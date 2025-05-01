Alternative bourbon cocktails to toast the Kentucky Derby

The martini is one of the most iconic drinks in all of cocktail history, thanks in no small part to British superspy James Bond. Bond might take his martini shaken, not stirred -- but please, we're begging you, don't order a drink this way if you want to enjoy it. It's a mystery why Bond enjoys his cocktail made in what most bartenders will agree is objectively the wrong manner, but we're sure you'll have a better time drinking a martini if you have it stirred.

However, there are still a bunch of other details you can play around with when it comes to ordering a martini -- from what spirit to use and what garnish you prefer to the glass you'd like it served in. To learn about all the options, we asked New York City bartender Tom Walker about how to order a martini. Walker is a gin enthusiast and has worked at some of the best bars in America and the world, such as Attaboy in NYC, The American Bar at The Savoy in London, Bramble Bar in Edinburgh, and George Washington Bar at the Freehand Hotel. It’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about ordering a martini the right way.

How do you order a martini for the first time?