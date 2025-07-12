 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Rediscover the bourbon smash, summer’s ultimate refreshing whiskey cocktail

It's time to learn all about the Bourbon Smash

By
Whiskey Smash
bhofack2 / iStock

When it comes to summer cocktails, many drinkers tend to put down whiskey in favor of vodka, gin, tequila, and rum. That’s a shame. There are countless whiskey-based cocktails ideally suited for warm weather, from the classic Whiskey Highball to the Mint Julep and the refreshing, flavorful Bourbon Smash.

Also known as the Whiskey Smash (if you choose to use a whiskey other than bourbon), this popular warm-weather whiskey drink has been around in some form or another since the mid-to-late 1800s.

Recommended Videos

Bourbon Smash

How to Make a Rye Whiskey Smash Cocktail
Dan Baker/The Manual

While you likely had your fair share of Mint Juleps while you watched the Kentucky Derby earlier this year, and you enjoy a whiskey sour or two, there’s a chance you’ve forgotten about this mashup of the two popular mixed drinks. Made with bourbon, simple syrup, mint, and lemon wedges, this is a refreshing, zesty, boozy drink for the hot, humid days ahead.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

While the drink was first mentioned in reference to a Julep recipe in 1862 in Jerry Thomas’ Bartender’s Guide, the actual term “Smash” wasn’t used until 1888 by famed bartender Harry Johnson. Like many classic drinks, the cocktail renaissance has returned it to the prominence it sorely deserves.

It is remarkably similar to the Mint Julep. I’ve been writing about alcohol for almost two decades. In those years, I’ve had countless Bourbon (and Whiskey) Smashes, and I’ve learned one important thing. They are ostensibly the same drink, with one difference that makes the Bourbon Smash slightly better.

“Craft cocktail aficionados understood the deep significance of this classic while first-time cocktail drinkers were seduced by the quaffable nature of this minted bourbon sour,” Bar Director Jackson Cannon of Boston’s Eastern Standard wrote in a story on Boston.com.

While the timeless Mint Julep is made with bourbon, mint, powdered sugar (or simple syrup), and mint, the Bourbon Smash adds muddled lemon to the party (the aforementioned Whiskey Sour is made with whiskey, simple syrup, and lemon juice and some bartenders add whipped egg whites to add a little depth). That acidity and fresh flavor propel it to new summery heights.

Remember, the whiskey you choose as the base is crucial when making a drink like the Bourbon Smash. Please don’t go to the bottom shelf for this; you’ll likely regret it. I prefer to use bottles like Elijah Craig Small Batch, Wild Turkey 101, and Jim Beam Black.

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz of bourbon whiskey
  • 3-4 lemon wedges
  • ¾ oz of simple syrup
  • 6-7 fresh mint leaves

Method:

In an Old Fashioned glass, muddle the lemon wedges and mint. Pour in the crushed ice, then add the bourbon whiskey and simple syrup. Stir gently to combine. Garnish with a mint leaf.

Bottom line

Dan Baker/The Manual

Now that you’ve learned about the drink and its history, it’s time to make one. I can’t think of a better way to enjoy summer than by whipping up some Bourbon Smashes with bourbon whiskey, simple syrup, mint leaves, and lemon. It’s as simple to make as it’s delicious to drink on a hot, sunny day. Add it to your repertoire, and this elegant, refreshing drink will be your new warm-weather go-to drink.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The ultimate holiday weekend drink: Good Guys’ Frozen Fernet & Coke
Bitter, sweet, cold, and cola-driven
Amaro

Fernet is amazing stuff. The iconic Italian amaro adds a smack of bitterness and herbaceous goodness to your favorite cocktails, balancing out the drink at large and making it oh so tasty. And the liquid goes especially well with Coke, preferably frozen.

In the spirit of summer, we reached out to Good Guys in NYC for an optimal hot-weather cocktail. You know, the one that's the equivalent of playing in front of a gushing fire hydrant in New York City on a sweltering day. And I believe we have the drink.

Read more
Flashy Independence Day cocktails from Deep Eddy Vodka
Red, white, blue, and refreshing
Festive Deep Eddy shot.

The Fourth of July is tomorrow and if you don't have a signature cocktail in order yet, fear not. We've got two festive recipes from a vodka brand worth trying out at home. They're cold, colorful, and refreshing, meaning they're more than welcome on a long summer weekend.

Deep Eddy set us up with pair of cocktails befitting of the weekend, each with a trio of colors and flavors. In the end, you're set up with a beverage that can handle even the hottest afternoon as you try out some easy grilling recipes. And you can dress them up any way you like, adding cool straws or garnishes.
Declaration on Ice

Read more
Pineapple cocktails are this summer’s hottest trend — these recipes are must-try
Tropical is the way to go for summer cocktails
A glass of pineapple Tiki style cocktail.

Over the last few years, the cocktail world has seen a number of massive trends. From espresso Martini recipes galore to the return of fun flavors like banana, there's been a lot of action behind the bar. After chatting with some industry folks, we're convinced one of the big cocktail flavors of summer 2025 is going to be pineapple.

Call it escapism or that long-standing love for all things tropical, whatever it may be, pineapple seems to be coming back yet again. Recently, it's shown up not just in the form of intriguing cocktail recipes but infused into liqueurs and even injected into beer. Looks like pineapple might just find a way into your favorite glass this summer.

Read more