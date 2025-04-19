8 shows like Better Call Saul that will keep you hooked

Better Call Saul started out as Breaking Bad’s little brother, the prequel series that was supposed to be a nice companion piece to the best crime drama of the 21st century. After six seasons and a vivid vision executed by showrunner Peter Gould, the spinoff starring Bob Odenkirk became an equal to its predecessor and even surpassed it in some aspects of storytelling, acting, and direction.
The series follows the life of Jimmy McGill, a sleazy lawyer who slowly loses his morality as he evolves into the broken shell of a man we see in Breaking Bad. The complexity of the other characters and the way the show creates a grander universe that ties both shows together is something to behold. Somehow, Better Call Saul never won a single Emmy for its greatness despite being nominated 54 times throughout the 2010s. It often lost to shinier competitors like Succession and Game of Thrones.
Better Call Saul represents an amalgamation of several different genres; therefore, when thinking of similar shows, the list can range from legal dramas to mafia series. These shows like Better Call Saul are thrilling, contemplative, and even funny a lot of the time. You’ll find a lot of the best shows to ever air below.