9 shows like Yellowjackets to watch if you’re obsessed

These series provide the same thrill and horror as Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets season 2; The group confronts their truth
Yellowjackets didn’t get a lot of audience recognition when it started on Showtime, but an addition to Netflix’s roster should introduce the mystery series to a vast number of newbies. The drama runs two parallel timelines next to each other with the same characters. A girls’ soccer team crashes in the woods and has to turn to their worst instincts to survive. The atrocities they underwent still affect them 25 years later into their 40s, a storyline the show also gives equal screen time to.

Season 3 of Yellowjackets should premiere shortly, but in the meantime, fans are probably wondering where they can find a similar series. For a show to be like Yellowjackets, it should combine coming-of-age characters, some sort of mystery, and maybe dark humor. There are some older classics and modern shows that fulfill some or all of these requirements. These are the best shows like Yellowjackets to watch next!

Lost (2004)

Lost
tv-14
6 Seasons
Genre
Mystery, Action & Adventure, Drama
Stars
Matthew Fox, Evangeline Lilly, Terry O'Quinn
Created by
J.J. Abrams, Damon Lindelof, Jeffrey Lieber
Watch on Netflix

Lost is the ultimate plane crash show in TV history. Yellowjackets likely drew a lot of inspiration from this ABC hit, especially the supernatural and mystery components. Lost follows a massive cast of characters who learn dreaded horrors and truths about an island seemingly in the middle of nowhere. It was always able to keep its audience and even grow it during a time when TV seasons had over 20 episodes per year by honing in on the personal lives of each character and utilizing bottle episodes and side storylines.

The Leftovers (2014)

The Leftovers
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama
Stars
Justin Theroux, Amy Brenneman, Christopher Eccleston
Created by
Tom Perrotta, Damon Lindelof
Watch on max

The Leftovers depicts the lives of people who are shellshocked when their friends and family members vanish without a trace; two percent of the population of Earth to be exact. Just like Yellowjackets keeps the focus on the trauma of its survivors, The Leftovers does the same with an even greater degree of introspection and existentialism. Creators Tom Perrotta and Damon Lindelof ask their patient viewers to think about how they would react in the same circumstances, and it’s nearly impossible to finish the series without a greater appreciation for the unsolvable mysteries of the human experience. 

True Detective (2014)

True Detective
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Mystery
Stars
Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw
Created by
Issa López, Nic Pizzolatto
Watch on max

True Detective is a roller coaster of quality drama and a trendsetter in the mystery category on cable. Each season there are new detectives to follow as they try to solve murders and other crimes that often have multiple layers, twists, and surprises. Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson’s first season remains the staple of the series, but the most recent set of episodes with Jodie Foster was also strong.

Outer Banks (2020)

Outer Banks
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Action & Adventure, Drama, Mystery
Stars
Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey
Created by
Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, Shannon Burke
Watch on Netflix

Outer Banks will satiate the folks who watch Yellowjackets for the teen drama and in-fighting. The story follows petty conflicts and grand adventures between several groups of young people who want glory and fortune in the vast Outer Banks of North Carolina. Young stars like Chase Stokes and Drew Starkey are highlight actors of the large ensemble cast.

Silo (2023)

Silo
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama
Stars
Rebecca Ferguson, Common, Harriet Walter
Created by
Graham Yost
Watch on Apple TV+

Silo’s spirit parallels that of Yellowjackets even if the setting and character ages don’t exactly match. The Apple TV+ series is about a group waiting for an impending disaster inside of the titular silo, but their avenue for protection may not be very safe after all. The show’s suspense lies in its ability to create an atmosphere shrouded in ambiguity that both the audience and the character are ignorant to.

Twin Peaks (1990)

Twin Peaks
tv-ma
3 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Mystery
Stars
Kyle MacLachlan
Created by
David Lynch, Mark Frost
Watch on Paramount+

Twin Peaks changed the ability of TV shows to explore more complex and cinematic themes in the 1990s. It starts with a simple murder mystery and cop investigation, but the supernatural elements of the crime start to unravel in classic David Fincher style and flair. A remake/revival of Twin Peaks was released in 2017. This show probably inspired others on this list such as True Detective.

Severance (2022)

Severance
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Stars
Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry
Created by
Dan Erickson
Watch on Apple TV+

Severance has the potential to become Apple TV+’s signature show sometime in the near future. The series examines the lives of laborers who are separated from themselves depending on what location they’re living in. Work and home lifestyles are somehow separated as independent, sentient experiences that can’t mingle. With TV veteran Adam Scott starring and Apple’s allowance for creative liberties, Severance is changing the mystery and sci-fi game for the foreseeable future.

Evil (2019)

Evil
tv-ma
4 Seasons
Genre
Crime, Drama, Mystery
Stars
Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi
Created by
Michelle King, Robert King
Watch on Netflix

Evil is proof that network drama shows can still be just as fascinating as their streaming peers. The series examines obscure events that happen close to the Catholic Church and its constituents. The problem solvers come from both religious and scientific mindsets to allow the mysteries to be examined from a variety of viewpoints. Like Yellowjackets, there are a lot of themes related to possession, demons, and . . . evil spirits (hence the name of the show!)

The Wilds (2020)

The Wilds
tv-ma
2 Seasons
Genre
Mystery, Drama
Stars
Sarah Pidgeon, Zack Calderon, Sophia Ali
Created by
Sarah Streicher
Watch on Amazon

The Wilds is so close to Yellowjackets in its basic plot that we would recommend watching this one above all others on the list if you want a mirror image of each program. This Prime Video series is also about a group of girls dealing with a plane crash, sans the alternate timeline in the present. There are some Truman Show vibes as well as the audience finds out the survivors are being watched as they try to save themselves from a dubious fate.

