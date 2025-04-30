This is how to make beef tips worthy of the Kentucky Derby

Table of Contents Table of Contents The official Kentucky Derby 151 menu How to make Chef Lopez’s slow-cooked beef tips Pairing the beef tips with the right sides & drinks The tradition continues

When it comes to the Kentucky Derby, the spectacle isn’t just on the racetrack. The annual event is synonymous with Southern tradition, elegance, and indulgence, which makes it the perfect backdrop for a curated, high-end dining experience. Chef Robert Lopez, Senior Executive Chef at Levy Restaurants and Head Chef at Churchill Downs, has crafted a Derby-inspired menu that blends tradition with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients to capture the essence of this legendary horse racing event.

Lopez is known for his attention to detail and deep respect for classic Southern flavors, and he has carefully and thoughtfully selected dishes like the Bluegrass Fields Salad and drinks like the mint julep that evoke both comfort and refinement. You’re in for a treat, as we had the pleasure of speaking with the chef and picking his brain on how he selected these recipes for this year’s menu. One of the most popular dishes that he has on there are the slow-cooked beef tips, and we were eager to learn not only how to make beef tips, but also how to do them the Kentucky Derby way.

So, what makes this roundup truly worthy of the Derby? And how can home cooks recreate the experience? Chef Lopez shares his best tips, mistakes to avoid, and pairings to make this meal a winner.

The official Kentucky Derby 151 menu

If you’re dining at Churchill Downs, you’ll have the opportunity to try some of the best Derby-inspired dishes crafted by Chef Lopez and his team. The menu is a mix of fresh, seasonal ingredients and classic Southern comfort food with a modern twist.

Grilled Corn and Tomato Salad

Bluegrass Fields Salad

Duck Fat Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

Lemon Honey Harvest Brussels Sprouts

Brown Butter Farro and Roasted Root Vegetables

Pan-Roasted Chicken Breast

Old Forester Butter Shrimp and Orzo

Slow Cooked Beef Tips with Kentucky Peppercorn Sauce (featured recipe)

Among the standout selections on this year’s menu, one dish reigns supreme in Lopez’s eyes: the slow-cooked beef tips. “They’re really good,” he said, offering a subtle nod to the three-day, in-house process his kitchen uses to extract the deepest flavors and most tender textures from the meat.

The beverage menu, of course, includes the classic Old Forester mint julep, the signature cocktail of the Derby, along with the Oaks Lily, the Woodford Reserve Spire, and Kendall-Jackson Kentucky Derby wines. But nothing pairs better with the beef tips than the mint julep, according to Chef Lopez.

Why the slow-cooked beef tips steal the show

The Kentucky Derby calls for a menu that reflects the best of the season — fresh, vibrant, and steeped in Southern tradition. While dishes like classic Benedictine spread, country ham biscuits, and Derby pie have long been staples of the Derby experience, Lopez’s slow-cooked beef tips bring a rich, hearty element to the lineup.

They strike the perfect balance between deep, developed flavors and refined presentation. Slow-cooked to perfection, they are tender, deeply savory, and undeniably luxurious — a dish that could easily grace the menu of any high-end Southern bistro.

How to make Chef Lopez’s slow-cooked beef tips

“If you’re going to make this dish, you have to take care of every step equally,” Lopez emphasized. “From handling the meat, to seasoning it, to cooking it, and then plating it.”

Patience and consistency are key, and he’s seen too many home cooks rush through the process, compromising the final dish. “Honestly, it’s not taking care of the recipe from start to finish,” he said when asked about common mistakes. Chef Lopez alluded to people not having the patience and consistency needed to really bring everything together to get their desired results.

And while the exact three-day process used in his kitchen remains a secret, based on what the chef said, it seems that each of the following elements are critical, and carefully executing each of these steps is what’s going to make this dish shine:

Handling the meat properly from the start

Seasoning with intention — not just throwing salt and pepper on at the last minute

Cooking low and slow to allow the flavors to fully develop

Plating with care to create a restaurant-quality experience at home

While we might not have access to the in-house secrets at Churchill Downs, here’s how you can get as close as possible to the Derby’s legendary slow-cooked beef tips with Kentucky peppercorn sauce.

Ingredients:

1 1/2-2 pounds beef tips (sirloin or tenderloin, cut into bite-size chunks)

1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

1 tablespoon vegetable or olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

For the Kentucky peppercorn sauce:

1 shallot, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons bourbon

1 tablespoon coarsely crushed black peppercorns

1/2 cup beef stock

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Salt, to taste

Method:

Pat the beef tips dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. In a large skillet or saute pan over medium-high heat, melt 1 tablespoon oil and 1 tablespoon butter together. When the pan is hot and the butter is foamy, add the beef tips in a single layer. Avoid overcrowding — work in batches if necessary. Sear for about 2-3 minutes per side, just until browned. Transfer browned beef tips to a plate and keep warm. Saute shallots and garlic: Reduce heat to medium. In the same pan, add the chopped shallots and garlic. Saute for about 1-2 minutes, stirring frequently, until softened and fragrant (avoid burning the garlic). Carefully pour in the 2 tablespoons bourbon to deglaze the pan. Use a wooden spoon to scrape up any browned bits from the bottom. If desired, you can ignite the bourbon with a long match or lighter to burn off the alcohol quickly. Take proper safety precautions when doing this. Let the flames subside naturally. Stir in the coarsely crushed peppercorns and the ½ cup beef stock. Bring to a gentle simmer. Pour in the 1/2 cup heavy cream and whisk in the 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard. Let the sauce simmer for about 2-3 minutes to reduce slightly and thicken. Taste the sauce. Add a pinch of salt if needed (the peppercorns already bring a punch, so season thoughtfully). Add the browned beef tips (and any natural juices) back into the skillet. Simmer in the sauce for 1-2 minutes, until heated through and the sauce coats the beef. For an extra silky finish, swirl in 1 tablespoon cold unsalted butter just before serving. Transfer the beef tips and sauce to a serving dish. Top with a sprinkle of chopped parsley for color, or add a little more freshly cracked pepper.

Pairing the beef tips with the right sides & drinks

Once you learn how to make the beef tips, you’ve got to know how to bring the whole meal together. No Kentucky Derby-inspired meal is complete without thoughtful pairings that elevate the experience. Lopez recommends serving the beef tips alongside duck fat fingerling roasted potatoes, a delicious potato recipe, which leans into current culinary trends. He said it somewhat mimics duck fat French fries.

“Duck fat is huge right now,” Lopez explained. “You can walk into any high-end restaurant and find something on the menu that either includes duck or uses duck fat in some way.” The richness of the duck fat enhances the savory notes of the beef tips, while the crispy, golden potatoes provide the perfect textural contrast.

The mint julep, the iconic cocktail of the Kentucky Derby, makes an excellent companion. “Our mint julep goes particularly well with the beef tips, and everyone seems to love it,” Lopez said. For those who prefer wine over whiskey, a bold cabernet sauvignon or a full-bodied syrah would complement the deep, meaty flavors of the dish.

The tradition continues

The Kentucky Derby is a notable event that brings people together over food, fun, and excellence. The illustrious slow-cooked beef tips with Kentucky peppercorn sauce is a delicious dish that exudes derby vibes and is a wonderful meal to present to friends and family. Chef Lopez’s vision for this year’s menu is rooted in the flavors of the South, featuring seasonal ingredients and bold, satisfying dishes that are worthy of the Greatest Two Minutes in Sports.