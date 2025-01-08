 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Tamdhu’s new single malt Scotch whisky pays tribute to the Year of the Snake

Tamdhu is celebrating the year of the snake with a new whisky

By
Glasses of Scotch lined up
Marieke Peche / iStock

If you didn’t know, 2025 is the Year of the Snake. The snake is the sixth of the twelve-year cycle of animals in the Chinese zodiac calendar. It is believed to bring transformation, rebirth, and wisdom.

So, get ready to get smarter and change something important in your life this year. To celebrate the new year and all that changes and excitement it brings, the folks at Scotland’s Tamdhu Distillery are launching a unique, limited-edition single malt whisky.

Recommended Videos

Tamdhu Year of the Snake

Tamdhu
Tamdhu

Tamdhu’s limited-edition Year of the Snake was crafted to pay tribute to the new year through culture and artistry. The box is perfect for whisky collectors. It celebrates the year’s zodiac symbol, with a snake appearing ready to pounce on the new year.

Related

Tamdhu is well-known for maturing its single malts in sherry oak seasoned casks. Tamdhu Year of the Snake is no different. The result is a complex, warming 58.9% ABV single malt whisky you’ll savor from the first to the last drop.

According to Tamdhu, this elegant whisky begins with a nose of wintry spices, oak, and orange peels. Sipping it reveals notes of ginger tea, oaky wood, and pomelo (a large citrus fruit that tastes similar to grapefruit). The finish is long, lingering, and warming and ends with muscovado, malt loaf, and mandarin.

Where can I buy it?

Scotch
bizoo_n / iStock

If you want to get your hands on a Tamdhu Year of the Snake bottle, you can’t just walk into your local liquor retailer and purchase a bottle. This limited-edition, collectible expression is only available at Total Wine & More for the retail price of $88.99

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Fuji Whisky is launching a 50th Anniversary single malt whisky
Whiskies included range between 12 and 50 years old.
Scotch

If you’re a fan of scotch whisky (specifically single malt whisky) and you still haven’t gotten into Japanese whisky, now is the time to get on the alcohol-fueled bandwagon. That’s because FUJI Whisky is releasing a limited-edition single malt whiskey to celebrate its fiftieth anniversary.
FUJI 50th Anniversary Single Malt

It’s aptly named FUJI 50th Anniversary Single Malt, and it was crafted to celebrate five decades of whisky at Fuji Gotemba Distillery. First established in 1973, the brand is just as well-known for its proximity to Mt. Fuji as its timeless whisky expressions.

Read more
Ballantine’s is launching an epic 40-year-old blended whisky
Every whisky included in this blend matured for at least forty years
Ballantine’s

After launching its first single grain whisky last month, Chivas Brothers-owned Scotch whisky brand Ballantine’s is announcing a truly epic new whisky. It’s the second expression in its Masterclass Collection, and it’s called Chapter Two, “The Waiting.”
Ballantine’s 40-Year-Old Masterclass Collection: ‘The Waiting’

The whisky’s full name is Ballantine’s 40-Year-Old Masterclass Collection: ‘The Waiting,’. With a name like that, you probably understand why its nickname is ‘The Waiting.’ Drinkers had to wait four decades to try this unique expression. Like Chivas Brothers’ whiskies, this is a blended whisky with each expression included at least forty years old.

Read more
Chattanooga Whiskey is releasing a new expression in its Experimental Single Batch Series
Chattanooga Whiskey new expression in its Experimental Single Batch Series
Chattanooga Whiskey

If you're a fan of innovative, exciting whiskey releases, you're probably already a fan of Chattanooga Whiskey. If not, it's time to get on this award-winning whiskey brand's proverbial bandwagon. That's because it recently announced the release of one of its most intriguing, unique whiskeys to date.
Chattanooga Whiskey Experimental Single Batch Series – Batch 041: Persimmon Infused

To say that the name is a real mouthful is an understatement. It's called Experimental Single Batch Series – Batch 041: Persimmon Infused. It starts with a blend of five different bourbon mash bills. Each bourbon included was matured for at least three years in toasted and charred oak barrels. It's then infused with more than 140 pounds of dried persimmons. But that's not all. It's also infused with dates, fenugreek seeds, gentian, vanilla, cinnamon, orange peel,  cardamom, and cane sugar.

Read more