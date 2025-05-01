Get ready for the weekend with these classic Derby Day cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Kentucky Buck Uncle Nearest Mint Julep

There are some essentials for any Kentucky Derby weekend. There’s your smartest outfit. Some classic Southern food. And of course, there’s the bourbon cocktails.

Most people will opt for the Mint Julep, with its classic flavors and iconic serving cup that makes it so fun to drink. But there’s also another well-regarded traditional drink you can try, the Kentucky Buck. Either way, you’re going to need a whole lot of crushed ice, some fresh fruit, and your best bourbon.

To get you ready for the weekend’s excitement, we’ve got easy recipes for these two classic cocktails that are the perfect fit for the event.

Kentucky Buck



Ingredients:

2 fl oz Four Roses Bourbon

¾ fl oz Lemon juice

1–2 Strawberries, sliced and destemmed

1 Dash Angostura bitters

Ginger beer

Garnish – Lemon wheel

Method:

Muddle strawberry in a shaking tin. Add bourbon, lemon juice, and bitters. Add ice to tin and shake for fifteen seconds, or until the cocktail is well chilled. Add ginger beer to the mixing tin. Double strain over fresh ice into a glass. Garnish.



Uncle Nearest Mint Julep

Ingredients:

2 oz Uncle Nearest 1856

6–8 Mint Leaves

0.25 oz Simple Syrup (or more to taste)

Hella Cocktail Co. Aromatic Bitters (optional)

Mint Sprig Garnish

Method:

Gently muddle the mint leaves and simple syrup in a Julep cup or rocks glass. Add Uncle Nearest 1856 and pack the glass with crushed ice. Stir until the outside of the glass is frosted. Add more ice to form a small dome. Garnish with a mint spring and aromatic bitters (optional).