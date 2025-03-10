Amazon Prime Video is now the streaming home for NBC’s ‘The Apprentice’

Although there are few shows in the history of TV that have had a larger impact on world events, for much of Donald Trump’s political life, The Apprentice has not been available to stream. Now, Deadline is reporting that the show’s first seven seasons will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The show, which starred Trump as the all-knowing business executive who gathered regular people, and then eventually celebrities, to compete for a spot inside the Trump organization, was a ratings success, and helped to further Trump’s public image as a successful businessman.

Recommended Videos

Season 1 of the show debuted on Prime Video today, and seasons of the show will continue rolling out until April 27.

The show ran for 15 seasons total, and Trump was the show’s host for the first 14. Arnold Schwarzenegger stepped in for one ill-fated season following Trump’s departure.

“The Apprentice is one of the best shows that I ever produced,” show producer Mark Burnett said. “The charismatic onscreen presence of President Donald J. Trump made it a bona fide hit. Now, thanks to Prime Video, a whole new audience will experience a new season every Monday. This show is a love letter to New York City. Survivor grew an entirely new massive audience as a result of old seasons being binged during the pandemic. On Monday, March 10, this same phenomenon will begin again… with The Apprentice.”

The show’s appearance on Prime Video shouldn’t be a huge shock considering that Amazon spent $8.5 billion for MGM and its back catalog, which includes the rights to the series. Now we’ll have to see how big the show gets on Prime Video.