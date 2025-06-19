 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Jeremy Allen White was born to run in the first trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

The movie follows Springsteen as he makes his album 'Nebraska.'

By

Music biopics are all the rage these days, and Bruce Springsteen is the latest icon to get the treatment. The first trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere sees The Bear star inhabiting the role of The Boss. The film is based on Warren’s Zane’s book of the same name, which focuses on the period when he was making his 1982 album Nebraska.

The film is directed by Scott Cooper, who also directed Jeff Bridges in Crazy Heart. In the trailer, we see White embodying Springsteen as he sings “Born to Run,” and we also get a lengthy monologue from Jeremy Strong’s Jon Landau as he explains why Springsteen feels the need to make this album.

Deliver Me From Nowhere is just the latest in a string of musical biopics, most of which have been tremendously successful. Although it didn’t win many awards, A Complete Unknown was a heavy player at last year’s Oscars, and Elvis was similarly strong with awards bodies a few years earlier.

Recommended Videos

Given that the movie is set to be released on October 24, it seems like 20th Century Studios is hoping to position this movie as an Oscar player, although we’ll have to see whether the movie lives up to those lofty expectations. Music biopics have long been a standard part of the Oscar repertoire, although this approach, which focuses on a smaller portion of a person’s life instead of telling a birth to death story, has become increasingly common only in more recent years.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…

Editors’ Recommendations

Bruce Springsteen says that Jeremy Allen White sings ‘very well’ in his biopic
The biopic will follow Springsteen as he works on his 1982 album Nebraska.
A scene from The Bear.

While there were some jokes about Walk Hard killing the musical biopic back in the late 2000s, it seems the genre is back in full force. Following Timothee Chalamet's starring role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown, we're getting Jeremy Allen White's interpretation of Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me From Nowhere.

In an interview with Sirius XM's E Street Radio, Springsteen weighed in on the casting choice, and on White's ability to match The Boss's vocal register. Springsteen recently visited the set of the movie, which will Springsteen as he makes his 1982 album Nebraska. He said that seeing someone play him was a "little" weird at first but “you get over that pretty quickly.”

Read more
The first trailer for ’28 Years Later’ has some people predicting a surprising cameo
The movie stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes
first trailer 28 years later aaron taylor johnson in

It's been 22 years since 28 Days Later first debuted, and the movie's cult status has only grown in the decades since. Now, we've got our first look at 28 Years Later, the third movie in the surprising trilogy that is presumably set 28 years after the outbreak of what is described in the film as the "rage virus."

The movie stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Ralph Fiennes, and the trailer gives us extended looks at each of them. While the trailer doesn't detail much of the plot, the movie's official synopsis says: "It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well."

Read more
The first trailer for the live-action ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ suggests the movie might not suck
Gerard Butler is reprising his role from the animated films, but the rest of the cast is new.
Mason Thames in How to Train Your Dragon

Live-action remakes have been dominant in Hollywood for almost a decade now. The live-action remake of The Lion King made more than $1 billion even though everyone who saw it thought it was bad. Given that level of box office return, though, it was only a matter of time before the How to Train Your Dragon franchise got its own live-action treatment.

The franchise, which kicked off with 2010's first film has become a new animated classic, and now, we've got our first look at the live-action remake. This remake is being written and directed by Dean DeBlois, who also directed the original animated film, and it features the most familiar characters in the franchise, many of which are being played by new actors. Mason Thames will play  Hiccup, Nico Parker will play Astrid, and Julian Dennison will play Fishlegs Ingerman. Gerard Butler, who voiced Hiccup's father, Stoick, in the original trilogy, is reprising his role for this live-action adaptation.

Read more