is a musician who struggles to overcome a series of comedic hardships (including accidentally cutting someone in half) to become a musical legend.

Director: Jake Kasdan

Main Cast: John C. Reilly, Jenna Fischer, David Krumholtz

Runtime: 96 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Watch Now

This comedy follows Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy), a washed-up musician who transforms himself into a cult star. Dolemite is My Name is unlike any Eddie Murphy you may have seen but his top-notch performance will still have you laughing in this dramedy.

Director: Craig Brewer

Main Cast: Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key

Runtime: 90 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Watch Now

If you’re looking for a good rom-com on Netflix, Always Be My Maybe is a great place to start. The story follows Sasha (Ali Wong) and Marcus (Randall Park), two people who everyone assumed would end up together. After reconnecting after 15 years apart, they begin to think maybe they are meant to be.

Director: Nahnatchka Khan

Main Cast: Ali Wong, Randall Park, James Saito

Runtime: 101 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Watch Now

Editors' Recommendations