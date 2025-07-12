Rediscover the bourbon smash, summer’s ultimate refreshing whiskey cocktail

When it comes to summer cocktails, many drinkers tend to put down whiskey in favor of vodka, gin, tequila, and rum. That’s a shame. There are countless whiskey-based cocktails ideally suited for warm weather, from the classic Whiskey Highball to the Mint Julep and the refreshing, flavorful Bourbon Smash.

Also known as the Whiskey Smash (if you choose to use a whiskey other than bourbon), this popular warm-weather whiskey drink has been around in some form or another since the mid-to-late 1800s.

Recommended Videos

Bourbon Smash

While you likely had your fair share of Mint Juleps while you watched the Kentucky Derby earlier this year, and you enjoy a whiskey sour or two, there’s a chance you’ve forgotten about this mashup of the two popular mixed drinks. Made with bourbon, simple syrup, mint, and lemon wedges, this is a refreshing, zesty, boozy drink for the hot, humid days ahead.

While the drink was first mentioned in reference to a Julep recipe in 1862 in Jerry Thomas’ Bartender’s Guide, the actual term “Smash” wasn’t used until 1888 by famed bartender Harry Johnson. Like many classic drinks, the cocktail renaissance has returned it to the prominence it sorely deserves.

It is remarkably similar to the Mint Julep. I’ve been writing about alcohol for almost two decades. In those years, I’ve had countless Bourbon (and Whiskey) Smashes, and I’ve learned one important thing. They are ostensibly the same drink, with one difference that makes the Bourbon Smash slightly better.

“Craft cocktail aficionados understood the deep significance of this classic while first-time cocktail drinkers were seduced by the quaffable nature of this minted bourbon sour,” Bar Director Jackson Cannon of Boston’s Eastern Standard wrote in a story on Boston.com.

While the timeless Mint Julep is made with bourbon, mint, powdered sugar (or simple syrup), and mint, the Bourbon Smash adds muddled lemon to the party (the aforementioned Whiskey Sour is made with whiskey, simple syrup, and lemon juice and some bartenders add whipped egg whites to add a little depth). That acidity and fresh flavor propel it to new summery heights.

Remember, the whiskey you choose as the base is crucial when making a drink like the Bourbon Smash. Please don’t go to the bottom shelf for this; you’ll likely regret it. I prefer to use bottles like Elijah Craig Small Batch, Wild Turkey 101, and Jim Beam Black.

Ingredients:

2 oz of bourbon whiskey

3-4 lemon wedges

¾ oz of simple syrup

6-7 fresh mint leaves

Method:

In an Old Fashioned glass, muddle the lemon wedges and mint. Pour in the crushed ice, then add the bourbon whiskey and simple syrup. Stir gently to combine. Garnish with a mint leaf.

Bottom line

Now that you’ve learned about the drink and its history, it’s time to make one. I can’t think of a better way to enjoy summer than by whipping up some Bourbon Smashes with bourbon whiskey, simple syrup, mint leaves, and lemon. It’s as simple to make as it’s delicious to drink on a hot, sunny day. Add it to your repertoire, and this elegant, refreshing drink will be your new warm-weather go-to drink.