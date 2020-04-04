With everyone stuck inside right now, there are only so many things to do to stave off boredom. While Netflix has a wide variety of the best movies and shows to stream, you will eventually find yourself getting tired of just staring at a screen. Luckily, there is a wonderful solution to this problem: Movie drinking games.

There is a movie drinking game for pretty much any film you can imagine, but if you’re looking for a collection of some of the best, you’ve come to the right place. Once you see something that looks like fun, just grab a case of cheap beer and get started. You can even use the Netflix Party app to stream these movies with friends online.

Any Nicholas Cage movie would likely make for a tremendous drinking game, but National Treasure is too much of a classic not to put at the top of the list.

Drink when:

Someone refers to the Declaration of Independence

Someone says “Free Mason”

Someone steals the Declaration of Independence

A clue is discovered

A historical figure is mentioned

Nicholas Cage makes a weird face

Finish your drink when:

They finally find the National Treasure

Bonus: You realize the true National Treasure was you all along

British humor, silliness, and swordplay take the stage in this wonderful and classic comedy. Like any low-budget film, this glorious movie pairs best with some low-budget beer.

Drink when:

There are butt trumpets

Someone says “I’m not dead yet”

Lancelot kills someone

The Black Knight loses a limb

The king is ignored by someone

A cat screams

Someone runs away

Finish your drink when:

The police intervene

Arguably one of the best Disney movies of all time, Tarzan is the perfect children’s movie to get drunk to. With a wonderful soundtrack from Phil Collins himself, you won’t regret rewatching it with a beverage in hand.

Drink when:

Tarzan learns something new

Someone says “Clayton”

Jane gets flustered

Kerchak disapproves

You hear a gunshot

Someone swings on a vine

Tarzan tree-surfs

Finish your drink when:

A beautiful Phil Collins song makes you cry

Though it’s a parody film from the early 2000’s, much of the humor still holds up. And after imbibing a beer or two, the old pop culture references just add to the fun.

Drink when:

Someone receives a phone call

Somebody dies

An old pop culture reference happens

Someone says “Cindy”

Someone screams

You see blood

Finish your drink when:

Cindy gets hit by a car

Has it been a while since you thought about Inception? Probably not since it is a continued source of bad jokes. It was a real mind-bender when it first came out, and it still holds up as a great movie. Plus, it has Leo.

Drink when:

Someone wakes up

Someone falls

Someone dies

The “BRAAAMM” noise happens

Someone says “impossible”

You see a totem

A flashback happens

Finish your drink when:

You question whether or not you are living in a dream

Raiders of the Lost Ark is one of those classic movies that you can watch over and over again. It has Nazis, whips, and Harrison Ford. Adding alcohol into the mix can only improve that combination.

Drink when:

Anyone says “Dr. Jones”

Indy uses his whip

Indy punches someone

The theme song plays

Someone dies

Finish your drink when:

People’s faces and heads start exploding

Arguably one of Dreamworks’ worst animated movies to date, Bee Movie has been the subject of much ridicule online. Of course, that level of ridicule has elevated it to an almost cult status — making it worthy of a watch with a drink in hand.

Drink when:

Someone says “Bee”

Someone says “Honey”

There is a bee pun

Someone gets stung

There is a breaking news sequence

Bears are referenced

Finish your drink when:

You regret watching this movie

You feel sad about bees

There have been a lot of Godzilla movies, more than there probably should be. However, the 1998 version is the best option if you want that warm nostalgic feeling inside.

Drink when:

Godzilla destroys something

Someone says “worm guy”

Whenever a character is frozen in place

There is an explosion

You see a product placement

Finish your drink when:

Godzilla is killed

Despite how you may remember this classic 90s kids movie, it does not hold up well. But that just adds to any drinking game, right?

Drink when:

Someone says “Michael” or “Mike”

Someone says “basketball”

When a new Loony Toon makes an appearance

A catchphrase is used

A pro loses his basketball juices

Finish your drink when:

The Monstars are defeated

Infinity War was one of the most popular movies in the world when it came out and for good reason. The Avenger series has a depth of characters, action, and tragedy in a combination you can only truly enjoy from a Marvel movie.

Drink when:

Someone says “Thanos”

You see an infinity stone

Rocket is mislabeled as a rabbit

Bruce Banner hulks out

Thanos closes his fist

Finish your drink when:

Thanos snaps his fingers

Remember this movie? It’s probably been a long time since you’ve thought about Spy Kids, but it’s exactly how you remember it. Just watch out for thumb people.

Drink when:

Someone dishes out an insult

The laws of physics are broken

A spy gadget is used

Carmen tells Junie what to do

Warts are mentioned

Finish your drink when:

The kids save the world

