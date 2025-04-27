The best true crime shows that you can binge now

Over the past 20 years, true crime has become one of the defining genres of our time. There are dozens of podcasts, movies, and especially TV series devoted to the topic, so much so that it can be hard to figure out which ones are actually worth your time.

True crime has become so popular that the best shows in this genre have even garnered awards attention, although more shows have been nominated than have actually won major awards.

As an aficionado of the genre myself, I’ve pulled together a list of the very best true crime shows out there. These shows get at all the things that we love about true crime, from shocking twists and surprising revelations to intimate looks at how the mind of a killer works.

The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (2015) Play tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Documentary, Crime Stars Robert Durst, Andrew Jarecki Watch on max True crime documentaries probably could have ended satisfactorily with The Jinx, which has the kind of ending that every true crime series wishes it could get to. The series as a whole, though, is fascinating because it managed to get an extensive interview with its subject Robert Durst. Durst, a real estate heir, has long been suspected in the disappearance of his wife and two other unsolved murders, and is willing to sit down to tell his entire life story, even addressing the murders that he is still suspected of. The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst - Trailer - Official HBO UK

An American Murder Mystery: The Staircase (2018) Play tv-14 1 Season 1 Season Genre Documentary Stars Diane Dimond, Diane Fanning Watch on Netflix Although it was eventually adapted into a pretty excellent miniseries, the original Staircase docuseries is one of the most fascinating true crime stories ever told. The series chronicles the aftermath of the death of Kathleen Peterson, a woman who was found dead at the bottom of her staircase. When her husband, Michael Peterson, is suspected of the crime, he eventually goes on trial in an attempt to prove that Kathleen’s death was an accident. The docuseries follows all of the series’ most bizarre twists and turns, even as it becomes clearer and clearer that we might never know the truth. The Staircase | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Under the Banner of Heaven (2022) Play tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery Stars Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington, Daisy Edgar-Jones Created by Dustin Lance Black Watch on Hulu Telling the true story of a woman and her daughter who were murdered in the Salt Lake Valley, Under the Banner of Heaven is a show about the consequences of giving everything to your religion. The series, which chronicles a Mormon man’s investigation into the murders even as we learn more about how the LDS church might have played a role in the killings, is all about how easy it is to let faith become a vehicle for more sinister forces. Featuring brilliant performances from Andrew Garfield , Daisy Edgar-Jones, and the rest of its ensemble cast, Under the Banner of Heaven is equal parts disturbing and true. Under the Banner of Heaven Limited Series Teaser | 'Detective Jeb Pyre' | Rotten Tomatoes TV

MINDHUNTER (2017) Play tv-ma 2 Seasons 2 Seasons Genre Drama, Crime Stars Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv Created by Joe Penhall Watch on Netflix Although its central characters are fictional, Mindhunter expertly weaves them into real crimes from decades ago. The series chronicles the beginnings of the FBI’s criminal profiling program, which involved agents interviewing a number of the most famous serial killers in American history. Through two seasons, Mindhunter helped bring us inside the mind of those killers, as well as of the agents who are utterly fascinated by why they did what they did. Although it only lasted for those two seasons, Mindhunter remains one of the best looks both at true crime and our obsession with it. MINDHUNTER | Trailer 2 | Netflix

The Act (2019) Play tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Drama, Crime Stars Patricia Arquette, Joey King, AnnaSophia Robb Created by Nick Antosca, Michelle Dean Watch on Hulu Telling the story of Gypsy Rose-Blanchard, a young, sick girl with an overprotective mother who gradually becomes convinced that she her mother is harming her, The Act is a brilliant examination of one of the most fascinating crime sagas of the past decade. Starring Patricia Arquette and Joey King, The Act is stranger and more messed up than anything you might get from actual fiction, which is part of the reason so many people were fascinated by it. Of course, it doesn’t hurt to have a performer of Arquette’s caliber either. The Act: Trailer (Official) | Hulu

When They See Us (2019) Play tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Drama Stars Asante Blackk, Jharrel Jerome, Ethan Herisse Created by Ava DuVernay Watch on Netflix On a list filled with depressing stories, When They See Us might be the darkest. This series tells the story of the Exonerated Five, the young Black boys who were arrested in Central Park for attacking a white female jogger. The boys were eventually convicted of the crime, only to later be exonerated after evidence was released that proved they had no role in the attack. It’s a harrowing, brilliant examination of systemic racism and the way that racism filters down into young Black boys who are treated like adults when they are still just children. When They See Us: Limited Series | Teaser [HD] | Netflix

The Girl from Plainville (2022) Play tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Drama, Crime Stars Elle Fanning, Chloë Sevigny, Colton Ryan Created by Patrick Macmanus, Liz Hannah Watch on Hulu Telling the story of Michelle Carter, a teenage girl who stands trial for convincing her boyfriend to commit suicide, The Girl From Plainville is a series that delves into the pressures and anxieties of being a teenager. The series examines Carter herself, as well as her relationship with Conrad Roy and the events leading up to his death. Featuring a stunning performance from Elle Fanning, the series is a dark but riveting look at what might possess a person to play an active role in someone else’s suicide attempt. The Girl From Plainville Limited Series Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV