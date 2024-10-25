These series provide the same thrill and horror as Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets didn’t get a lot of audience recognition when it started on Showtime, but an addition to Netflix’s roster should introduce the mystery series to a vast number of newbies. The drama runs two parallel timelines next to each other with the same characters. A girls’ soccer team crashes in the woods and has to turn to their worst instincts to survive. The atrocities they underwent still affect them 25 years later into their 40s, a storyline the show also gives equal screen time to.

Season 3 of Yellowjackets should premiere shortly, but in the meantime, fans are probably wondering where they can find a similar series. For a show to be like Yellowjackets, it should combine coming-of-age characters, some sort of mystery, and maybe dark humor. There are some older classics and modern shows that fulfill some or all of these requirements. These are the best shows like Yellowjackets to watch next!

Lost (2004) tv-14 6 Seasons 6 Seasons Genre Mystery, Action & Adventure, Drama Stars Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Terry O'Quinn Created by J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, Jeffrey Lieber Watch on Netflix Lost is the ultimate plane crash show in TV history. Yellowjackets likely drew a lot of inspiration from this ABC hit, especially the supernatural and mystery components. Lost follows a massive cast of characters who learn dreaded horrors and truths about an island seemingly in the middle of nowhere. It was always able to keep its audience and even grow it during a time when TV seasons had over 20 episodes per year by honing in on the personal lives of each character and utilizing bottle episodes and side storylines.

The Leftovers (2014) tv-ma 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama Stars Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston Created by Tom Perrotta, Damon Lindelof Watch on max The Leftovers depicts the lives of people who are shellshocked when their friends and family members vanish without a trace; two percent of the population of Earth to be exact. Just like Yellowjackets keeps the focus on the trauma of its survivors, The Leftovers does the same with an even greater degree of introspection and existentialism. Creators Tom Perrotta and Damon Lindelof ask their patient viewers to think about how they would react in the same circumstances, and it’s nearly impossible to finish the series without a greater appreciation for the unsolvable mysteries of the human experience.

True Detective (2014) tv-ma 4 Seasons 4 Seasons Genre Drama, Mystery Stars Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw Created by Issa López, Nic Pizzolatto Watch on max True Detective is a roller coaster of quality drama and a trendsetter in the mystery category on cable. Each season there are new detectives to follow as they try to solve murders and other crimes that often have multiple layers, twists, and surprises. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson’s first season remains the staple of the series, but the most recent set of episodes with Jodie Foster was also strong.

Outer Banks (2020) tv-ma 4 Seasons 4 Seasons Genre Action & Adventure, Drama, Mystery Stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey Created by Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, Shannon Burke Watch on Netflix Outer Banks will satiate the folks who watch Yellowjackets for the teen drama and in-fighting. The story follows petty conflicts and grand adventures between several groups of young people who want glory and fortune in the vast Outer Banks of North Carolina. Young stars like Chase Stokes and Drew Starkey are highlight actors of the large ensemble cast.

Silo (2023) tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama Stars Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter Created by Graham Yost Watch on Apple TV+ Silo’s spirit parallels that of Yellowjackets even if the setting and character ages don’t exactly match. The Apple TV+ series is about a group waiting for an impending disaster inside of the titular silo, but their avenue for protection may not be very safe after all. The show’s suspense lies in its ability to create an atmosphere shrouded in ambiguity that both the audience and the character are ignorant to.

Twin Peaks (1990) tv-ma 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Drama, Mystery Stars Kyle MacLachlan Created by David Lynch, Mark Frost Watch on Paramount+ Twin Peaks changed the ability of TV shows to explore more complex and cinematic themes in the 1990s. It starts with a simple murder mystery and cop investigation, but the supernatural elements of the crime start to unravel in classic David Fincher style and flair. A remake/revival of Twin Peaks was released in 2017. This show probably inspired others on this list such as True Detective.

Severance (2022) tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry Created by Dan Erickson Watch on Apple TV+ Severance has the potential to become Apple TV+’s signature show sometime in the near future. The series examines the lives of laborers who are separated from themselves depending on what location they’re living in. Work and home lifestyles are somehow separated as independent, sentient experiences that can’t mingle. With TV veteran Adam Scott starring and Apple’s allowance for creative liberties, Severance is changing the mystery and sci-fi game for the foreseeable future.

Evil (2019) tv-ma 4 Seasons 4 Seasons Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery Stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi Created by Michelle King, Robert King Watch on Netflix Evil is proof that network drama shows can still be just as fascinating as their streaming peers. The series examines obscure events that happen close to the Catholic Church and its constituents. The problem solvers come from both religious and scientific mindsets to allow the mysteries to be examined from a variety of viewpoints. Like Yellowjackets, there are a lot of themes related to possession, demons, and . . . evil spirits (hence the name of the show!)