The 10 Best Movie Drinking Games to Play on Netflix

With everyone stuck inside right now, there are only so many things to do to stave off boredom. While Netflix has a wide variety of the best movies and shows to stream, you will eventually find yourself getting tired of just staring at a screen. Luckily, there is a wonderful solution to this problem: Movie drinking games.

There is a movie drinking game for pretty much any film you can imagine, but if you’re looking for a collection of some of the best, you’ve come to the right place. Once you see something that looks like fun, just grab a case of cheap beer and get started. You can even use the Netflix Party app to stream these movies with friends online.

National Treasure (2004)

Any Nicholas Cage movie would likely make for a tremendous drinking game, but National Treasure is too much of a classic not to put at the top of the list.

Drink when:

  • Someone refers to the Declaration of Independence
  • Someone says “Free Mason”
  • Someone steals the Declaration of Independence
  • A clue is discovered
  • A historical figure is mentioned
  • Nicholas Cage makes a weird face

Finish your drink when:

  • They finally find the National Treasure
  • Bonus: You realize the true National Treasure was you all along

Watch Now

Monty Python and The Holy Grail (1975)

British humor, silliness, and swordplay take the stage in this wonderful and classic comedy. Like any low-budget film, this glorious movie pairs best with some low-budget beer.

Drink when:

  • There are butt trumpets
  • Someone says “I’m not dead yet”
  • Lancelot kills someone
  • The Black Knight loses a limb
  • The king is ignored by someone
  • A cat screams
  • Someone runs away

Finish your drink when:

  • The police intervene

Watch Now

Tarzan (1999)

Arguably one of the best Disney movies of all time, Tarzan is the perfect children’s movie to get drunk to. With a wonderful soundtrack from Phil Collins himself, you won’t regret rewatching it with a beverage in hand.

Drink when:

  • Tarzan learns something new
  • Someone says “Clayton”
  • Jane gets flustered
  • Kerchak disapproves
  • You hear a gunshot
  • Someone swings on a vine
  • Tarzan tree-surfs

Finish your drink when:

  • A beautiful Phil Collins song makes you cry

Watch Now

Scary Movie (2000)

Though it’s a parody film from the early 2000’s, much of the humor still holds up. And after imbibing a beer or two, the old pop culture references just add to the fun.

Drink when:

  • Someone receives a phone call
  • Somebody dies
  • An old pop culture reference happens
  • Someone says “Cindy”
  • Someone screams
  • You see blood

Finish your drink when:

  • Cindy gets hit by a car

Watch Now

Inception (2010)

Has it been a while since you thought about Inception? Probably not since it is a continued source of bad jokes. It was a real mind-bender when it first came out, and it still holds up as a great movie. Plus, it has Leo.

Drink when:

  • Someone wakes up
  • Someone falls
  • Someone dies
  • The “BRAAAMM” noise happens
  • Someone says “impossible”
  • You see a totem
  • A flashback happens

Finish your drink when:

  • You question whether or not you are living in a dream

Watch Now

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of those classic movies that you can watch over and over again. It has Nazis, whips, and Harrison Ford. Adding alcohol into the mix can only improve that combination.

Drink when:

  • Anyone says “Dr. Jones”
  • Indy uses his whip
  • Indy punches someone
  • The theme song plays
  • Someone dies

Finish your drink when:

  • People’s faces and heads start exploding

Watch Now

Bee Movie (2007)

Arguably one of Dreamworks’ worst animated movies to date, Bee Movie has been the subject of much ridicule online. Of course, that level of ridicule has elevated it to an almost cult status — making it worthy of a watch with a drink in hand.

Drink when:

  • Someone says “Bee”
  • Someone says “Honey”
  • There is a bee pun
  • Someone gets stung
  • There is a breaking news sequence
  • Bears are referenced

Finish your drink when:

  • You regret watching this movie
  • You feel sad about bees

Watch Now

Godzilla (1998)

There have been a lot of Godzilla movies, more than there probably should be. However, the 1998 version is the best option if you want that warm nostalgic feeling inside.

Drink when:

  • Godzilla destroys something
  • Someone says “worm guy”
  • Whenever a character is frozen in place
  • There is an explosion
  • You see a product placement

Finish your drink when:

  • Godzilla is killed

Watch Now

Space Jam (1996)

Despite how you may remember this classic 90s kids movie, it does not hold up well. But that just adds to any drinking game, right?

Drink when:

  • Someone says “Michael” or “Mike”
  • Someone says “basketball”
  • When a new Loony Toon makes an appearance
  • A catchphrase is used
  • A pro loses his basketball juices

Finish your drink when:

  • The Monstars are defeated

Watch Now

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Infinity War was one of the most popular movies in the world when it came out and for good reason. The Avenger series has a depth of characters, action, and tragedy in a combination you can only truly enjoy from a Marvel movie.

Drink when:

  • Someone says “Thanos”
  • You see an infinity stone
  • Rocket is mislabeled as a rabbit
  • Bruce Banner hulks out
  • Thanos closes his fist

Finish your drink when:

  • Thanos snaps his fingers

Watch Now

Spy Kids (2001)

Remember this movie? It’s probably been a long time since you’ve thought about Spy Kids, but it’s exactly how you remember it. Just watch out for thumb people.

Drink when:

  • Someone dishes out an insult
  • The laws of physics are broken
  • A spy gadget is used
  • Carmen tells Junie what to do
  • Warts are mentioned

Finish your drink when:

  • The kids save the world

Watch Now

