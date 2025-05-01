 Skip to main content
Alternative bourbon cocktails to toast the Kentucky Derby

By
Knob Creek
Knob Creek

With the Kentucky Derby this weekend, everyone is getting out their bourbon to make the iconic Derby drink: the Mint Julep. It’s one of the classic Derby Day cocktails that everyone loves and enjoys this time of year.

However, Mint Juleps aren’t the only bourbon cocktail suitable for the occasion! If you’re looking for some alternative options, then there are some lesser-seen bourbon drinks which can also pair beautifully with the roses and the drama of the big run.

Knob Creek Horse’s Neck with a Kick

Knob Creek
Knob Creek

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 parts Knob Creek Bourbon
  • 4 parts Spicy Ginger beer
  • Dash of Fee Brother’s Aromatic Bitters
  • Peel of a whole lemon

Method:

  1. Combine Knob Creek Bourbon and Bitters in a highball glass with the lemon peel.
  2. Top with Spicy Ginger beer and jiggle

Knob Creek Back Porch Punch

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Knob Creek Bourbon
  • 1 part black tea syrup*
  • 1/2 parts freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 10-15 mint leaves (setting aside three for garnish)
  • 1 dash Angostura bitters

Method:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake vigorously.
  2. Double-strain using a fine mesh strainer into a rocks glass over fresh ice.
  3. Garnish with remaining mint sprigs (lightly slapping sprigs against your hand before using to release aroma).

*Black tea syrup

(to make one cup)

Ingredients:

  • 1 black tea bag
  • 1 part boiling water
  • 1 part white sugar

Method:

  1. Bring water to boil and remove from heat.
  2. Add tea bag and steep for 10 minutes.
  3. Remove tea bag and add white sugar.
  4. Stir until sugar is dissolved.
  5. Refrigerate until needed; will keep up to one week.

