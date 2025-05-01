 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Get ready for the weekend with these classic Derby Day cocktails

By
Uncle Nearest
Uncle Nearest

There are some essentials for any Kentucky Derby weekend. There’s your smartest outfit. Some classic Southern food. And of course, there’s the bourbon cocktails.

Most people will opt for the Mint Julep, with its classic flavors and iconic serving cup that makes it so fun to drink. But there’s also another well-regarded traditional drink you can try, the Kentucky Buck. Either way, you’re going to need a whole lot of crushed ice, some fresh fruit, and your best bourbon.

Recommended Videos

To get you ready for the weekend’s excitement, we’ve got easy recipes for these two classic cocktails that are the perfect fit for the event.

Related

Kentucky Buck

Four Roses Bourbon
Four Roses Bourbon


Ingredients:

  • 2 fl oz Four Roses Bourbon
  • ¾ fl oz Lemon juice
  • 1–2 Strawberries, sliced and destemmed
  • 1 Dash Angostura bitters
  • Ginger beer
  • Garnish – Lemon wheel

Method:

Muddle strawberry in a shaking tin. Add bourbon, lemon juice, and bitters. Add ice to tin and shake for fifteen seconds, or until the cocktail is well chilled. Add ginger beer to the mixing tin. Double strain over fresh ice into a glass. Garnish.

Uncle Nearest Mint Julep

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Uncle Nearest 1856
  • 6–8 Mint Leaves
  • 0.25 oz Simple Syrup (or more to taste)
  • Hella Cocktail Co. Aromatic Bitters (optional)
  • Mint Sprig Garnish

Method:

Gently muddle the mint leaves and simple syrup in a Julep cup or rocks glass. Add Uncle Nearest 1856 and pack the glass with crushed ice. Stir until the outside of the glass is frosted. Add more ice to form a small dome. Garnish with a mint spring and aromatic bitters (optional).

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
How to order a martini like you know what you’re doing
Do you know the difference between martinis?
Bartender with a martini

The martini is one of the most iconic drinks in all of cocktail history, thanks in no small part to British superspy James Bond. Bond might take his martini shaken, not stirred -- but please, we're begging you, don't order a drink this way if you want to enjoy it. It's a mystery why Bond enjoys his cocktail made in what most bartenders will agree is objectively the wrong manner, but we're sure you'll have a better time drinking a martini if you have it stirred.

However, there are still a bunch of other details you can play around with when it comes to ordering a martini -- from what spirit to use and what garnish you prefer to the glass you'd like it served in. To learn about all the options, we asked New York City bartender Tom Walker about how to order a martini. Walker is a gin enthusiast and has worked at some of the best bars in America and the world, such as Attaboy in NYC, The American Bar at The Savoy in London, Bramble Bar in Edinburgh, and George Washington Bar at the Freehand Hotel. It’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about ordering a martini the right way.
How do you order a martini for the first time?

Read more
What to make with cilantro spirit? Margaritas, of course!
Empirical Cilantro

Are you a cilantro lover or one of those unhappy folks who thinks it tastes of soap? Personally I can't get enough of cilantro, piled on top of bean chili or stuffed into a bánh mì or blitzed into fresh guacamole. One thing I've never tried, though, is a cilantro cocktail -- but that's now an option.

The brand Empirical has an unusual Cilantro spirit, with grassy green flavors and notes from tomatillo, lime, and vinegar to bolster the delicious flavors of the cilantro leaf. While that sounds like something I would quite happily glug neat by the gallon, as a lover of all kinds of savory and spicy drinks, I can acknowledge that most people are going to look to mix a 38% abv spirit into some fun cocktails.

Read more
Sip gently into the season with bright, fresh, long drinks for spring
Badger Bevs

The spirit plus mixer formula has its pluses, for sure. It's easy to make, for one, and is lower in alcohol than a combination of spirit plus liqueur. And there are some great classics in this formula -- I'll never tire of a Gin & Tonic, and plenty of people swear by a Screwdriver or a Vodka and Coke.

However, sometimes you're looking for an option that's a little more elevated.

Read more