J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery and the Navy SEAL Foundation are launching a trio of whiskeys

The Navy SEAL foundation is celebrating 25 years with a trio of whiskeys

J. Mattingly 1845
The J. Mattingly 1845

Founded in 2000, the Navy SEAL Foundation recently celebrated twenty-five years of supporting Naval Special Warfare veterans and their families. To celebrate its anniversary, the charity is partnering with J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery to release a trio of American whiskeys.

“At the Foundation, we offer more than 30 comprehensive programs to help SEALs, SWCCs, and their families,” Chris Irwin, NSF Communications Director, said in a press release.

“We are honored to have this partnership  with J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery to support our mission.”

The J. Mattingly 1845 Double Staved Trident Collection

Whiskey glass
Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

Known as the Trident Collection, the whiskeys are being released to honor “Sea,” “Air,” and “Land.” They include J. Mattingly 1845 Double Staved™ 5-Year-Old Kentucky Bourbon Sea Edition (a five-year-old bourbon bottled at 127 proof), J. Mattingly 1845 Double Staved™ 9-Year-Old Light Whiskey Air Edition (which was distilled in 2016 and bottled at 129 proof), and J. Mattingly 1845 Double Staved™ 5-Year-Old Rye Whiskey Land Edition (a five-year-old rye whiskey bottled at 119 proof).

“J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery is honored to have been chosen to create the American Whiskey for the Navy SEAL Foundation,” Harry Richardt IV, president of J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery, said in a press release.

“We have tremendous respect for our military branches and feel privileged we can partner with the NSF on this initiative.”

Where can I buy them?

Whiskey glass
Thomas Park/Unsplash

The J. Mattingly 1845 Double Staved Trident Collection is currently available for pre-order online. The limited-edition expression will also be available at the J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery in Frankfort. The whiskeys will be available for the suggested retail price of $155 each for a 750ml bottle or all three for $425. For each bottle sold, the distillery will donate $30 to the Navy SEAL Foundation.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
