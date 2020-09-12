The 10 Best Amazon Prime Series to Binge This Weekend

We’re in the age of binge-watching now more than ever. With everyone still mostly stuck inside, there’s not much else to do other than open up your streaming services and start browsing. But what happens when you run out of the best Netflix movies and original series to watch?

You head on over to Amazon Prime and realize that there’s actually a plethora of great TV shows to watch with your Prime subscription. Below, we’ve highlighted some of the best Amazon Prime series to stream right now to help you out. We’ve also found Amazon Prime movies and the best Netflix series to watch in September.

What happens when superheroes are actually just overpowered corporate villains in disguise? Amazon’s original series, The Boys, dives into just that. After losing his girlfriend to a drugged-out superhero accident, a young man named Hughie Campbell ends up on the wrong side of these powerful “heroes” with a group who is trying to take down the corrupt system once and for all.

Total Episodes: 12

Main Cast: Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr

IMDb Rating: 8.7

Watch Now

What happens when nothing goes as planned? Usually, we’d call that a catastrophe, but in the case of the Amazon series, Catastrophe, it’s anything but. An American man named Rob ends up getting Sharon, an Irish woman, pregnant during a business trip to London. Turns out, he went and got her pregnant, and this wonderful accident results in a family for two people who least expected it. Don’t worry, though, it’s hilarious the whole way through.

Total Episodes: 24

Main Cast: Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Mark Bonnar

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Watch Now

If you’re looking for a bit of comedy, a bit of fantasy, and a bit of heaven and hell, then Good Omens is perfect for you. This mini-series follows the tale of a bungled armageddon from the perspectives of angels and demons. Particularly one angel and one demon who find that despite their differences, they are actually great friends.

Total Episodes: 6

Main Cast: Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Mark Bonnar

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Watch Now

Mrs. Maisel is a hardworking housewife from the late 1950s that just so happens to be hilarious. When her life becomes too much and her husband starts to go astray, she decides to become a stand-up comic. Despite hardships at every turn, her talent shines through and she slowly begins to find her way to fame.

Total Episodes: 27

Main Cast: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen

IMDb Rating: 8.7

Watch Now

This anthology sci-fi series akin is very similar to Netflix’s Black Mirror. The first season of Electric Dreams offers a set of stand-alone stories that filter humanity’s technological future through a dark, often very uncomfortable lens. Each episode is inspired by the renowned sci-fi author Philip K. Dick, whose stories previously served as source material for Blade Runner and Minority Report, among some of the best sci-fi movies.

Total Episodes: 10

Main Cast: Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Chaplin, Bryan Cranston

IMDb Rating: 7.3

Watch Now

While it may at first feel like an attempt to target our nostalgia for Caddy Shack, Red Oaks is actually a wonderful ode to classic 1980s coming-of-age comedies that doesn’t lean on lazy callbacks or costume gags. When college kid David Myers signs up to work at a New York country club as a tennis instructor, he of course ends up falling for the club president’s daughter.

Total Episodes: 26

Main Cast: Craig Roberts, Ennis Esmer, Oliver Cooper

IMDb Rating: 7.9

Watch Now

Amazon’s take on the latest Tick series follows a lowly young man named Arthur, a typical office worker with little ambition and very few goals in life. But when Arthur meets The Tick — perhaps a real superhero, perhaps a figment of his imagination — Arther begins to uncover the hero inside himself. This TV show is primarily a comedy, powered largely by Peter Serafinowicz’s wonderfully dopey as the main character.

Total Episodes: 22

Main Cast: Peter Serafinowicz, Griffin Newman, Valorie Curry

IMDb Rating: 7.4

Watch Now

Perhaps one of the most interesting forms of media, Undone fluidly combines normal cinematography with animation. After surviving a car accident that almost killed her, a young woman finds that she has a new and interesting relationship with time. And surprisingly, it’s her dead father that is there to help her try to deal with it. We’ve also found the best animated series on Netflix if you’re looking for more like this.

Total Episodes: 9

Main Cast: Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie

IMDb Rating: 8.2

Watch Now

In what seems like a not-so-distant future, death is no longer the end of life for humanity. When Nathan Brown meets an untimely death, he gets to choose which afterlife he wants to exist in. But this virtual world has its downsides, and as he tries to get used to it, he begins to realize that maybe his death wasn’t an accident.

Total Episodes: 11

Main Cast: Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie

IMDb Rating: 8.0

Watch Now

One of Amazon’s lesser-known series, Sneaky Pete is the show you want to watch when you’ve already burned through all of the newer series. Con artist Marius gets out of prison and adopts his late cellmate’s identity to escape from a terrifying gangster. Marius finds himself completely in over his head trying to navigate the life that Pete left behind years ago, including an overbearing grandmother and a crotchety grandfather who think they know him already.

Total Episodes: 11

Main Cast: Giovanni Ribisi, Marin Ireland, Shane McRae

IMDb Rating: 8.1

Watch Now

Editors' Recommendations