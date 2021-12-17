The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

“Hi? Do I know you?” a flummoxed Tom Holland asks soon-to-be just-as mixed-up Doc Ock at the beginning of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The most anticipated Spider-Man film in the series comes out tomorrow. Before the film drops, check out the first three minutes, released on Monday on YouTube. If the tense opening hook and a promising first look carry any weight, No Way Home is going to be great.

After the mix-up with Doc Ock, the film flips to ‘Early That Day’ when Parker’s wish to be a forgotten web-slinger goes very awry. Before fans can place too much blame on Holland-as-Parker, this Spider-Man seems to have had his hand forced. For the first time in Spidey’s cinematic history, the neighborhood hero who is just trying to maintain a normal life is unmasked. J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, editor-in-chief of the fictional Daily Bugle, appears on national television and the Times Square big screen, revealing the identity of his nemesis like an old school carnival barker.

“That’s right folks, Spider-Man is in fact, Peter Parker,” Jameson says. “People who looked up to this boy and called him a hero. Well, I’ll tell you what I call him: Public enemy number one!”

Just as Parker feared, Spidey’s responsibilities are brought into stark conflict with his normal life, placing those he cares about most in danger. After ignoring a clear warning not to cast Doctor Strange’s spell to make everybody forget Parker is Spider-Man, the multiverse tears when an indecisive Parker can’t stop messing with it.

Instead of creating anonymity, the enchantment backfires, pulling Parker and Spider-Man’s friends, families, and enemies in from alternate universes. This includes the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), and others. In case you’ve already taken the next logical step, yes, this means other Spider-Men will follow.

After months of speculation, it’s been confirmed that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprise their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in No Way Home and it’s every bit as glorious as people could have hoped. (Regrettably, this doesn’t include Spider-Ham like it did in Into the Spider-Verse.)

So far, critical reviews are almost universally positive. BBC Culture gave No Way Home five stars while praising the depth it brings to all Spider-Men and his/their archenemies. The film earned a 95% ‘Certified Fresh’ rating on RottenTomatoes.com with papers from coast to coast, such as the San Francisco Chronicle, the Chicago Tribune, and The Washington Post, all lauding the film for its focus on character development.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters nationwide tomorrow. To get a taste of the film’s plot and characters, make sure to check out its first few minutes.

