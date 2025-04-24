Breckenridge Distillery is releasing its Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey nationally

Table of Contents Table of Contents Breckenridge Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey Where can I buy it?

We’ve seen unique barrels used to age and finish whiskey over the years. We’re talking about sherry, port, and other interesting casks. But there are few as complex and nuanced as cognac. That’s why we were so excited when we heard that the folks at Breckenridge Distillery are releasing its popular Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey nationwide.

Breckenridge Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey

Initially launched in 2022 as a limited-edition expression, the brand announced this week that Breckenridge Cognac Cask Finish Whiskey would officially join its line of cask finish whiskeys. It’s currently available in Colorado and will be rolled out nationally in the next few months.

Recommended Videos

This unique whiskey begins as the brand’s popular Breckenridge Bourbon. It’s finished in Cognac barrels sourced from France for two years. The result is an award-winning, balanced, memorable expression bottled at a potent 96-proof. According to Breckenridge, it’s swirling with flavors like sweet red apple, brandied fruit, caramel, over-ripe apple sweetness, and bourbon rye spice.

“Our Cognac Cask Finish is a testament to our dedication to innovation and quality,” Bryan Nolt, Founder and CEO at Breckenridge Distillery, said.

“Cask finishes have become integral to our business and are among our most beloved and award-winning whiskeys. We are proud to reintroduce this exceptional whiskey to our collection, crafted with the same passion and precision that defines all our spirits.”

Where can I buy it?

Breckenridge Cognac Cask Finish whiskey is currently available only in Colorado but will be rolling out nationally in the next few months for the suggested retail price of $59.99 for a 750ml bottle.