7 incredible shows like Black Mirror to stream next

Black Mirror started its life as a niche science fiction anthology show on Netflix, but the British series expanded its reach and popularity as the episodes started to blend into contemporary world issues more and more. It’s no secret that the world we live in keeps getting scarier, whether that be due to the upheaval in politics or the uncertainty of artificial intelligence and climate change altering our world forever. Good TV’s ability to mirror real life makes it culturally relevant, and it leaves fans craving even more of it.

With fans waiting patiently to find out if Black Mirror season 8 will be greenlit at Netflix, there are several alternatives that you can check out after finishing season 7. Not all of these series are as daring about social issues or crafted in the same way as Black Mirror, but all of them have the same sci-fi principles that make the storytelling unique. These are the best shows like Black Mirror to stream next.

The Twilight Zone (1959) tv-pg 5 Seasons 5 Seasons Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Mystery, Drama Stars Rod Serling Created by Rod Serling Watch on Paramount+ The Twilight Zone is the old school combination of science-fiction and drama that so many shows on this list like to emulate, but hardly any have ever captured every element. Rod Serling is able to defy the odds to craft a timeless classic that speculates not only about the major societal issues of the mid-20th century, but also predicts and dissects the trauma and mystery of being human today. Episodes would focus on topics like human resurrection, technology that reads the future, nuclear war, and post-apocalyptic scenarios. Much like in Black Mirror, most episodes of The Twilight Zone had a lot to say about the mistakes of humanity and the consequences of immorality.

Severance (2022) tv-ma 3 Seasons 3 Seasons Genre Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman Created by Dan Erickson Watch on Apple TV+ Severance doesn’t have the anthology format that Black Mirror does, but it uses every other tool in the latter’s box to analyze and predict a scary future in which technology and work blend into a nightmare. The drama starts at Lumon Industries, where employees are severed from their personal lives. The main characters start to understand that their work selves are different from their alter egos, and they set out to unravel the truth behind both versions of their existence. Severance is confusing, but it also dives into the most pressing issue facing capitalist America today. What happens when we lose ourselves in our jobs? Is there ever any way to go back? Severance season 3 should up the intrigue even further when it comes out in the next couple of years.

The X-Files (1993) tv-14 11 Seasons 11 Seasons Genre Mystery, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Crime Stars David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Mitch Pileggi Created by Chris Carter Watch on Hulu The scope of The X-Files is grand and bold. David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson play a pair of investigators who grapple with aliens, paranormal activity, and other strange happenings in the universe as each episode plays a part in painting a wider picture of the series’ sci-fi themes. It manages to feel fresh and creative even through over 200 episodes of storylines that aired over a decade-plus on FOX. In many ways, this series is still one of the prime examples and trailblazers in the science fiction genre.

Alfred Hitchcock Presents (1955) tv-pg 7 Seasons 7 Seasons Genre Mystery, Drama, Crime Stars Alfred Hitchcock Created by Alfred Hitchcock Watch on Amazon Alfred Hitchcock is mostly known for his transcedent horror movies, but this anthology series is ripe with the same types of stories. Each episode focuses on a new set of characters and a plot line that makes audiences think about the universe differently than they’re used to. Crime, mystery, and science fiction all combine to make this one a great example of what a series like Black Mirror would have looked like in the 1950s.

Love, Death & Robots (2019) tv-ma 4 Seasons 4 Seasons Genre Animation, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Created by Tim Miller Watch on Netflix Love, Death & Robots is an ambitious project that has evolved into one of Netflix’s most popular animated series of all time. Told in the classic anthology format, the episodes connect through the repeated use of speculative fiction, artificial intelligence, robots, non-human intelligent life, and how these other beings are closer to us than we may think. The animation styles are fantastic, and the plots that follow them are smart and contemporary.

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (2022) tv-ma 1 Season 1 Season Genre Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Stars Guillermo del Toro, Tim Blake Nelson, Demetrius Grosse Created by Guillermo del Toro Watch on Netflix Cabinet of Curiosities doesn’t just have Guillermo del Toro’s name attached to get people to watch the series. This spooky anthology is filled with tons of themes from del Toro’s best films and received plenty of insight from the Oscar-winning actor himself. The episodes feature big actors like Rupert Grint, Andrew Lincoln, and F. Murray Abraham as the plots surround typical horror fare like rats, graveyards, monsters, and more. This was an ambitious Netflix project that we want to see a second season of this Halloween.