The newest release of New Riff’s award-winning Single Malt whiskey is hitting shelves

New Riff is dropping its 2025 American Single Malt Whiskey this week

New Riff Distilling is known for its award-winning bourbon and rye whiskeys, but if you haven’t tried any of its American single malt whiskey, you’re missing out. Luckily, the famed brand recently announced the launch of a new batch of this popular whiskey.

New Riff American Single Malt Whiskey

New Riff
New Riff

Made with some of the distillery’s oldest barrels, the newest iteration of its American Single Malt Whiskey features whiskeys matured between 7 and 10 years. Made with malted barley using Kentucky’s sour mash traditions, it featured Maris Otter, Scottish peated barley, and a “beer-inspired mash bill base on classic barleywine.”  It’s finished in new charred oak, de-charred toasted oak, de-charred and re-charred oak, Madeira casks, Oloroso Sherry, and red wine casks.

According to New Riff, the result is a balanced, sippable whiskey that begins with a nose of dark fruit,  cacao nibs, and citrus peels. Sipping it reveals hints of oak, red and dark fruits, cocoa powder, nutty malt, and rich smoke.

“Each year, we fine-tune our Single Malt whiskey, flexing both our creativity and technical expertise to innovate and explore new dimensions of malt whiskey,” said Master Distiller Brian Sprance.

“After experimenting with different blends, we were especially drawn to the way the Maris Otter, Barleywine, and peated whiskies came together, resulting in a layered and complex flavor journey with depth and nuance that we think Single Malt fans will really appreciate,” said Sprance.

Where can I buy it?

New Riff
New Riff

The 2025 version of New Riff American Single Malt Whiskey will be available at the distillery’s gift shop beginning May 2. It will also be available at online retailers and select whiskey stores for the suggested retail price of $69.99.

