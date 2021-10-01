The 7 Best Disney+ Originals You Can Watch Now

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Signing up for Disney+ gives you access to some of the best-ever content that was initially released for TV or in theaters, but you’ll also be able to enjoy original content that was created for the streaming service. These Disney+ Originals, which are exclusively available on the platform, give more reasons why you should purchase a subscription.

The Disney+ Originals that you can watch right now include series and movies that cover different genres, so there’s surely something for everyone on the streaming service. Here are our top picks for the original content that you can only find on Disney+. You should also check out our lists for the best Disney+ series and the best Disney+ movies for even more things to add to your watchlist.

The Mysterious Benedict Society

Mr. Benedict (Tony Hale) recruited four gifted orphans to take on a dangerous mission — save the world from The Emergency. Reynie (Mystic Inscho), Sticky (Seth Carr), Kate (Emmy DeOliveira), and Constance (Marta Kessler) must infiltrate the L.I.V.E. Institute and uncover the truth behind the global crisis.

Directors: Greg Beeman, James Bobin, Shannon Kohli, Karyn Kusama, Wendey Stanzler, Mark Tonderai, Glen Winter

Main Cast: Tony Hale, Mystic Inscho, Seth Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Marta Kessler

Episodes: 8

IMDb Rating: 7.7

Monsters at Work

Monsters at Work takes place right after the events of 2001’s Monsters. Inc., with Mike (Billy Crystal) and Sulley (John Goodman) discovering that children’s laughter generates more energy than screams. However, this is an unwelcome change for new employee Tylor (Ben Feldman), who graduated at the top of his class at Monsters University as a scarer.

Directors: Stephen J. Anderson, Kaitlyn Ritter, Kathleen Thorson Good, Shane Zalvin

Main Cast: Ben Feldman, Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Mindy Kaling

Episodes: 10

IMDb Rating: 7.1

Luca

Luca (Jacob Tremblay) enjoys summer on the Italian Riviera with his new best friend Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer), but he holds a secret — he’s actually not human, but rather a sea monster from below the ocean’s surface.

Director: Enrico Casarosa

Main Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer, Emma Berman

Runtime: 95 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.5

What If…?

What If…? reimagines iconic moments in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with different outcomes that create new heroes like Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) as Star-Lord. The alternate realities are observed and narrated by The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), who doesn’t interfere no matter what happens in the branching timelines.

Director: Bryan Andrews

Main Cast: Jeffrey Wright, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Samuel L. Jackson, Mark Ruffalo

Episodes: 9

IMDb Rating: 7.6

Dug Days

Dug Days is a collection of shorts featuring Dug (Bob Peterson), the talking dog from 2009’s Up, and his new friend Carl (Ed Asner). Join Dug as he embarks on misadventures while adjusting to his new life in suburbia.

Director: Bob Peterson

Main Cast: Bob Peterson, Ed Asner

Episodes: 5

IMDb Rating: 8.3

Turner & Hooch

U.S. Marshal Scott Turner (Josh Peck), the son of Detective Scott Turner in 1989’s Turner & Hooch, inherits a large, unruly dog that turns out to be the partner that he needs in solving crimes.

Directors: Robert Duncan McNeill, James Genn, Jay Karas, Shannon Kohli, Ali LeRoi, Gail Mancuso, McG, Craig Siebels, Betsy Thomas

Main Cast: Josh Peck, Carra Patterson, Lyndsy Fonseca, Vanessa Lengies, Brandon Jay McLaren

Episodes: 12

IMDb Rating: 6.3

Marvel Studios: Assembled

Assembled is a series of documentaries showing the making of Marvel Studios series and films, including WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki, featuring Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Future entries will focus on the creation of Black Widow, What If…?, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Hawkeye, and Eternals.

Director: Brad Baruh

Main Cast: Kevin Feige, Jac Schaeffer

Episodes: 8

IMDb Rating: 8.1

