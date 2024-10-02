 Skip to main content
Andrew Garfield weighs in on whether he would return as his newly popular Spider-Man

Garfield last played the character in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home

Andrew Garfield in 'The Amazing Spider-Man.'
Sony

When Andrew Garfield was actually playing Spider-Man, most fans of the character were not thrilled with the movies he starred in. In the decade since The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel were first released, though, plenty of people have warmed to his version of the character. That’s likely in part thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, which gave both he and Toby Maguire another chance to put on their suits.

In a recent interview with Esquire while promoting his latest movie, We Live in Time, Garfield said that he was now very much open to returning to the role.

“For sure, I would 100% come back if it was the right thing, if it’s additive to the culture, if there’s a great concept or something that hasn’t been done before that’s unique and odd and exciting and that you can sink your teeth into,” he explained. “I love that character, and it brings joy. If part of what I bring is joy, then I’m joyful in return.”

Garfield also offered some detail on how he decided to return in No Way Home. “I thought Tobey is not going to want to do that. He’ll act every 10 years much to my chagrin, and I’ve shared that to him,” he said. “When I heard that he was kind of leaning in I thought it was either going to be the greatest thing in the world or the worst thing in the world. I am so grateful because it was the most joyful thing ever. All the pressure was on Tom.”

Garfield has long been open to returning to the character, and given the warm reception he received for No Way Home, it’s clear that there’s some audience desire to bring him back as well.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
