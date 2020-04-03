Netflix may have some of the best movies and shows, but they aren’t the only streaming service with options. Now that everyone is stuck inside it might just be the perfect time to expand your movie selection beyond just one platform. Much like Netflix, Prime Video is unnecessarily difficult to navigate unless you know what you’re looking for. To help you out, we’ve slogged through the nonsense to find the best movies on Amazon Prime right now.

Director: Steven Soderbergh

Main Cast: Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig

IMDb Rating: 7.0

After becoming unemployed, construction worker Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum) convinces is brother and sister to help him rob the Charlotte Motor Speedway. With the help of convicted safe-cracker Joe Bang (Daniel Craig) the group attempts a heist like you’ve never seen before. A sharp sense of humor and memorable characters make this comedic crime-drama worth a watch.

Director: Michale Showalter

Main Cast: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter, Ray Romano

IMDb Rating: 7.5

The Big Sick is actually based on the real-life love story of comedian Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon. The story follows Kumail as he struggles to build up a career in stand-up. After a run-in with a heckler named Emily (Zoe Kazan), a relationship quickly forms. However, the couple is faced with a family pushback and when they break up, a coma is what brings them back together.

Director: Drew Goddard

Main Cast: Kristen Connoly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison

IMDb Rating: 7.0

While it isn’t exactly a classic horror movie, this film definitely starts out as such. Five friends head into the woods, ready to party all weekend in a peaceful country cabin, completely unaware that they have been chosen to participate in a ritualistic sacrifice. With loads of surprising twists and turns, The Cabin in the Woods does a great job of keeping you on your toes the whole way through.

Director: Alma Har’el

Main Cast: Shia LaBeouf, Lucas Hedges, Noah Jupe

IMDb Rating: 7.4

This drama follows the life of child actor Otis Lort (Lucas Hedges) as he rises from young success to self-imploding Hollywood star. Trying to balance the struggles of fame and a relationship with his abusive alcoholic father (Shia LaBeouf) becomes nearly impossible as their bond crumbles over the years. Written by LaBeouf himself, this emotional tale is loosely based on his own life.

Director: Griffin Hammond

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Sriracha has skyrocketed in popularity over the last decade, largely in part to the spicy-sweet delicious flavor it packs. In this award-winning short documentary, director Griffin Hammond dives into the story of the sauce itself to celebrate one of the most successful condiments to date.

Director: Stephen Merchant

Main Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Fighting with my Family is a comedy based on the true story of WWE wrestler Paige. The story follows former wrestler, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his family as they make a living performing at small venues around the country. His kids, however, find themself dreaming of one day joining the WWE themselves.

Directors: The Coen Brothers

Main Cast: Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, John Goodman

IMDb Rating: 7.5

This comedic drama follows a week in the life of young folk singer Llewyn Davis (Oscar Isaac) as he navigates the Greenwich Village folk scene of 1961. Following the death of his partner, Davis struggles to make it as a musician during a harsh New York winter. With many seemingly insurmountable obstacles to overcome, the life of a folk musician is not a glamourous one.

Director/Writer: Jonah Hill

Main Cast: Sunny Suljic, Katherine Waterston, Lucas Hedges

IMDb Rating: 7.4

This nostalgic drama depicts the life and struggles of being a skater kid in Los Angeles during the 90s. The main story follows a young boy named Stevie as he attempts to escape his troubled life at home. Mid90s is a deeper look at growing up and finding your place in the world.

Director: Kenneth Lonergan

Main Cast: Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Kyle Chandler

IMDb Rating: 7.8

If you’re looking for a bleak, emotional movie, then look no further than this Amazon Original. The story follows Lee Chandler (Casey Affleck) when the death of his brother brings him back to his home town of Manchester. Faced with the responsibility of taking care of his now orphaned nephew, Chandler must deal with his past in this deeply personal drama.

Director: The Coen Brothers

Main Cast: Jeff Bridges, Matt Damon, Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Brolin

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Though it is a remake of a western classic, True Grit brings new life to the film. The story follows 14-year-old Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld) who is out to catch the man who murdered her farther. To do so, she must seek the assistance of U.S. Marshall Reuben J. Cogburn (Jeff Bridges). As the duo pursues justice, an unlikely bond begins to form between them.

