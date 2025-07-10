 Skip to main content
Wait, how long will Slow Horses be going for?

Jackson Lamb will be on Apple TV+ as long as they'll have him.

Gary Oldman in 'Slow Horses' season 2.
Apple TV+ clearly knows when it has something good on its hands. Deadline recently reported that the streamer has renewed Slow Horses for a seventh season, which follows the news that it had been renewed for fifth and sixth seasons. The show, which has only aired four seasons to date, is clearly something that Apple wants to keep around for as long as possible.

The show is based on a series of books by Mick Herron, and the seventh season will reportedly be based on Bad Actors, which follows Gary Oldman’s Jackson Lamb as he leads the Slow Horses on a hunt to find and neutralize a mole at the heart of British government before they can bring down the state.

The show’s fifth season is set to return on September 24, so season 7 isn’t likely to hit Apple TV+ for a couple of years.

Slow Horses has won fans all over the world with its unique mix of self-deprecating British humor and high-octane action,” said Jay Hunt, creative director, Europe, Apple TV+. “I’m delighted viewers will have another season to enjoy Gary’s magnificent performance as Jackson Lamb alongside the Slow Horses’ slightly inept spycraft.”

The show is so durable in part because each season is a soft reboot, and you don’t necessarily have to remember previous seasons to understand the show’s ongoing plot mechanics. It also helps to have a series of hugely compelling plots, and a cast that’s led by Oldman at the peak of his powers. Jackson Lamb isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Contributor
Joe Allen is a freelance culture writer based in upstate New York. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The…
