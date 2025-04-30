 Skip to main content
Heritage Distilling’s newest release pays tribute to The Green Berets

Heritage Distilling is launching the newest expression in its Salute Series

Recently, Heritage Distilling announced the launch of the latest premium whiskey in its Salute Series, a group of whiskeys made to pay tribute to the service and sacrifices made by current and retired military personnel and first responders. This time, the distillery is honoring the Green Berets.

Heritage De Oppresso Liber

Whiskey in a glass in a dark room
Ignatiev / iStock

In partnership with the Green Beret Foundation, Heritage is releasing a premium whiskey called De Oppresso Liber. It’s a reference to the Green Beret’s motto, which translates to “to free the oppressed.” This five-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon was bottled at 122 proof (61% ABV) to pay homage to the year in which President John F. Kennedy visited Fort Bragg to authorize the donning of the green berets by the U.S. Army’s elite Special Forces Regiment.

“Our latest Special Operations Salute ‘De Oppresso Liber’ bourbon honors the more than six decades of service and sacrifice of U.S. Army Special Forces warriors, known as the Green Berets,” Heritage Co-founder and U.S. Army Veteran Drew Kellerman.

“Since 1961, the Green Berets have led the way in unconventional warfare, counterinsurgency, and other strategic operations. We are proud to partner with the Green Beret Foundation on this limited-edition bottling.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
Giorgio Trovato/Unsplash

You can purchase a bottle of Heritage De Oppresso Liber at Heritage Distilling’s online store (shipping is available to 47 states) for the suggested retail price of $145 for a 750ml bottle. Not only is the whiskey flavorful, but you can feel like you’re making a positive impact when you purchase a bottle. $20 from each bottle sold will be donated to the Green Beret Foundation.

