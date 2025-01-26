J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery is launching custom bourbons for Valentine’s Day

Table of Contents Table of Contents J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery’s custom bourbon experience How can I get a bottle?

Valentine’s Day is a time to let that special someone know how much you love them by giving them Valentine’s cards, chocolate, and maybe a foot rub or two. But, while that’s all well and good, wouldn’t they rather get a well-made bottle of whiskey instead? The folks at Kentucky’s J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery definitely think so.

J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery’s custom bourbon experience

Instead of the usual box of chocolates this Valentine’s Day, give the gift of whiskey this Valentine’s Day thanks to the J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery’s custom bourbon experience. Available online or in person at the distillery in Frankfort, Kentucky. Simply choose a bottle and have it filled with Double Staved Bourbon or rye. Choose your wax color, and then the folks at J. Mattingly will add a personal message to each bottle and ship it to your love’s door.

Recommended Videos

“The popularity of personalized gifts is on the rise, with 80 percent of consumers believing they are more thoughtful,” Harry Richart IV, president of J. Mattingly 1845 Distillery, said in a press release.

“Our personalized bourbon experience, which allows you to choose everything down to what the label will say and the color of the wax on the top, ensures you’ll give a gift that is both thoughtful and appreciated.”

How can I get a bottle?

You can visit the Frankfort, Kentucky distillery in person to participate in the custom bourbon creation experience or visit J. Mattingly 1845’s website by February 3 to guarantee the bottle arrives by Valentine’s Day. Prices start at $99 for a 750ml bottle.

Buy Now