Netflix has a plethora of great movies you can stream right now, but if you're looking for something to binge-watch during while you're stuck at home, you need episodes. With so many terrific original shows to choose from, however, it is surprisingly difficult to pick just one series to commit your soul to.

Feel Good

Main Cast: Mae Martin, Charlotte Ritchie, Phil Burgers

Total Seasons: 1

One of the freshest new Netflix series to arrive, Feel Good, follows the recovering addict and comedian Mae Martin as she tries to navigate her own addictive behaviors in both life and love. Though there is quite a bit of drama, this show is still a comedy at its heart and will have you chuckling more than a few times.

100 Humans

This reality TV show falls somewhere between social experimentation and ridiculousness. 100 individuals are gathered together to help answer some of life’s most interesting and inane questions. If you’re looking for something light-hearted and fun that will get you thinking, 100 Humans is a solid show that doesn’t take itself too seriously.

The Chef Show

Main Cast: Jon Favreau, Roy Choi

Total Seasons: 3

This wonderful show all began during the filming of Favreau’s hit movie, Chef. Roy Choi had been brought on as a consultant for the film, and during this time, the two ended up bonding over the cooking process. Throughout the series, the light-hearted food duo travels around the country cooking with celebrities, famous chefs, and more. They also showcase a variety of delicious recipes, taking you step-by-step through the creative process.

The Chef Show is also one of our top picks for the best cooking shows on Netflix right now.

Castlevania

Main Cast: Richard Armitage, James Callis, Alejandra Reynoso, Graham McTavish

Total Seasons: 3

This Netflix Original Series is based on Castlevania: Dracula’s Curse, the 3rd installment of the video game saga. Though many of the best Netflix Anime series are made to be English dubs, this show was made first and foremost for its American audience. With loads of action, mystery, vampires, and witty one-liners, Castlevania is a must-watch if you’re looking to fill a sci-fi void in your heart.

Altered Carbon

Main Cast: Chris Conner, Joel Kinnaman, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Dichen Lachman, Will Yun Lee

Total Seasons: 2

If you’re a fan of sci-fi movies and find yourself in need of a fresh story, Altered Carbon is here to deliver that freshness. Set in the future, this Netflix show offers a look into a world where consciousness can be digitized and stored. This allows humans to survive beyond the death of their physical bodies, allowing for something close to immortality. With the second season just dropping earlier this month, now is a great time to start binge-watching this mind-bending fantasy.

The Witcher

Main Cast: Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra

Total Seasons: 1

Based on the popular game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, this adventurous series does a good job of filling the void that Game of Thrones left behind. The storyline follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) as he travels around fighting vicious monsters, beasts, and of course, the occasional human. Filled with sorcery, war, and the undeniable performance of Cavill and Anya Chalotra, this is one of the best shows you’ll find today. Though be careful watching these episodes too fast, season 2 doesn’t arrive until 2021.

Mindhunter

Main Cast: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv

Total Seasons: 2

True-crime podcasts and true-crime shows are great, but adding a bit of theatrics into the mix never hurt anyone. Mindhunter is a Netflix Original drama based on the true story of a man at the forefront of profiling serial killers. The show follows FBI agent Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) as he and his team interview serial killers across the U.S. in an attempt to understand why they do what they do.

The Haunting of Hill House

Creator: Mike Flanagan

Main Cast: Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, Victoria Pedretti, Lulu Wilson

Total Seasons: 2

You can only watch those classic horror movies so many times before your bloodthirst demands something fresh. The Haunting of Hill House is a horror/mystery series that follows the lives of a family struggling with haunting memories of their childhood home. The plot jumps between past and present, revealing more and more of the terrors that dwell inside Hill House.

You

Creators: Sera Gamble, Greg Berlanti

Main Cast: Penn Badgley, Amber Childers, Victoria Pedretti, Elizabeth Lail

Total Seasons: 2

This romance thriller gives you an in-depth look into the obsessive and charming mind of Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). After meeting a young woman and falling in love almost instantly, Joe is driven to use extreme methods to manufacture a relationship between him and his target, removing every obstacle in his path.

Salt Fat Acid Heat

Creator: Samin Nosrat

Main Cast: Samin Nosrat

Total Seasons: 1

Based on an award-winning book, Salt Fat Acid Heat is a four-part docuseries that explores the essence of cooking. Samin Nosrat travels around the world to get a more in-depth look into how salt, fat, acid, and heat play a role in our favorite foods and dishes. This process-based cooking show is unique to Netflix and has quickly become a favorite for those who love making food.

Wild Wild Country

Creators: Maclain Way, Chapman Way

Main Cast: Ma Anand Sheela, Osho, Philip Toelkes

Total Seasons: 1

This Emmy-winning docuseries follows the growth of a spiritual cult in India as it became a manipulative force in rural Oregon. Wild Wild Country is the story of the Rajneesh and it’s quite hard to look away from. Many of their ideas and lifestyle seem pretty tempting from the outside looking in, and you may even find yourself siding with the cult as this historical documentary unfolds.

Wild Wild Country is also one of our top picks for the best documentaries on Netflix right now.

BoJack Horseman

Creator: Raphael Bob-Waksberg

Main Cast: Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Aaron Paul, Paul F. Tompkins

Total Seasons: 6

If you’re looking for an adult cartoon comedy that does more than just make fun of itself, Netflix’s Bojack Horseman scratches that itch. The story follows the life of a washed-up sitcom star who made his claim to fame with a popular sitcom from the late 80s and 90s. Bojack (Will Arnett) struggles with depression, addiction, and maintaining relationships in this witty but dark comedy.

