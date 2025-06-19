Jeremy Allen White was born to run in the first trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Music biopics are all the rage these days, and Bruce Springsteen is the latest icon to get the treatment. The first trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere sees The Bear star inhabiting the role of The Boss. The film is based on Warren’s Zane’s book of the same name, which focuses on the period when he was making his 1982 album Nebraska.

The film is directed by Scott Cooper, who also directed Jeff Bridges in Crazy Heart. In the trailer, we see White embodying Springsteen as he sings “Born to Run,” and we also get a lengthy monologue from Jeremy Strong’s Jon Landau as he explains why Springsteen feels the need to make this album.

Deliver Me From Nowhere is just the latest in a string of musical biopics, most of which have been tremendously successful. Although it didn’t win many awards, A Complete Unknown was a heavy player at last year’s Oscars, and Elvis was similarly strong with awards bodies a few years earlier.

Recommended Videos

Given that the movie is set to be released on October 24, it seems like 20th Century Studios is hoping to position this movie as an Oscar player, although we’ll have to see whether the movie lives up to those lofty expectations. Music biopics have long been a standard part of the Oscar repertoire, although this approach, which focuses on a smaller portion of a person’s life instead of telling a birth to death story, has become increasingly common only in more recent years.