Smokey, fruity, or spicy - there's a Michelada recipe for every taste

Today, July 12, is National Michelada Day, so that’s the ideal excuse to kick back with this classic Mexican beer cocktail. Beer cocktails aren’t the easiest thing to create as beer has such a low alcohol percentage and high amount of water compared to spirits — but when you get it right, there are few things more refreshing. As the beloved combination of Mexican lager, lime, and tomato juice proves, there’s a great way to mix almost any ingredient.

Another fun aspect of the Michelada is its flexibility. You can use clamato juice in place of the tomato juice, pour in an extra shot of spirit, and add whatever combination of hot sauces or umami sauces that your heart desires. As the drink is traditionally served in a glass with a salt rim, you can also add bonus flavors here like making a chili salt or using salt and pepper. And of course you can garnish with anything from fruit to pickles.

To celebrate the day, actors Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston have team up with Dos Hombres Mezcal and Modelo beer to create their own dueling versions of the Michelada recipe, so you can try out either (or both!) and pick a favorite.

Two Michelada recipes for National Michelada Day

Fire & Smoke Michelada (Aaron)​

Dos Hombres​ mezcal

Beer of your choice

Dash of hot sauce​

Dash of Worcestershire sauce​

Michelada mix​

Garnish with lime juice and chipotle salt rim and a piece of bacon

Fiesta Picante Michelada (Bryan)​