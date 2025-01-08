Tamdhu’s new single malt Scotch whisky pays tribute to the Year of the Snake

Table of Contents Table of Contents Tamdhu Year of the Snake Where can I buy it?

If you didn’t know, 2025 is the Year of the Snake. The snake is the sixth of the twelve-year cycle of animals in the Chinese zodiac calendar. It is believed to bring transformation, rebirth, and wisdom.

So, get ready to get smarter and change something important in your life this year. To celebrate the new year and all that changes and excitement it brings, the folks at Scotland’s Tamdhu Distillery are launching a unique, limited-edition single malt whisky.

Tamdhu Year of the Snake

Tamdhu’s limited-edition Year of the Snake was crafted to pay tribute to the new year through culture and artistry. The box is perfect for whisky collectors. It celebrates the year’s zodiac symbol, with a snake appearing ready to pounce on the new year.

Tamdhu is well-known for maturing its single malts in sherry oak seasoned casks. Tamdhu Year of the Snake is no different. The result is a complex, warming 58.9% ABV single malt whisky you’ll savor from the first to the last drop.

According to Tamdhu, this elegant whisky begins with a nose of wintry spices, oak, and orange peels. Sipping it reveals notes of ginger tea, oaky wood, and pomelo (a large citrus fruit that tastes similar to grapefruit). The finish is long, lingering, and warming and ends with muscovado, malt loaf, and mandarin.

Where can I buy it?

If you want to get your hands on a Tamdhu Year of the Snake bottle, you can’t just walk into your local liquor retailer and purchase a bottle. This limited-edition, collectible expression is only available at Total Wine & More for the retail price of $88.99